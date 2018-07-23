Firefighters near Yosemite National Park are racing to contain the deadly Ferguson Fire as hotter temperatures raise the danger for thousands of homes potentially in its path.

Six firefighters have been injured and one killed battling the 51-square-mile fire in rugged terrain near the national park’s west side.  Evacuation orders are in place for the small communities dotted through the area, and more residents are on evacuation alert.

Yosemite remains open, but one of its scenic routes, Glacier Point Road, was closed to the public  so firefighters could get through. Nearly 3,500 structures – homes, stores, vacation lodges and power lines – are listed as threatened. Temperatures are expected to hit nearly 100 degrees every day this week. 

“Weather forecasts are calling for hotter and drier air throughout the week as conditions align for critical and extreme fire weather in the coming days,” fire managers said in an update early Monday. “The fire is 13 percent contained and one non-residential structure has been reported destroyed but dozens more have been saved because of the efforts of crews throughout the fire area.”

A helicopter drops retardant on the Ferguson fire on the north side of Highway 140 and the Merced River in Mariposa County, Calif. on July 21, 2018.
ANDREW KUHN, The Merced Sun-Star via AP

Firefighting airplanes and helicopters have been pounding the fire with retardant and water drops, and more than 3,000 firefighters were on the ground.

Experts say it’s possible the fire  could spread far enough north to reach the burn scar left by the 2013 Rim Fire, which scorched more than 400 square miles. The Rim Fire, one of California’s largest, burned into portions of the national park and left behind terrain that is now far less likely to burn intensely, which gives firefighters a better chance to control the flames.

The terrain now burning is so rugged it took firefighters several days to recover the body of firefighter Braden Varney, 36, a married father of two who was killed when his bulldozer rolled over July 14.

Northern California wildfire forces evacuations
A fire vehicle is surrounded by flames as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018. More than 30,000 acres have burned in multiple fires throughout the region.
A firefighter scrambles to stop the Pawnee fire as it spots across Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on July 1, 2018.
Firefighters scramble to get control as flames from the Pawnee fire jump across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
A water dropping helicopter works the scene as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
A tree ignites as firefighters attempt to stop flames from the Pawnee fire from jumping across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road on June 25, 2018, in Spring Valley, Calif. Thousands were forced to flee their homes as major wildfires encroached on an area of Northern California still recovering from severe blazes in recent years.
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif.
A tree burns in Lake County, Calif.
The Pawnee Fire burns down the mountain near Spring Valley, Calif.
Homes on Wolf Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif., were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire.
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
A vehicle scorched by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as they raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
In this photo provided by the Cal Fire Communications, firefighters battle a wildfire in an area northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Firefighter Richard Cotter battles a wildfire on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018., near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
A structure leveled by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Firefighters work to contain a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif. on June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others as the fire raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
Kevin Clark helps to protect his brother's store as a wildfire burned and surrounded the area in Spring Valley, Calif.
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
A Cal Fire helicopter helps battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
A Cal Fire incident management team discusses the plan to battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
Horses roam in a pasture as Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
An inmate crew battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns in the Spring Valley area, northeast of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County, Calif. The Pawnee Fire broke out on June 23, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, is one of four wildfires burning in largely rural areas as wind and heat gripped a swath of California from San Jose to the Oregon border.
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
