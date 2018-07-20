50 state road trip: Things to do in each state for under $20
Alabama: Birmingham Barons Price: $14 Location: Birmingham Attending a minor league baseball game is one of the best things to do when you want to save money and see professional-level athletes. The Birmingham Barons is the minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, and for just $14, you can see the team in person. Attend on 50-Cent Hot Dog Night, held every Tuesday during the season, and get a great deal on dinner, as well.
Alaska: Aurora Borealis Price: Free Location: Fairbanks offers some of the best views. The best thing about the aurora borealis is that you don't have to do much to experience it. Look to the night sky around the equinoxes, ideally seven days before and after a new moon, to see this breathtaking natural phenomenon free of charge.
Arizona: Biosphere 2 Price: $20 for an adult ticket Location: Tucson The Grand Canyon is great, but one of the coolest things to do in Arizona for $20 is visit Biosphere 2. Housing multiple artificial ecosystems, Biosphere 2 conducts state-of-the-art research into topics as diverse as growing food on Mars and the effects of drought on the rainforest.
Arkansas: William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum Price: $10 for adult admission Location: Little Rock Little Rock lets visitors explore a presidential library founded by a president who was impeached. The Clinton Presidential Library also offers vast archival collections, as well as research facilities, activities for students and teachers and exhibits.
California: The Getty Center Price: $10 to $15 for parking Location: Los Angeles Along with the expansive art collection and impressive architecture, The Getty Center — named for J. Paul Getty, president of the Getty Oil Company — offers one of the best views in Los Angeles.
Colorado: Film on the Rocks Price: $15 for general admission Location: Outside Denver There are plenty of things to do in Colorado, but many of them cost a lot more than $20. Held at the legendary Red Rocks venue, Film on the Rocks lets visitors watch classic films in a stadium-style rock amphitheater. Spend $15 and enjoy an incredible movie-going experience.
Connecticut: Gillette Castle Price: Free Location: South of Hartford Medieval castles are hard to come by in the U.S. Along with breathtaking stone architecture, Gillette Castle in Connecticut offers visitors access to affordable camping and hiking.
Delaware: Rehoboth Beach Price: Free, though some attractions cost money Location: Rehoboth Beach, south of Dover Shopping is one of the best things to do in Delaware, thanks to the state's lack of sales tax. However, America's First State also boasts one of the country's top-ranked beaches. Along Rehoboth Beach, you'll find great attractions for kids, such as Jungle Jim's River Safari Water Park and Funland, which charges on a "pay as you go" basis.
Florida: Coral Castle Museum Price: $15 Location: South of Miami One of the creepier things to do in Florida is explore the Coral Castle Museum. For $15, you can take a stroll through the mind of eccentric creator, Edward Leedskalnin, who supposedly built the castle singlehandedly from 1,100 tons of coral — without using construction machinery.
Georgia: Okefenokee Swamp Price: $19.50 for a guided boat tour Location: Near the Florida border After you're done visiting Coral Castle, head across the border to Georgia's Okefenokee Swamp, where you can experience America as it must have looked to early explorers. Take a boat tour to see the wildlife as you travel down one of the waterways that Native Americans used centuries ago.
Hawaii: Lanikai Pillboxes Price: Free Location: Island of Oahu If you want to experience Hawaii's natural beauty, check out the Lanikai Pillbox Hike. Here you can find some of the best views of Oahu's beaches and the surrounding islands, along with relics from World War II. As an added bonus, the hike is reportedly one of the easiest on the island.
Idaho: Bruneau Dunes Price: $5 per vehicle, with standard campsites starting at $12 per night Location: South of Boise Idaho's Bruneau Dunes boasts one of the longest camping seasons in Idaho and features North America's tallest sand dune, standing at more than 470 feet. You can stop by for the day or camp on the grounds for the night.
Illinois: The Second City Price: Ticket prices vary, but many are under $20. Location: Chicago If you're visiting The Windy City, one of the coolest things to do is spend a night at The Second City, a comedy club whose alumni include Tina Fey, Steve Carell and the late Chris Farley, among others.
Indiana: Studebaker National Museum Price: $8 per adult ticket Location: South Bend There was a time when Studebaker stood alongside Ford and Chevy as American car staples. At the Studebaker National Museum, you can see all the iconic Studebaker cars and trucks that made this country great — and even helped us to win World War II.
