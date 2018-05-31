Benje Choucroun said a conversation with friends inspired his now-famous question about school shootings during a White House press briefing Wednesday.

“Me and my friends had been talking about it beforehand and we decided that I would ask a question about school shootings if I had the chance,” the 13-year-old told USA TODAY in an email.

Choucroun, reading off a piece of paper, explained how the fear of a shooting affects his and his classmates' mental health.

"Specifically, can you tell me what the administration has done and will do to prevent these senseless tragedies?" he asked.

The question made White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders emotional as she explained how the president’s school safety commission will soon meet on the issue.

“I wanted to know what steps the White House was taking to fix this issue and I think that everyone deserves to know what the White House is doing to fix the problem,” he said.

Choucroun is a student at Marin Country Day School in California. He was in town covering the White House Sports and Fitness Day for TIME for Kids magazine.

His question — and Sanders’ reaction — spread across Wednesday news coverage.

“It’s been a whirlwind of emotions,” he said. “It’s been really exciting, but it’s also been pretty tiring too. I’m just glad I’ve raised attention for this issue.”

