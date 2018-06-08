Travel has been booming this summer, but some popular cities are in the unusual position of having low hotel prices in the middle of prime vacation season. HotelTonight, the app that specializes in late-notice hotel discounts, has uncovered bargain rates in August in some of Europe's most desirable destinations.
In a city-by-city breakdown, you'll find average daily rates well below $200 a night in top cities, and in Paris closer to $100:
London: $130
Dublin: $161
Edinburgh: $233
Barcelona: $136
Lisbon: $153
Rome: $132
Berlin: $103
Stockholm: $143
Florence: $123
Madrid: $81
Mallorca: v$185
Paris: $112
Florence: $123
HotelTonight also has specific hotel recommendations in top European cities. See some of the stylish places you could stay this month for much less than you'd expect in the slideshow above.