Iowa: Butter Cow at the Iowa State Fair Price: $8 for an adult ticket, if purchased before August 10 Location: East of Des Moines Tickets to the Iowa State Fair are only $8, and there's plenty of music and food to go around. However, one of the coolest thing to do on the fairgrounds is view the Butter Cow, an ornate sculpture made every year from about 600 pounds of pure-cream Iowa butter.
Kansas: Kansas Underground Salt Museum Price: $14 to $19 per ticket Location: Northwest of Wichita Kansas is home to the nation's only salt mine that's open to the public. For under $20, you can take a remarkable guided tour deep into the Earth, complete with tons of activities.
Kentucky: Bourbon Trail Price: Tours vary in price, but most are under $20. Location: Lexington If you’re a whiskey lover, one of the best things to do in Kentucky is visit the state's Bourbon Trail. Kentucky is known as Bourbon Country, and visitors can sample many of the best-known brands of American whiskey, all within the Lexington area.
Louisiana: French Quarter and Drive-Through Daiquiris Price: The French Quarter Festivals are free. Daiquiris at DBC Bar & Grill cost less than $10. Location: New Orleans It doesn’t have to be Mardi Gras for visitors to celebrate New Orleans' vibrant culture. The French Quarter offers Louisiana's largest free music festival, as well as drive-through daiquiris to keep guests cool on hot days.
Maine: Hussey’s General Store Price: Varies Location: Windsor You'll forget all about lobster and expensive boat tours when you see Hussey's General Store in Maine. Billed as Maine's largest general store, Hussey's sells everything from kitchenware and used books to guns and bridal gowns.
Maryland: George Peabody Library Price: Free Location: Baltimore If you can't afford to see a Baltimore Ravens game, visiting the George Peabody Library is one of the cooler things to do in Maryland. The library features beautiful architecture, six floors of books, marble flooring and a massive open-air atrium.
Massachusetts: Martha’s Vineyard Price: $17 for a round-trip ferry trip Location: South of Cape Cod You'll have $3 left to spend on Martha's Vineyard after buying a round-trip ferry ticket. Luckily, you won't have to pay to take in the island's beautiful scenery, beaches and famous cottages.
Michigan: North American International Auto Show Price: $13 for an adult ticket Location: Detroit Held in January, the North American International Auto Show features the latest concepts, technologies and vehicles in the auto industry. The show kicks off with the luxurious Gallery event before wrapping up with the Public Show, which features electric vehicles, muscle cars and more.
Minnesota: Mall of America Price: Free, but there are attractions that cost money. Location: Bloomington One of the best things to do in Minnesota is check out the landmark Mall of America, located near Minneapolis. Besides being the largest mall in the U.S., the Mall of America houses the biggest indoor theme park and charges no sales tax on clothing or shoes.
Mississippi: Elvis Presley's Birthplace Price: $17 Location: Tupelo When you think about Elvis Presley's origins, you probably picture his home in Graceland. Tupelo, however, is the true, modest birthplace of the King, and it'll cost you just $17 for a full tour of the site. Don't forget to check out the “Elvis at 13" statue, portraying the rock star as a boy.
Missouri: Anheuser-Busch Brewery Tour Price: Certain tours are free. Location: St. Louis St. Louis, Mo., is home to the flagship Anheuser-Busch Brewery, which features both complimentary tours and paid attractions like the Beer School, where you can try a variety of beers for just $15.
Montana: Glacier National Park Price: $10 per individual ticket and $15 per vehicle, in winter Location: Northern Montana, near Canada The Big Sky State is home to the massive Glacier National Park, occupying a million acres. Featuring plenty of scenic trails, exciting sites and endangered species, Glacier National Park will cost you just $10 on foot or bicycle and $15 if you bring a vehicle.
Nebraska: Carhenge Price: Free Location: Western Nebraska Jim Reinders designed Carhenge to look a lot like the actual Stonehenge site in England and dedicated the monument on the summer solstice in June 1987. Visit this immense car sculpture for free and be sure to check out the on-site gift shop.
Nevada: High Roller Price: $18 for an adult ticket during the day Location: Las Vegas For $18 you can ride the world's tallest observation wheel — basically just a massive ferris wheel. Ride at night to see the city lights in all their glory.
