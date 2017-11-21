Living large: The most spectacular suites at sea
01 / 99
Luxury line Regent Seven Seas Cruises in 2016 debuted what is widely regarded as the most spectacular suite ever built on a cruise ship: The Regent Suite on the new Seven Seas Explorer. Spanning the entire front of one of the ship's top decks, it measures 4,443 square feet -- more than 50% larger than the average home in the United States.
02 / 99
The Regent Suite is priced at $10,000 per day, making it one of the most expensive accommodations on a cruise. The fare includes a wide range of perks including First or Business class airfare to and from the ship as well as private sedan transfers to and from airports.
03 / 99
An elegant golden chandelier sits above the Regent Suite's dining table. The suite comes with a private butler who will serve meals at the table upon request.
04 / 99
Among opulent touches in the Regent Suite is a custom-made, Dakota Jackson-designed Steinway Arabesque grand piano that cost $250,000.
05 / 99
A second seating area is located just in front of the Regent Suite's dining area in a glass-enclosed area called the Vista Garden. It offers 270-degree views of the sea.
06 / 99
An entire wing of the Regent Suite is devoted to an enormous master bedroom complex decorated in glass, polished metal, exotic wood and natural stone.
07 / 99
The over-the-top luxury of the Regent Suite is on full display in the master bedroom, which features a king size bed topped with a Savoir No. 1 mattress that cost $90,000. The mattress is filled with a special kind of horse hair.
08 / 99
The living room space in the Regent Suite's master bedroom has a sofa, chair, table and large flat-screen 4K ultra high-definition television.
09 / 99
The Regent Suite's master suite has a giant, walk-in closet. The Regent Suite comes with unlimited complimentary laundry and dry cleaning service.
10 / 99
The master bathroom of the Regent Suite alone is bigger than most cruise ship cabins and doubles as an in-suite spa.
11 / 99
The sprawling bathroom complex in the Regent Suite's master bedroom includes two heated ceramic lounge chairs that face the sea.
12 / 99
A stay in the Regent Suite comes with access to unlimited spa treatments that can be performed right in the suite's expansive bathroom/spa complex.
13 / 99
A second bedroom complex is located in another wing of the Regent Suite.
14 / 99
The second bedroom complex in the Regent Suite includes a large entry room with a desk and seating area.
15 / 99
The Regent Suite has a massive, 958-square-foot balcony that wraps around the entire front of the ship.
16 / 99
Another recently unveiled luxury ship with spectacular suites is the 600-passenger Seabourn Encore, which debuted in December 2016.
17 / 99
Two Grand Wintergarden suites on Seabourn Encore measure 1,189 square feet, not including balcony spaces that add another 214 square feet.
18 / 99
Located at the middle of the ship on Deck 7, Seabourn Encore's Grand Wintergarden suites offer two bedrooms, a dining area for six and two bathrooms.
19 / 99
Grand Wintergarden suites also feature an enclosed solarium with a tub and a day bed.
20 / 99
The master bathroom in Grand Wintergarden suites on Seabourn Encore is clad with marble and offers a large shower, tub and double sinks.
21 / 99
Nearly as large as Seabourn Encore's Wintergarden Suites are its two Signature Suites.
22 / 99
Overlooking the front of Seabourn Encore on Deck 7, the Signature Suites measure 1,159 square feet, not including balcony space, and offer a large living room, two bedrooms and two full baths.
23 / 99
The two Signature Suites on Seabourn Encore have unusually spacious outdoor deck areas that measure 558 square feet.
24 / 99
It isn't just the newest ships that offer spectacular suites. Cunard Line's classic Queen Mary 2, which debuted in 2004, continues to offer some of the most eye-popping accommodations at sea with its two-deck-high Duplexes.
25 / 99
Dubbed Balmoral and Sandringham, the Queen Mary 2's two Grand Duplex suites measure 2,249 square feet. Each has a spacious living room and dining area on the ground floor and a large master bedroom on the second floor.
26 / 99
Each of Queen Mary 2's Grand Duplexes can be combined with four other adjacent suites to create a giant complex measuring more than 9,000 square feet -- several times larger than the typical U.S. home.
27 / 99
The Grand Duplexes' master bedrooms are reached via dramatic, curving staircases.
