WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) - A high school football stadium has been evacuated after gunshots rang out during a practice football game in South Florida.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's officials said two people were injured in the gunfire during the game at Palm Beach Central High School. The victims were not identified and their conditions were not known.

Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a group of students got into a fight during the game. One of the victims was found on school property and the second victim was taken to the hospital by a friend.

The Palm Beach Post reports a helicopter landed on the field, and a man was being treated on the track.

It was not immediately clear whether the shots were fired in or near the stadium.