New Hampshire: New Hampshire Motor Speedway Price: Tickets start as low as $10. Location: North of Concord Even if you're not a NASCAR fan, a day at the races can be a wild time. With tickets to the Sprint Cup Series starting at just $10, the New Hampshire Motor Speedway should certainly be on your bucket list of things to do in the Granite State.
New Jersey: Atlantic City Boardwalk Price: Free Location: Atlantic City Walking the Atlantic City Boardwalk is free to the public. However, thanks to the large number of games, places to eat and, of course, casinos, you could easily end up spending more than $20, if you're not careful.
New Mexico: Taos Pueblo Price: $16 Location: Northern New Mexico In New Mexico, one of the coolest things to do is visit Taos Pueblo. One of America's few ancient landmarks, the site features structures built from mud and straw by Tiwa-speaking Native Americans more than a 1,000 years ago.
New York: The Brooklyn Bridge Price: Free Location: New York City An attraction that's both free and trendy to visit, the Brooklyn Bridge is a great walking spot for tourists and New Yorkers alike. Built in the 1880s, the Brooklyn Bridge provides a great view of New York, including the Statue of Liberty, and still carries nearly 150,000 vehicles and people every day.
North Carolina: Blue Ridge Parkway Price: $16 for a camping site Location: Virginia and North Carolina Experience 469 miles of beautiful scenery, natural sites and historic landmarks along North Carolina's Blue Ridge Parkway, America's longest linear park. Campsites start at just $16 a day, so don't hesitate to spend the night.
North Dakota: Lewis & Clark Fort Mandan Foundation Price: $7.50 for an adult ticket Location: North of Bismarck Ideal for history buffs, the Lewis & Clark Fort Mandan Foundation offers affordable tours. Additionally, there are exhibits showcasing art and artifacts from the Native American tribes whom Lewis and Clark encountered on their famous transcontinental trek.
Cleveland Museum of Art near the Reflecting Pool and University Circle
Oklahoma: Oklahoma City Thunder Price: As low as $13 per ticket Location: Oklahoma City Oklahoma's only professional sports team of the highest rank, the Oklahoma City Thunder is a relatively young team but a competitive one. You'll likely have to go for the nosebleed section, but seeing an NBA game for $13 is definitely one of the best things to do in Oklahoma.
Oregon: Crater Lake National Park Price: $10 per person or $15 per vehicle Location: Central Oregon Whether you enter on foot or by vehicle, Crater Lake is one of the coolest places to visit in Oregon. Renowned for its natural beauty, Crater Lake is the deepest lake in the U.S. Created by the collapse of a volcano, it offers multiple activities, including backcountry camping, bicycling, fishing and swimming.
Pennsylvania: Reading Terminal Market Price: $4 for parking Location: Philadelphia If tickets to an Eagles game are outside your budget, consider taking a trip to historic Reading Terminal Market for a huge selection of food and crafts. If you just window shop, you'll only have to pay the $4 fee for parking.
Rhode Island: RISD Museum Price: $12 Location: Providence RISD, or the Rhode Island School of Design, is one of the premier, cutting-edge art and design schools in the U.S., and it's no surprise that its museum is top notch. The facility features artwork that runs the gamut from ancient to contemporary and includes costumes, clothing and sculptures.
South Carolina: Fort Sumter Price: $19.50 Location: Charleston South Carolina history buffs, or those visiting the state from other parts of the country, simply must put Fort Sumter on their list of things to do. After all, it's the military fort on which Confederate soldiers fired in 1861, triggering the start of the Civil War. The boat tour will leave you with just 50 cents of your $20 budget, but you'll get to enjoy a beautiful view of Charleston Harbor.
South Dakota: Deadwood Price: There are many free activities. Buying into the poker tournament at the casino costs $20. Location: Western South Dakota, outside Rapid City Historic Deadwood offers visitors a look at what life was like during the Gold Rush. The city, which was the basis for the HBO show of the same name, offers free and cheap activities — as well as casinos for those who feel lucky — all within driving distance of Mount Rushmore.
Tennessee: First Saturday Art Crawl Price: Free admission, plus wine and refreshments Location: Nashville As the name suggests, Nashville's First Saturday Art Crawl occurs on the first Saturday of every month. Visitors will get to see diverse artwork from some of the world's best artists all along Fifth Avenue of the Arts, plus score free wine and treats from exhibiting galleries.
