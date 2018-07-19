ASHEBORO, NC (WFMY) - The North Carolina Zoo is asking for help in naming one of the new rhinos born at the zoo this month.

The female calf was born on July 2 to Linda and Stormy.

You can vote for one of six names chosen by the zoo's rhino zookeepers. Each name reflects the theme of strong women throughout history.

The candidates for names are:

Boadicea , a Celtic warrior queen

, a Celtic warrior queen Diana , goddess of wild animals in Roman mythology

, goddess of wild animals in Roman mythology Grace O’Malley , Irish queen and naval captain

, Irish queen and naval captain Mamba , an all-female group of anti-poaching advocates in Africa

, an all-female group of anti-poaching advocates in Africa Nandi , Queen of the Zulus and mother of Shaka Zulu

, Queen of the Zulus and mother of Shaka Zulu Penelope , Queen of Ithaca and wife of Odysseus in Greek mythology, who also symbolizes family and fidelity

, Queen of Ithaca and wife of Odysseus in Greek mythology, who also symbolizes family and fidelity Wilhelmina, Queen of the Netherlands who fought against Nazi occupation during World War II

Voting opens at noon Wednesday and closes July 24 at 5 p.m. You can vote at Zoo's website or through the zoo's Facebook, Twitter or Instagram page.

A second female baby rhino was born on Friday, July 13 to mom Kit and dad Stormy.

The Zoo will make an announcement at a later time about the details of her naming process.

