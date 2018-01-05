Water parks at Caribbean resorts Beaches Negril Resort & Spa, Jamaica: Families traveling with kids in tow need not worry about their little ones staying busy at this all-inclusive resort. With a kids’ camp, several pools, activities including breakfast with Sesame Street characters and an expansive water park, children will be entertained through and through. Speaking of the latter, the 18,000-square-foot water park is perfect for kids of all ages, with everything from 200-foot-long waterslides to a lazy river to a plunge pool. That’s not to say there’s nothing to entertain mom and dad. An onsite spa, candlelit dinner for two and swim-up bars — plus a location right on Negril’s Seven Mile Beach — keep grown-ups happy as well. 01 / 12 Beaches Negril Resort & Spa, Jamaica: Families traveling with kids in tow need not worry about their little ones staying busy at this all-inclusive resort. With a kids’ camp, several pools, activities including breakfast with Sesame Street characters and an expansive water park, children will be entertained through and through. Speaking of the latter, the 18,000-square-foot water park is perfect for kids of all ages, with everything from 200-foot-long waterslides to a lazy river to a plunge pool. That’s not to say there’s nothing to entertain mom and dad. An onsite spa, candlelit dinner for two and swim-up bars — plus a location right on Negril’s Seven Mile Beach — keep grown-ups happy as well. 01 / 12

Along with frolicking on a beach, splashing around in a water park tops any list of classic summer activities. These aquatic playgrounds — complete with winding waterslides, relaxing lazy rivers, suspended buckets of water and interactive playscapes — offer a fun way to beat the heat. Fortunately, there are a number of resorts that house water parks of their own, relieving families of the stress of loading the kids up in the car, finding parking, and paying for admission.

Memories Splash Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Memories Splash Punta Cana doesn’t just have a water park on its premises — it has the biggest water park in the Caribbean. Kids of all ages (and their parents, of course) can zoom down water tubes, get soaked by suspended buckets of water and brave the refreshing wave pool. For more adrenaline-pumping adventures, head to the 370-foot Black Hole waterslide that seems to defy the laws of physics. The Kamikaze waterslide also thrills with a 50-foot vertical drop and stellar views of the resort.

Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages and Spa, Turks and Caicos

This family-friendly resort in Providenciales might entertain its guests with multiple pools (several of which have swim-up bars), a shopping center, large spa complex, and numerous restaurants and bars, but that’s arguably not even its biggest draw. Visitors looking for a mega-fun time might think the property’s crown jewel is its 45,000-square-foot water park instead. Whether your idea of fun is floating down a 650-foot lazy river, hanging 10 with a surf simulator, getting blasted with water cannons, wading in a whirlpool or throwing your hands up while plummeting down fast-flying waterslides, this sprawling space brings fun for all ages.

Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jamaica

Situated on Jamaica’s resort-heavy north shore, Montego Bay's Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa has all the typical trimmings of an excellent all-inclusive resort (a pretty beach, a relaxing spa, several restaurants and a couple of pools). However, it manages to stand out among the rest of the pack, thanks to the onsite water park — the largest in Jamaica. Connected to the expansive lagoon-style pool complex, this oasis appeals to both kids and adults with a 280-foot slide, a lazy river, several terraced pools, and a jungle garden with a rope-and-wood suspension bridge. Throw in poolside drink service, plus a swim-up bar, and you can count on a lively and loud atmosphere.

Sandos Caracol Eco Resort, Mexico

Divided into adults-only and family-friendly sections, this all-inclusive resort and spa in Playa del Carmen combines multiple things that make Mexico a must-visit destination: a natural cenote with great snorkeling, Mayan culture, jungle grounds with roaming animals, outdoor pools and a beautiful beach. Also there to occupy little ones is the water park, which features 17 waterslides and a variety of shallow water play areas. For older kids, there’s a kids’ club with a movie screening room, video games and a small rock climbing wall. Nightly shows, guided walks, dance classes and beach activities round out the offerings nicely.

Beaches Negril Resort & Spa, Jamaica

Families traveling with kids in tow need not worry about their little ones staying busy at this all-inclusive resort. With a kids’ camp, several pools, activities including breakfast with Sesame Street characters and an expansive water park, children will be entertained through and through. Speaking of the latter, the 18,000-square-foot water park is perfect for kids of all ages, with everything from 200-foot-long waterslides to a lazy river to a plunge pool. That’s not to say there’s nothing to entertain mom and dad. An onsite spa, candlelit dinner for two and swim-up bars — plus a location right on Negril’s Seven Mile Beach — keep grown-ups happy as well.

Iberostar Paraiso Lindo, Mexico

Between Cancun and Playa del Carmen on the Riviera Maya, this all-inclusive property encourages guests to get outside. The inviting private beach is lined with plenty of sun loungers and offers water sports, like kayaking and snorkeling. Other ways to cool off: lounge on the lazy river or in the wave pool, play water polo in the activity pool, romp with kids in the water park that features waterslides, or enjoy a cocktail or two by the swim-up bar in the main pool.

Crown Paradise Club Cancun, Mexico

If you’re coming to Cancun to relax, the Crown Paradise Club might not be the place for you, even though it’s located directly on the beach. The ambience here is undoubtedly lively, thanks in large part to the multiple pools (family pool, kids pool and adults-only pool), dedicated baby club with stimulating toys and a bounce house, kids-only water park with fountains and slides, and a teens’ club with video games, ping-pong and darts. And for older kids and young adults, there’s a water park adventure area, which has a sand volleyball court, serpentine waterslides, a rock-climbing wall and zip lines.

Moon Palace Golf & Spa Resort, Mexico

Located along Cancun’s Riviera Maya, the massive Moon Palace compound, which is divided into three sections — Nizuc, Sunrise and Moon Grand — caters to kids inside and out. The Sunrise kids’ club, with a mini racetrack, art room and arcade, keeps little ones happy indoors. Outside, there’s a water park with slides, a swim-up bar and a Flowrider machine. Just don’t expect pristine white sand and turquoise waters at the property — unlike the Hotel Zone, the beaches in this area of town often have an unpleasant odor and are strewn with seaweed.

Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa, St. Lucia

The 250-room Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa offers the best of both worlds: a section for adults (Harmony) and one for families (Splash). In the Splash section, you’ll find the kid-friendly pool with a separate swim-up bar for adults and children, as well as the water park, which features waterslides, a lazy river and a small plunge pool. Meanwhile, grown-ups can take advantage of the 11,000-square-foot spa, fitness center, tennis courts, and an adults-only pool with heated whirlpool and waiter service. Of course, the mile-long beach, with sun loungers and umbrellas, is also a great spot to get your vacation on.

Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jamaica

Those who can look past this all-inclusive’s underwhelming exterior will be pleased to find a whole host of activities that suit a range of guests. Want to laze around all day? The free-form pools and picturesque beach offer prime real estate to do just that. Looking for more action? Kayaking, snorkeling, golfing and weekly bonfires are all available. For kids, there are numerous diversions, like the onsite water park and laser tag.