28 / 99
The Grand Duplexes' master bedrooms are reached via dramatic, curving staircases.
29 / 99
Passengers staying in Duplex suites on Queen Mary 2 dine in the ship's exclusive Queens Grill restaurant.
30 / 99
Also offering two-deck-high suites on several ships including the recently unveiled Quantum of the Seas (shown here) is Royal Caribbean.
31 / 99
Royal Loft Suite with Balcony
32 / 99
Royal Loft Suite with Balcony
33 / 99
Royal Loft Suite with Balcony
34 / 99
Royal Loft Suite with Balcony
35 / 99
Royal Loft Suite with Balcony
36 / 99
Royal Loft Suite with Balcony
37 / 99
Royal Loft Suite with Balcony
38 / 99
Royal Loft Suite with Balcony
39 / 99
Royal Loft Suite with Balcony
40 / 99
Royal Loft Suite with Balcony
41 / 99
Royal Loft Suite with Balcony
42 / 99
Royal Loft Suite with Balcony
43 / 99
Royal Loft Suite with Balcony
44 / 99
Royal Loft Suite with Balcony
45 / 99
Royal Loft Suite with Balcony
46 / 99
Royal Loft Suite with Balcony
47 / 99
Royal Loft Suite with Balcony
48 / 99
One of the most-discussed new suites of recent years has been the Reflection Suite on Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Reflection, the fifth and final ship in the line's Solstice Class series. The ship debuted in 2012.
49 / 99
The Celebrity Reflection has the brand's first two-bedroom suite called the Reflection Suite.
50 / 99
The highlight of the Reflection Suite is a sea-view bathroom with a rain shower that juts out over the edge of the ship.
51 / 99
The spacious suite features bump-out windows for maximum views.
52 / 99
The master bedroom in the Reflection Suite on Celebrity Reflection features a floor-to-ceiling glass wall overlooking the ocean.
53 / 99
In the running for most spectacular suite at sea are the Owner's Suites on Oceania Cruises' Marina and Riviera.
54 / 99
Bedrooms in the Owner's Suites on Marina and Riviera feature mahogany Bel Air beds upholstered in steel-blue mohair and walls covered in Austyn. cashmere. All of the rooms in the suites were decorated using Ralph Lauren furnishings by designer Susan Bednar Long.
55 / 99
The marble-clad master bathrooms in Marina and Riviera Owner's Suites continue the dark wood and luxurious design by Ralph Lauren.
56 / 99
A spacious living room also is part of the Owner's Suite complex on Marina and Riviera.
57 / 99
Owner's Suites on Marina and Riviera feature a large entryway with a bar on one side and a grand piano.
58 / 99
Owner's Suites on Marina and Riviera feature large wrap-around balconies overlooking the back of the vessels that include an outdoor hot tub with a flat-screen TV.
59 / 99
Luxury line Silversea also has gone big with suites in recent years. One of its latest ships, Silver Spirit, features some of the most sprawling and expensive accommodations at sea.
60 / 99
Among six accommodation tiers on Silver Spirit are its two, 1,292-square-foot Owners Suites. Here, the living room of one of the complexes.
61 / 99
Butler service is one of the perks for passengers staying in the Owner's Suite on Silver Spirit.
62 / 99
While generally catering to the mass market, Norwegian Cruise Line also offers some of the most spectacular -- and pricey -- suites at sea, including four large Deluxe Owner's Suites on its recently unveiled Norwegian Escape.
63 / 99
Deluxe Owner's Suite on the Norwegian Escape measure 900 square feet and include a spacious living room.
64 / 99
Norwegian Escape offers four of the 900-square-foot Deluxe Owner's Suites, which are part of an exclusive complex of suites on the ship called The Haven.
65 / 99
Deluxe Owner's Suites on Norwegian Escape feature private bedrooms and a separate living and dining area.
66 / 99
The Haven complex on Norwegian Escape has its own restaurant that is open exclusively to passengers staying in Haven suites.
67 / 99
The Haven complex also has its own pool area covered with a magrodome that can be opened on sunny days.
68 / 99
Some of the largest suites at sea are located on Disney Cruise Line's two most recently added ships, the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy (shown here).
