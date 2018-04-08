ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- The search continues for a man wanted in connection with a double homicide that took place in Salisbury last Friday.

Salisbury Police responded to a call of a shooting last Friday on Town Creek Park near East Monroe Street in Salisbury. Upon arrival, police found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

The two people, later identified as Sabrina Curzi and Darryl Wright, were later pronounced dead.

Over the weekend, police apprehended 32-year-old Ronald Earl Powers and 24-year-old Eugene William Black Jr., who were both wanted as the persons of interest in last Friday's deadly shooting.

Eugene William Black Jr.

Willie Earl Williams Jr.

On Monday, police issued two murder warrants for 32-year-old Willie Williams Jr., who was initially identified as the third person of interest.

Anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts should call police at 704-638-5333.