Close up of brown Texas longhorn standing in the stall of town in Fort Worth
Utah: Bryce Canyon National Park Price: $15 per person, if entering on foot or by bicycle Location: Southern Utah For just $15, you can explore Bryce Canyon National Park, either on foot or by bicycle. A ticket covers you for seven days of admission and includes unlimited use of the park’s shuttle.
Vermont: Ben & Jerry's Factory Tour Price: $4 for an adult ticket Location: Waterbury, outside Montpelier Ben & Jerry's Factory is a must-see attraction in Vermont. For just $4, you can learn how one of the most popular ice cream brands creates its frozen treats. The facility also hosts free outdoor movie festivals during the summer.
Virginia: Doumar's Price: $7.30 for a Taylor Pork Roll Sandwich and a two-scoop BIG cone of ice cream Location: Norfolk If you're a fan of ice cream treats, Norfolk, Va., offers another spot to visit. Founded in 1905, Doumar's is credited with inventing the waffle cone, so it's not surprising that it has some of the best homemade ice cream. Additionally, this eatery serves up classic North Carolina-style barbecue.
Washington: Pike Place Market Price: Free. Prices vary by store. Location: Seattle A visit to Seattle's Pike Place Market can easily turn into an all-day affair. The market opens at 6 a.m. for breakfast and stays open until all the restaurants close, often as late as 1:30 a.m.Whether you're looking for fresh produce or unique crafts, Pike Place is your go-to spot in Seattle.
West Virginia: Palace of Gold Price: $9.50 for adult admission Location: Near the Pennsylvania border West Virginia’s Palace of Gold looks like an attraction straight out of India, and with good reason. The palace was built for Srila Prabhuapada, founder of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness. Completed in 1979, the Palace of Gold is an unusual yet popular attraction, bringing in more than 50,000 visitors per year.
Wisconsin: Wedl’s Hamburger Stand Price: $4.70 for a bacon cheeseburger Location: Jefferson The 100-year-old burger shack has gone through some name changes, but Wedl's Hamburger Stand continues to serve up excellent fresh-grilled sliders and ice cream, all at affordable prices.
Wyoming: Yellowstone National Park Price: $15 to enter on foot, bicycle or skis Location: Northwest Wyoming There are many things to do at Yellowstone National Park besides look at the geysers. Yellowstone is perfect for biking, especially during the fall on its pre-set cycling routes. Come winter, the park is ideal for cross-country skiing. Whether you're on foot, bike or skis, you'll only have to pay $15 to enjoy the scenery.
636044601810657129-45-Vermont-shutterstock-317326778.jpg
jiawangkun, Shutterstock.com

Two decades ago, a crisp $20 had the same buying power as about $30. For that amount of money in the , you could enjoy a plethora of fun activities, such as a trip to the movies — with a tub of popcorn and fountain drink — or a long day at a local amusement park.

These days, it might not seem like $20 can get you much of anything, but there are still plenty of fun activities to do in the U.S. for little money. GoBankingRates.com has put together a look at how you can live the big life on a budget in all 50 states, with cool ideas for under $20.

Most expensive travel destinations in the USA
29. Cost to Visit Orlando, Fla.: $1,182.52; Meals: $322.50; Drinks (including beer): $45.24; 3-night hotel stay: $285; Airfare: $529.78. Savings tips: This central Florida theme park mecca is one of the best tourist cities for your wallet, but visitors can save even more by taking advantage of deals and discounts on the Visit Orlando website. The tourism promotion agency also operates an app that allows users to access and redeem offers. Low-cost or free activities: Float down the free-flowing natural Rock Springs at Kelly Park in nearby Apopka, or visit the city of Winter Park, just north of Orlando. Its Central Park screens a free, family-friendly classic movie on the second Thursday of each month.