69 / 99
Located near the top of the Disney Fantasy on Deck 12, the Roy O. Disney Suite looks out over the vessel's bow. It's one of two signature Royal Suites on the ship.
70 / 99
The Roy O. Disney Suite measures 1,781 square feet and sleeps five.
71 / 99
Designed to evoke the Art Deco glamour of the 1920s and 1930s, the Roy O. Disney Suite includes a dining area that seats eight people.
72 / 99
The luxurious master bedroom in the Roy O. Disney Suite offers sweeping ocean views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Amenities include deluxe Frette bed linens, fluffy Frette feather duvets and a selection of hypo-allergenic goose down and therapeutic memory foam pillows.
73 / 99
The Roy O. Disney Suite has two bathrooms designed with granite and marble finishes. The master bathroom features a whirlpool bathtub, a rain shower, double sinks and a television built seamlessly into the mirror.
74 / 99
The Roy O. Disney Suite's large teakwood balcony features a whirlpool hot tub.
75 / 99
The Roy O. Disney Suite's large balcony also has a large sitting area.
76 / 99
Another luxury ship with giant suites is Crystal Cruises' 1,070-passenger Crystal Serenity.
77 / 99
The Serenity Penthouses on the Crystal Serenity are 1,345 square feet and feature large bedrooms as well as a living room and dining area.
78 / 99
The spacious master bathrooms in Crystal Penthouses offer showers as well as a large Jacuzzi bathtub overlooking the sea.
79 / 99
The living room of a Crystal Penthouse.
80 / 99
Passengers in Crystal Penthouses can order room service from the ship's top specialty restaurants, including the ship's branch of sushi eatery Nobu.
81 / 99
Crystal Penthouses come with around-the-clock butler service, and the suites have a butler's pantry with separate entrance.
82 / 99
Other complimentary amenities that come with Crystal Penthouses include welcome champagne and a fully-stocked in-room bar, shoeshine service, dry cleaning and laundry services, and unlimited Internet.
83 / 99
Crystal Penthouses have sliding glass doors that open up onto large private balconies.
84 / 99
Lounge chairs line a Crystal Penthouse balcony.
85 / 99
Stylish suites also are popping up on cruise industry newcomer Viking Ocean Cruises' new vessels, including the Viking Star.
86 / 99
x
87 / 99
x
88 / 99
x
89 / 99
x
90 / 99
x
91 / 99
x
92 / 99
x
93 / 99
x
94 / 99
x
95 / 99
x
96 / 99
x
97 / 99
x
98 / 99
x
99 / 99
x
The Royal Loft suite on Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas spans two decks and measures more than 1,600 square feet.
Michel Verdure, ©2014 Michel Verdure - www.verd

One of the biggest stories in the cruise world in recent years has been the arrival of a new generation of unprecedented, over-the-top suites on ships: Big, bold and beautiful cabins that can cost tens of thousands of dollars per voyage. Just how over-the-top are they? Scroll through the carousel above to see for yourself. We've assembled our picks of the 10 most spectacular suites at sea.

Our picks include the Regent Suite on luxury line Regent Seven Seas' recently unveiled Seven Seas Explorer — at 4,443 square feet, bigger than the average American home — and the sprawling Wintergarden Suites on luxury line Seabourn's one-year-old Seabourn Encore

As one might expect, luxury lines such as Regent and Seabourn have been rolling out many of the most stunning (and pricey) suites. But there's also been a super-suite arms race in recent years among the big, mass-market cruise operators such as Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line as they cater to an ever-broader range of customers.

As you'll see in the photos above, the new crop of mega-suites offer multiple bedrooms, living areas with dining rooms and sprawling balconies. Sweeping views of the ocean are a given. But the allure of such accommodations doesn't end there. In addition to expensive furnishings and designer style, the top suites at sea now almost always come with around-the-clock butler service, priority embarkation and disembarkation, priority access to the ship's spa and restaurants and other perks.

USA TODAY Cruises: Royal Caribbean's super-swanky suites 

Living large: Inside the swanky suites of Anthem of the Seas
01 / 92
Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas features some of the most elaborate suites at sea, including the two-deck-high, 1,640-square-foot Royal Loft Suite.
02 / 92
Sleeping up to six, the Royal Loft offers a panoramic view over the back of the ship from a two-deck-high living and dining room level. The space has a dry bar and sofa that converts into a double bed.
