Barbra Fox, 48, sits with her roommate's dog Brownie at the East Point Volunteer Fire Department. A resident of East Point of 4 years, she and her roommate lived off on Ridge Road when the fire broke out on Sunday.

A fast-moving wildfire along the coast of Florida's Panhandle destroyed 20 to 30 homes, a firefighter said.

The fire broke out at about 4 p.m. ET Sunday in Eastpoint, about 60 miles southwest of Tallahassee near Apalachicola. Firefighters from Franklin County and neighboring jurisdictions used 13 bulldozers and eight fire engines to beat back the blaze, which by midnight had burned into Tate's Hell State Forest.

“It’s bad, it’s real bad,” said Hugh Hartsfield, a volunteer firefighter from Alligator Point, noting that he's never seen a fire that was so destructive. "There were so many houses on fire and so many total losses, you try to find one that had only partially caught on fire that you could save."

He said the scene after the fire burned through looked like a war zone and estimated 20 to 30 houses were total losses.

The 350-acre fire is now 70% contained, Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said. As many as 200 residents have been displaced.

Nearly 2,500 miles away in the community of Clearlake Oaks, California, about 90 miles north of San Francisco, the Pawnee Fire that broke out Saturday destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600.

No containment was reported late Sunday in the fire that burned across about 12 square miles, and it was unclear whether homes were damaged. Authorities ordered people to evacuate all homes in the Spring Valley area, where about 3,000 people live.

Farther north, a fire spanning about three-quarters of a mile in Tehama County destroyed “multiple residential and commercial buildings,” Cal Fire said. But firefighters appeared to be making good progress; the Stoll Fire was halfway contained and some evacuees were allowed to return home, authorities said.

Two other fires in Northern California have threatened structures but burned no buildings.

Back in Florida at 8:45 p.m. Sunday, word had gone out that the Humane Society animal shelter was being evacuated and animals were being removed from the shelter.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families impacted by this and the brave first responders battling the fire," Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted at about 10 p.m. Sunday.

This photo shows the flames on the horizon and the heavy smoke from the wildfire on Eastpoint.

Those caught in the fire's path described a desperate scene.

Barbra Fox, 48, could see the fire approaching from across the street. Jeff Savage, her roommate, came in to warn her and her five dogs that they had to leave.

They tried to put out the flames near their house with a garden hose, but the fire surrounded it.

“The wind would blow, and the embers would go through the air and catch anything on fire. I thought we were going to die,” she said from a makeshift shelter at the Eastpoint fire station.

She said her house made it, but her neighbors' homes weren't so lucky. She saw four houses across the street that were destroyed.

Word spread on social media that several houses were burned. But official word came slowly.

At 11:30 p.m., Todd Schroeder with the Florida Forest Service confirmed homes were damaged but could not estimate how many.

Witnesses shared photos and video of a surreal scene on Facebook and described heavy smoke across U.S. 98 and ashes falling on St. George Island.

A photo taken by airplane showed a massive pillar of smoke rising over Eastpoint.

One woman posted a dramatic video of the fire approaching her home and wrote, "my house is bout to burn down."

What caused It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze though many on Facebook noted that storms were blowing through as the fire began.

Contributing: The Associated Press. Follow William Hatfield and Andrew Salinero on Twitter: @WhatfieldTD and @andrewsalamandr

