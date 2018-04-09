In auto dealerships, it doesn't matter if it's a mainstream brand, a luxury brand or an ultra-luxury brand.

The result is virtually the same: Passenger cars are slumping, while SUVs, crossovers and pickups are surging.

In August, that trend intensified as passenger cars represented fewer than 3 in 10 vehicles sold for the first time ever in a single month, according to Cox Automotive.

Consequently, not a single car qualifies for this month's list of the hottest-selling vehicles in the industry.

Here are five of the hottest sellers, based on a subjective assessment of momentum, volume and buzz:

The 2018 Toyota Highlander.

1. Toyota Highlander

Sales: 23,300, up 23.6 percent

This mid-size SUV is quickly becoming one of the most important models in Toyota's lineup.

And not a moment too soon. While Toyota's passenger cars are struggling, its SUVs are booming.

The 2018 Porsche Macan.

2. Porsche Macan

Sales: 2,107, up 28.4 percent

The Macan hits the sweet spot in a flourishing economy that's shifting to bigger vehicles. The crossover appeals to luxury buyers with plenty of spending money and a desire for more space than the typical sports car provides.

In August, the Macan represented more than half of all Porsche models sold in the U.S., including more than double the brand's next best-seller, the 911.

The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan.

3. Volkswagen Tiguan

Sales: 8,557, up 143 percent

Volkswagen's bet on a bigger Tiguan is now paying big dividends.

The German automaker's engineers recently lengthened the Tiguan, and customers are quite happy about it. While the old, smaller version is still being sold in limited quantities, the new Tiguan has soared past its predecessor.

This undated photo provided by Audi shows the 2018 Audi Q5, a modern-looking luxury compact SUV with a starting price of $42,475, including the destination fee. The Audi Q5 and the BMW X3 are two of the most popular compact luxury SUVs out today. Shoppers are typically drawn to the Q5 and the X3 because of their appealing mix of refinement, utility, safety and performance.

4. Audi Q5

Sales: 6,812, up 42.9 percent

This luxury crossover is on a roll. It's easily Audi's best-seller, and for good reason. It appeals to families that still want a luxury ride.

The next-best-selling Audi model is nearly 3,000 vehicles behind the Q5: the even-bigger Q7.

2018 Honda Pilot.

5. Honda Pilot

Sales: 15,332, up 60.2 percent

The Pilot SUV's surge in 2018 has been Honda's saving grace.

While the Accord and Civic sedans are struggling, the Pilot is picking up much of the slack. It's now Honda's fourth-best-selling model overall.

And it's not a one-month wonder. Sales are up 41.3 percent for the first eight months of the year.

