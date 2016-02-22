Look for areas of fog across the region this morning. It's more of the same this afternoon---warm and muggy with the possibility of rain and a few thunderstorms. High will be in the mid 80s, with areas south and east in the upper 80s. Rain chance for the region is around fifty to sixty percent.

Thursday should be mostly sunny and hot, with only a slight chance of rain. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, with light winds. Friday will be similar for the area---mostly sunny with just a twenty percent chance of storms. Highs will be in the low 90s. Winds will be light.

Saturday will be the better day this weekend. It will mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Saturday night should be partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s. Sunday's weather is mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

