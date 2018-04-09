There are big changes this year when it comes to flu vaccinations.

Doctors said the nasal spray is now safe for kids over two-years-old. The American Academy of Pediatrics also recommended children six months and older get the flu vaccine as soon as it's available.

This comes on the heels of a bad flu season across the Carolinas. Last year, officials reported a record 389 flu deaths in North Carolina and 292 in South Carolina.

"If you're worried, just bring them in, let me listen to the hearts and lungs and make sure there's no superinfection," said Dr. Shilpa Patel, a pediatrician.

After a two year hiatus, the CDC said nasal spray FluMist has been updated and will be effective in fighting this season's flu strains.

Principals like Teresa Benson of Sardis Elementary remembered how hard and frequent flu hit her students despite the school being sprayed, scrubbed and sanitized.

"Sneezing, coughing, the fever was one. Vomiting was another," said Benson.

Officials in Mecklenburg County said last year's flu season was the worst they'd seen in at least a decade. It was so widespread that local hospitals issued restrictions following major outbreaks, limiting visits by kids to keep the virus from spreading.

Experts said flu symptoms include cough, sore throat, runny nose, fever, congestion and body aches.

"Someone gets sick they bring it home they share it with their family," said a mom. "It goes through the family and then they get it again."

