While national attention is focused on the southern border with Mexico, our continent-spanning boundary with Canada is largely forgotten. “It’s uncrowded. It’s cheap and it’s so beautiful. You feel like you’re being let in on a secret when you drop in on these places,” says writer Porter Fox. He spent three years researching “Northland: A 4,000-Mile Journey Along America's Forgotten Border” (Norton, $26.95), to be released July 3. In it he explores the region and how it has changed in a post-9/11 world. In honor of Canada Day (July 1) and the Fourth of July, he shares some favorite sites with Larry Bleiberg for USA TODAY.

Roosevelt Campobello International Park

Campobello Island, New Brunswick

President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his family spent summers on this idyllic Canadian island, across the border from Lubec, Maine. “It’s just 100 feet from the U.S.,” Fox says. Admission is free to tour the 34-room “cottage” and museum, and the park also serves “Tea with Eleanor,” sharing stories about the first lady. fdr.net

Wheaton's Lodge

Forest City, Maine

When this pine-knot fishing lodge opened in 1951, its guests were wealthy businessmen and celebrities escaping to Maine’s North Woods. “It looks exactly what you think a Maine cabin on a lake would look,” Fox says. “All your meals are home-cooked, everything is included.” wheatonslodge.com

Antique Boat Museum

Clayton, New York

With the largest collection of antique and classic boats in North America, this museum not only lets visitors see vessels, but also row and sail them. “They have mahogany really slick, beautiful speed boats,” Fox says. Many once belonged to the industrialists who built summer castles in New York’s Thousand Islands. abm.org

Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

Ely, Minnesota

Summer visitors come to this vast watery preserve to canoe camp and explore. “It is pure wilderness like I’ve never seen before,” Fox says. But he says it’s also a delight in winter when polar explorer Paul Schurke leads dog-sledding trips over frozen lakes from his Wintergreen Dogsled Lodge. “He takes hundreds of people into the frozen world of Minnesota.” fs.usda.gov/detail/superior/specialplaces/?cid=fseprd555184

Northwest Angle, Minnesota

Blame a faulty map for this tiny chunk of the United States that can only be reached by water or driving through Canada. When diplomats were negotiating the boundary, they didn’t realize they were creating a geographic oddity. The 600-square-mile area is renowned for walleye and musky fishing. Visitors check in with U.S. border control by calling in on a video phone. lakeofthewoodsmn.com/northwest-angle

Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Medora, North Dakota

With badlands, wild mustangs and roaming bison, this little-visited park deserves more attention, Fox says. “It’s so beautiful. The landscape, the quiet. I don’t think anyone knows it’s there.” Campsites are plentiful, along with hiking trails and prairie dogs. nps.gov/thro

Fire lookout towers

Montana, Idaho and Washington

You’ll get an eagle-eye view of the border region from a refurbished lookout tower. The U.S. Forest Service structures are available for rent, and come with a kitchenette and cots. “Set on top of some of the biggest peaks in the northland, the refitted fire lookouts of northern Idaho, Montana and Washington offer a view of hundreds of thousands of acres, on both sides of the border,” Fox says. recreation.gov

Glacier Park Lodge

East Glacier Park, Montana

Valet park your car under 50-foot cedar timbers at one of the West’s grandest hotels, says Fox. Opened by the Great Northern Railroad in 1913, the lodge was inspired by Switzerland’s ski chalets. Today, guests still find a roaring fireplace and Douglas fir beams soaring over the lobby. “It’s absolutely awe-inspiring.” And rates start at just $159 during high season. glacierparkcollection.com

Peace Arch state and provincial park

Blaine, Washington

Even with tightened security, it’s still possible to stroll between countries at this border park. People from both nations walk their dogs, and a high school track team runs laps in the preserve, jointly managed by Washington state and the province of British Columbia. “It feels very weird. You can stand with one foot in America and one foot in Canada,” Fox says. But the area is still watched closely. Last month a woman accidentally crossing the border from Canada near the arch was detained for two weeks. parks.state.wa.us/562/Peace-Arch

San Juan Islands kayaking

Friday Harbor, Washington

Travelers can explore the border’s western stretch on a multi-day sea kayaking trip in the San Juan Islands. The wildlife is fantastic, Fox says. “There are lots of orcas, massive lion seals and puffins — beautiful ocean marine life that you’re kayaking through.” Outfitters, like Outdoor Odysseys, offer multiday trips, setting up camp, preparing meals and guiding through the maze of islands. visitsanjuans.com

