Why is another diabetes drug becoming popular for weight loss?

Mounjaro is not approved for weight loss but that isn’t stopping the demand.

HOUSTON — By now you have probably heard of Ozempic -- the diabetes drug that swept social media thanks to its ability to also help people lose weight. Now, The New York Times reports that demand is growing for another drug to control blood sugar: Mounjaro. Though it is only approved for diabetics, reports have surfaced of people using it off-label for weight loss, and they claim it actually works better than Ozempic.

Why it works

So how does it work? According to the Times, Mounjaro mimics two hormones naturally produced in the body. It slows the emptying of your stomach, making you feel full for longer. It also inhibits hunger signals from the brain keeping you from feeling hungry. Ozempic and the similar drug Wegovy only imitate one of those naturally occurring hormones. That may be why at least one study showed Mounjaro may be more powerful when it comes to losing weight.

Side effects