03 / 92
The Royal Loft's soaring main room includes a dining table that seats up to eight people.
04 / 92
The Royal Loft Suite has an expansive, 415-square-foot private balcony with a private whirlpool that overlook the back of the ship.
05 / 92
The first floor of the Royal Loft Suite also features a separate media room with a sofa that converts into a queen bed.
06 / 92
A stairway leads from the first floor of the Royal Loft Suite to the main bedroom on the second floor.
07 / 92
The main bedroom of the Royal Loft Suite, on the second floor, overlooks the main floor.
08 / 92
The main bedroom of a Royal Loft Suite.
09 / 92
The master bathroom of the Royal Loft Suite curves behind the main bedroom area and includes a large bathtub.
10 / 92
The master bathroom in Royal Loft Suites have two sinks -- one on each side of the bathtub.
11 / 92
The master bathroom of the Royal Loft Suite also has a walk-in shower.
12 / 92
The master bath in the Royal Loft Suite features a private, marble-lined toilet area.
13 / 92
The master bath in the Royal Loft Suite also has a bidet in a nook lined with marble.
14 / 92
The Royal Loft Suite bathrooms feature upscale Gilchrist & Soames toiletries.
15 / 92
In an unusual twist, the shower in the master bathroom of the Royal Loft Suite opens onto a private, 109-square-foot balcony overlooking the side of the ship.
16 / 92
The balcony area connected to the Royal Loft suite's master bedroom includes a private outdoor hot tub.
17 / 92
Just off the main bedroom in the Royal Loft Suite is a giant walk-in closet.
18 / 92
The walk-in closet area next to the main bedroom of the Royal Loft Suite also has a desk area.
19 / 92
A miniature bar is located below near the desk area of Royal Loft Suite.
20 / 92
An Eames lounge chair and ottoman are among the designer touches in the Royal Loft Suite.
21 / 92
Smaller than Royal Loft suites but still giant by cruise ship standards are Anthem of the Seas' Owner's Loft suites, which measure 975 square feet.
22 / 92
Smaller than Royal Loft suites but still giant by cruise ship standards are Anthem of the Seas' Owner's Loft suites.
23 / 92
x
24 / 92
x
25 / 92
x
26 / 92
x
27 / 92
x
28 / 92
x
29 / 92
x
30 / 92
x
31 / 92
x
32 / 92
x
33 / 92
x
34 / 92
x
35 / 92
x
36 / 92
x
37 / 92
x
38 / 92
x
39 / 92
x
40 / 92
x
41 / 92
x
42 / 92
x
43 / 92
x
44 / 92
x
45 / 92
x
46 / 92
x
47 / 92
x
48 / 92
x
49 / 92
x
50 / 92
x
51 / 92
x
52 / 92
x
53 / 92
x
54 / 92
x
55 / 92
x
56 / 92
x
57 / 92
x
58 / 92
x
59 / 92
x
60 / 92
x
61 / 92
x
62 / 92
x
63 / 92
x
64 / 92
x
65 / 92
x
66 / 92
x
67 / 92
x
68 / 92
x
69 / 92
x
70 / 92
x
71 / 92
x
72 / 92
x
73 / 92
x
74 / 92
x
75 / 92
x
76 / 92
x
77 / 92
x
78 / 92
x
79 / 92
x
80 / 92
x
81 / 92
x
82 / 92
x
83 / 92
x
84 / 92
x
85 / 92
Anthem of the Seas has 2,090 cabins, more than three quarters of which are balcony cabins such as this one.
86 / 92
Most balcony cabins measure 198 square feet and feature two twin beds that convert to a royal king.
87 / 92
Built-in storage areas flank a built-in sofa in balcony cabins.
88 / 92
Most balcony cabins measure 198 square feet and feature two twin beds that convert to a royal king, a desk area and a sofa.
89 / 92
Built-in storage areas in balcony cabins include room for hanging clothes, shelving and a personal safe.
90 / 92
The bathroom of a standard balcony cabin found on Anthem of the Seas.
91 / 92
Anthem's balcony cabin bathrooms feature relatively spacious showers for a standard cabin on a cruise ship
92 / 92
The balcony of a balcony cabin on Anthem of the Seas.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com