Washington: Indulge in candy - Who can say no to free candy? Take a free, self-guided tour of Boehm’s Candies in Issaquah and grab a free sample at the retail shop afterward. You can also check out Liberty Orchards in Downtown Cashmere. Known for its chocolates, Turkish delight, orchard bars and more, the shop offers free candies to visitors.

Finding fun things to do on a road trip doesn't have to cost anything. Budget-friendly travel is making a comeback, and GoBankingRates.com has put together a list of something free to do in every state that will be worth your time. From visiting breweries (and getting free beer) to free musuems to odd art installations in the middle of nowhere, nothing in this list will cost you a cent.

