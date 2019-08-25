A woman NASA calls one of its top astronauts is accused of hacking into someone else’s bank account in space.

Astronaut Anne McClain is a rising star at NASA and could become the first woman to walk on the moon. But back here on Earth, she’s in the middle of a nasty divorce and custody battle.

McClain and her estranged wife, Summer Worden, have a 6-year-old son. Worden claims the boy was her son before she even met McClain.

“I want my parental rights back," Worden told reporters during a press conference with her Dolcefino Consulting.

In the middle of all this, Worden said she noticed some suspicious activity in her bank account. She claims her personal account was hacked by McClain while she was on board the International Space Station.

“So this was an account I did not think she had any access to and I definitely did not think that she was logging in using my credentials, and that is where the crime lies, that’s illegal to do,” Worden told reporters.

McClain said there is absolutely no truth to these claims ans that she has not done anything wrong or inappropriate.

“Summer and I have been going through a painful and personal separation that is now unfortunately playing out in the media. I appreciate all the outpouring of support, and I will reserve any further comment until after the investigation concludes,” said McClain.

NASA sent over the following statement:

Lt Col. Anne McClain has an accomplished military career, flew combat missions in Iraq and is one of NASA’s top astronauts. She did a great job on her most recent NASA mission aboard the International Space Station. Like with all NASA employees, NASA does not comment on personal or personnel matters

