ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- The search continues for a man wanted in connection with a double homicide that took place in Salisbury last Friday.

Salisbury Police responded to a call of a shooting last Friday on Town Creek Park near East Monroe Street in Salisbury. Upon arrival, police found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

The two people, later identified as Sabrina Curzi and Darryl Wright, were later pronounced dead.

Over the weekend, police apprehended 32-year-old Ronald Earl Powers and 24-year-old Eugene William Black Jr., who were both wanted as the persons of interest in last Friday's deadly shooting.

salisbury double murder person of interest 2 CROP_1533428856979.png.jpg
salisbury double murder person of interest 1_1533428857010.png.jpg
Eugene William Black Jr.
salisbury double murder person of interest 3 CROP_1533428858416.png.jpg
Willie Earl Williams Jr.

On Monday, police issued two murder warrants for 32-year-old Willie Williams Jr., who was initially identified as the third person of interest.

Anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts should call police at 704-638-5333.


