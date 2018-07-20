Rescue boats use spotlights in the water July 19, 2018, on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., after a line of severe thunderstorms capsized a duck boat with 31 people aboard.

BRANSON, Mo. — Eleven people, including at least one child, are dead after an amphibious duck boat capsized on a lake at this tourism hot spot during a severe thunderstorm.

At least five people remain missing, and authorities resumed search and rescue operations Friday as the sun rose. At least seven other passengers were injured Thursday evening.

The Ride the Ducks tourist boat, a hybrid land and water vehicle, sank on Table Rock Lake near the Showboat Branson Belle with a 31 people on board, according to Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader.

Victims, four adults and three children, were being treated Friday at Cox Medical Center Branson, hospital spokeswoman Kaitlyn McConnell said. Two adults were in critical condition; the others were treated for minor injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board investigators are expected to arrive Friday morning.

Duck boats, which can travel on land and in water, have been involved in other deadly incidents in the past. Five college students were killed in 2015 in Seattle when a duck boat collided with a bus, and 13 people died in 1999 when a duck boat sank near Hot Springs, Arkansas.

An off-duty sheriff's deputy was working security at the scene when a line of severe thunderstorms blew through the area between 6:15 and 6:30 p.m., and was able to start rescuing people almost immediately, Rader said. Recovery efforts that included teams of divers continued after dark.

A second duck boat on the lake in southwest Missouri, about 225 miles southwest of St. Louis, made it safely to shore. U.S. military in World War II originally used duck boats to transport troops and supplies, and later they were modified for use as sightseeing vehicles.

The storm hit the lake with 80 mph winds that kicked up waves 5 feet high, said Capt. Jim Pulley, owner of Sea Tow Table Rock Lake.

“Western Taney County has got divers in the water where the duck boat went down,” Pulley said. “The ducks have a ramp access where they put in, and when the wind hit it pushed the boat right square behind the Branson Belle.”

National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning Thursday evening for the Branson area. Meteorologist Steve Lindenberg said a top wind speed of 63 mph was measured at the Branson Airport near 7 p.m. and likely were stronger over the lake.

"There's nothing to slow down winds in an open area," he said.

