50 state road trip: Scenic drives around the USA

Colorado Independence Pass The highest paved state highway in Colorado, and also one of the most scenic, is called Independence Pass. Beautiful panoramic views of the Sawatch Range of the Rocky Mountains can be seen. Due to snow and harsh conditions, the road is closed in the winter.

HisWondrousWorks, Getty Images/iStockphoto

America the beautiful will never be more apt a description than when describing the views from these scenic drives throughout each of the 50 states. From Alaska's wildlife and mountains to Florida's Keys, Connecticut's covered bridges to North Carolina's Blue Ridge Parkway, the scenery is only matched by the stunning natural diversity. And all it takes to see it is a jump in the car. Find the nearest scenic drive in your state in the gallery above, or plan a trip around the country to take in as much as you can.

Looking for other galleries of all 50 states?

Charming main streets across the USA

Picturesque small towns in every state

50 state bucket list destinations

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com