ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- The search continues for a man wanted in connection with a double homicide that took place in Salisbury last Friday.
Salisbury Police responded to a call of a shooting last Friday on Town Creek Park near East Monroe Street in Salisbury. Upon arrival, police found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.
The two people, later identified as Sabrina Curzi and Darryl Wright, were later pronounced dead.
Over the weekend, police apprehended 32-year-old Ronald Earl Powers and 24-year-old Eugene William Black Jr., who were both wanted as the persons of interest in last Friday's deadly shooting.
On Monday, police issued two murder warrants for 32-year-old Willie Williams Jr., who was initially identified as the third person of interest.
Anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts should call police at 704-638-5333.