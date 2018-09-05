Emergency personnel were on the scene of a chemical explosion that injured 17 students and a teacher at Merrol Hyde Magnet High School in Hendersonville, Tenn., on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — Seventeen students and a teacher were injured Wednesday morning at a Tennessee school after a science experiment went wrong.

Emergency crews responded to the Merrol Hyde Magnet School in Hendersonville, Tenn., after a chemical explosion inside a high school lab, said Lt. Jim Vaughn of the Hendersonville Police Department. The school was evacuated.

In all, 17 students were treated by emergency responders at the scene, said Hendersonville Fire Department Chief Scotty Bush.

At least four of those students and a teacher were taken to hospitals, Bush and Jeremy Johnson, spokesman for Sumner County (Tenn.) Schools, said.

"We had a quick response," Bush said. "I know that's terrifying to some of the parents at home but ... your kids are safe and we've got the other ones transported."

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Bush said.

He also said the extent of the victims' injuries were not immediately known but many of them suffered chemical burns.

Bush said the injuries were consistent with a flash fire that could have been caused by a chemical reaction, WKRN-TV in Nashville reported.

So far, no fatalities have been reported, he said.

Both the high school and middle school were dismissed early. The elementary school, which was not affected, also was dismissed early, Johnson said.

Foul play is not suspected in the fire, Bush said.

School is expected to re-open Thursday after the building is cleaned up, Bush said.

Merrol Hyde Magnet School has about 650 students enrolled in grades kindergarten through 12th grade, according to the school's website. Hendersonville is about 13 miles northeast of Nashville.

