ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. -- A mother of two died Monday afternoon in Alexander County following a head-on collision.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m on U.S. 64 outside Taylorsville. Highway Patrol told NBC Charlotte the mother had her 11-year-son and seven-year-old daughter with her in the car as well as an 11-year-old male cousin.

Highway patrol said 33-year-old Carrie Howell was killed; her two kids had minor injuries. The cousin was airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte in critical condition with serious injuries.

Troopers say the other driver, 20-year-old Joshua Bowman, fell asleep at the wheel and hit Howell's car. He suffered minor injuries. Charges were pending.

NBC Charlotte has learned that Bowman is a firefighter with Ellendale Volunteer Fire Department, which was one of the responding agencies at the crash.

David White, Ellendale Fire Chief, said firefighters learned on scene that Bowman had been involved.

“It was a debris field,” White said. “It was stuff scattered everywhere.”

White said Bowman received what is described as minor injuries, and first responders focused their attention first on the woman and children who were hurt.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all the family and with our firefighter and his family as they all deal with this, and I know it's going to be a struggle for everybody,” White said.

North Carolina State Trooper Ray Pierce said drowsy driving can be just as dangerous as texting and driving or drunk driving.

"It doesn't get near the attention that impaired driving gets, but it's obviously just as serious, and the outcomes can be just as deadly,” Pierce said.

The signs of drowsy driving can include heavy eyelids, yawning, and nodding off, Pierce said. He cautions every driver to get off the road if they start feeling the onset of fatigue, get some fresh air, and most importantly, get some rest before getting back behind the wheel.

"Unfortunately, in this instance, someone lost their life due to fatigued driving, so it's an unfortunate reminder for us all as drivers that if you do feel fatigued, don't get behind the wheel of that car,” Pierce said.

© 2018 WCNC