A mother said she was almost intentionally run over by a truck as she walked with her two small children in southwest Charlotte.

It happened Thursday in the Clanton Park area -- just one of several cases of road rage we've seen in the past few weeks.

As we interviewed the woman, and she watched her two-year-old and six-year-old play, she wondered how she was going to protect them.

“Not being able to not being worried if we going to be hit by a vehicle by an irate person.”

The mom said she’s too scared to show her face but told us what happened. She explained a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler drove by then suddenly turned around and sped up -- coming right at them.

“Trying to run us over with her vehicle."

The woman tightened her grip on her kids and dove into a yard.

“Screamed out that I was going to call the cops and I’ll get your license plate and that’s when that person and drove backwards at a high rate of speed so I could not get their license plate.”

However, someone did get the plate number. Then, police told the mom this about the driver.

“I found out and it’s unfortunately sad to say that this person drives for a school system.”

We checked out what appears to be the woman’s Facebook page and it does say she drives for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. We reached out to CMS and have not heard back.

The victim said she will press charges.

“That puts fear in me and I’ll be honest with you, I’ll not be staying here. I will be moving because of the fear.”

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC