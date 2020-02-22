SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Evelyn Boswell has been missing since December, but she wasn’t reported missing until Tuesday.

NBC affiliate WCYB was there when Megan Boswell, who is Evelyn's mother, walked out of a court in Bristol. When she walked outside, she initially wouldn't talk to us. Now, she is speaking with News 5 about the case.

Boswell says she didn’t contact police because she thought the person who she claims took her daughter would disappear.

"Well the reason I didn't report it or anything was I knew the person who had her, and I didn't want them to run away with her," Boswell said. "And as soon as they thought anything was going on they just kinda vanished. So I'm just kinda worried, you know, about where they are at. What they're doing with her at this point in time."

She says that Evelyn was with a person she trusted to watch her daughter while she was at work. But Boswell says she cannot name that person.

"In a way I knew that as soon as anything went down this person was going to disappear and they have. And they have tried to find them... They won't answer phone calls. They just kinda disappeared."

Boswell told News 5 she'd do things differently if she is given a second chance.

"Yeah I probably would have called the first day. I should have. But I just didn't want them to run with her, like they have now."

In an afternoon press conference, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said Boswell is involved in the investigation, but he says the information she has given them isn't accurate. Cassidy said some of the things she has told them does not lead up to the information authorities have checked on.

Evelyn has not been seen by some family members since December. An AMBER alert was issued for the 15-month-old on Wednesday. The TBI said it found a gray 2007 BMW along with individuals they wished to question in connection to the investigation, saying Evelyn is still missing.

Cassidy said they were first alerted to the little girl's disappearance on February 17 when they received a DCS referral. Evelyn's grandfather had reported they hadn't seen the child since early December.

WCYB

Investigators were initially told Evelyn was last seen on December 26, but the sheriff believes Evelyn was actually last seen by a babysitter on December 10 or 11.

If you have any information on where Evelyn is, call 911 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.