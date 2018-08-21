Primera, one of the newest European budget airlines to target the United States, is growing its American footprint.

The carrier’s latest European destination from the U.S. will be Brussels, with nonstop flights offered from Boston, Newark Liberty and Washington Dulles. Flights launch next spring and go on sale Tuesday. Fares begin at $149 one way from Boston and Newark and $199 one way from Washington Dulles.   

With the expansion, Primera will now fly eight European routes from three U.S. gateways.

The carrier will fly its three new Brussels routes with new Boeing 737 Max 9 jets that are scheduled to be delivered to the airline starting in 2019.

“We see a strong demand for low-cost trans-Atlantic flights from New York, Boston and Washington D.C., therefore we are fulfilling our strategy and increasing number of destinations,” Anastasija Visnakova, Primera’s Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement announcing the new service. “With the right equipment and our product, we can offer the lowest fares available in the market for both Economy and full-service Premium.”  

Bargain seekers be warned, however. Primera charges extra for nearly everything beyond entrance to its planes. Customers booking Primera's cheapest “light” fares are allowed only a carry-on that fits underneath the seat in front. Additional bags cost more, beginning at $11.99 for larger carry-ons and $44.99 for checked bags. Booking fares with a credit card adds $12, and adult meals on Primera's trans-Atlantic flights come with a price tag of $29.99 and up. (list of Primera fees)

Selecting a seat in advance begins at $39.99 per flight, and Primera's current trans-Atlantic have some of the tightest seats in the sky — even by domestic standards. The carrier's standard economy seats will feature just 30 inches of seat pitch, a common industry measure of space. Passengers willing to pay extra will get an extra two inches on the airline's "XL" seats, which offer the same space as typical coach seats on traditional carriers. Fliers can shell out even more to get a 36-inch pitch offered on "Premium XXL" seats that are located in the emergency exit row.

Newark Liberty

Brussels service begins May 9. One daily round-trip flight.

Primera’s other routes from Newark: London Stansted, Paris Charles de Gaulle

Washington Dulles

Brussels service begins June 2. Three flights per week.

Primera’s other routes from Dulles: London Stansted flights begin Thursday (Aug. 23)

Boston Logan

Brussels service begins June 2. Four flights per week.

Primera’s other routes from Boston: London Stansted, Paris Charles de Gaulle

