The leading ladies at this year's Met Gala went all out for the 2018 theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” However, the wisest of them all know that a gorgeous look doesn't have to come at a hefty price. A-listers from model Gigi Hadid to singer-songwriter Janelle Monae donned makeup you can find on the shelves of your local drugstore.

Below are the exact products they used and how they were applied by the makeup artists who love them. While you read on, I'll be filling my Amazon cart with budget-friendly makeup to look like Mrs. Ryan Reynolds.

Blake Lively in L’Oreal

Lively’s entire 2018 look comes courtesy of L’Oreal. Makeup artist Kristofer Buckle used True Match Super Blendable foundation in W-3 all over Lively’s face, then warmed up the look with the Lumi Glow Nude Palette. He used Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara (a dupe for Too Faced’s Better Than Sex) in Brown Black for long, feathery lashes, and Colour Riche Shine Lipstick in Varnished Rosewood for a gorgeous, stained berry lip.

1. Get L’Oréal Paris True Match Super Blendable Makeup for $7.50

2. Get L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glow Nude Palette for $15

3. Get L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara for $7

4. Get L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Shine Lipstick in Varnished Rosewood for $7

Janelle Monae in Vaseline

A great look is nothing without proper hydration beneath it. Makeup artist Jessica Smalls moisturized Monae’s skin with Vaseline Smoothing Body Butter for non-greasy hydration that lasted all night under her gorgeous Marc Jacobs gown (definitely not purchased on a drugstore budget).

5. Get Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Smoothing Body Butter for $6

Kerry Washington in Neutrogena

This is Olivia Pope hair on an intern budget. Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask kept Washington’s ‘do nice and moisturized without weighing it down for perfect, teased curls and volume for days.

6. Get Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask for $8.50

Gigi Hadid in Maybelline

Hadid’s smoldering eyes come courtesy of Maybelline’s not-yet-released Soda Pop palette. Makeup artist Patrick Ta used Grape Pop and Blue Raspberry in the crease, blended Cherry on Top and Blue Raspberry on the lid topped with Cherry Cola, and then pressed Blue Raspberry into the lash line. Soda Pop won’t hit shelves until September, but you can grab the similarly awesome palette, Lemonade Craze, now.

7. Get Maybelline Lemonde Craze palette for $14

Solange Knowles in Burt’s Bees

Burt’s Bees just proved it’s capable of way more than just lip balm. Makeup artist Dana Delaney used the drugstore brand to create a warm, smoldering look, by layering on Goodness Glows Liquid Makeup in both Pecan and Chestnut, setting with Mattifying Powder Foundation in Almond to control shine, and lining Solange's eyes with Nourishing Eyeliner in Soft Black for a smokey eye that won’t quit.

8. Get Burt's Bees Goodness Glows Liquid Makeup for $12

9. Get Burt's Bees Mattifying Powder Foundation for $14

10. Get Burt's Bees Nourishing Eyeliner for $10