28. Cost to Visit Palm Springs, Calif.: $1,309.20; Meals: $319.38; Drinks (including beer): $45.96; 3-night hotel stay: $259; Airfare: $684.86. Savings tips: Know the best time to book and plan your vacation. For example, schedule your Palm Springs visit during the middle of the week for the best savings. Many hotels in this desert destination up their room rates on weekends, especially during the peak winter travel season, according to U.S. News and World Report. To save even more money, consider visiting in the summer when hotter temps help keep costs — and crowds — down. Low-cost or free activities: Tour the free Agua Caliente Cultural Museum for a look at the history and culture of the area’s Native Americans. Or, visit the weekly VillageFest, a downtown street fair featuring arts, crafts, food and entertainment.
27. Cost to Visit Park City, Utah: $1,386.44; Meals: $294; Drinks (including beer): $42.48; 3-night hotel stay: $320; Airfare: $729.96. Savings tips: Park City operates a free bus system in which the vehicles are fueled by environmentally friendly biodiesel. The routes link residential neighborhoods, resorts and the city’s historic Main Street, which also features a free trolley service that runs from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. Low-cost or free activities: Exhibits at the Kimball Art Center are free to the public. Tours are free at the High West Distillery, which also features a restaurant that offers custom pairings of food and wine or, of course, whiskey.
26. Cost to Visit Las Vegas: $1,404.58; Meals: $330; Drinks (including beer): $43.92; 3-night hotel stay: $528; Airfare: $502.66. Savings tips: Affordable airfares could make Vegas one of the cheapest tourist destinations in the country, but other expenses add up. Luckily, money-minded visitors can save on transportation once they arrive. The Regional Transportation Commission operates a bus route dubbed The Deuce, which runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week along the Strip and through downtown Vegas. Passes are available in increments of two hours ($6), 24 hours ($8) or three days ($20). Low-cost or free activities: There are many fun and free things to do in Vegas. Take in fabulous fountains and flora for free at the Bellagio, which features a conservatory in addition to its famous fountains. Plants and flowers also flank the towering waterfall in the Atrium of the Palazzo, where window shopping at the Grand Canal Shoppes is also free.
25. Cost to Visit Miami Beach, Fla.: $1,429.68; Meals: $450; Drinks (including beer): $51.96; 3-night hotel stay: $299; Airfare: $628.72. Savings tips: The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau features a web page showcasing hip hostels, many of which offer beachfront locations and a choice of shared or private accommodations. One price-conscious pick, the Freehand Miami, has also advertised a 30 percent discount for visitors who stay on or through a Sunday night. Low-cost or free activities: A day at the beach can be free, but there are plenty of other free places to snag some shade, too. The Ball and Chain bar and lounge in Little Havana doesn't charge a cover fee. And, the music starts early at 2 p.m. for its monthly Pineapple Sunday shows.
24. Cost to Visit Honolulu: $1,442.16; Meals: $375; Drinks (including beer): $54.12; 3-night hotel stay: $308; Airfare: $705.04. Savings tips: Honolulu was hip to the food truck trend long before most of the mainland, and local “lunch wagons” are a fixture in parts of the city. For an inexpensive treat, try Banan for a unique taste of non-dairy, banana-based soft-serve “ice cream” that now comes in flavors that add chocolate and macadamia nut, among others. Check out these other affordable things to do in Hawaii that can save you money on your trip. Low-cost or free activities: Honolulu is one of the most expensive U.S. cities to visit, but you can still see many sites for free. If visitors can pull themselves away from the beach views, they might want to make time to visit the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, home of the USS Arizona Memorial, to learn more about the pivotal attack on Pearl Harbor. The program is free but requires a timed ticket.
23. Cost to Visit Aspen, Colo.: $1,446.58; Meals: $360; Drinks (including beer): $54; 3-night hotel stay: $388; Airfare: $644.58. Savings tips: If you're planning a ski vacation, you might want to hit up one of the best world-class ski resorts in the country, like Aspen. But your vacation can get pricey. To save money, hit the happy hours. The Red Onion features two daily happy hours, one from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and another from 10 p.m. to midnight, each offering discounts on beer, wine and well drinks. The Lounge at the Limelight Hotel showcases $10 pizzas, $3 Bud Lights and other discounted drinks from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day, as well as live music from local bands from Monday through Thursday. Low-cost or free activities: The Aspen Art Museum offers free admission daily, but the museum is closed on Mondays. For visitors who want to take a break from downhill skiing and upscale pricing, the Aspen Snowmass Nordic Trail System maintains more than 60 miles of free cross-country and snowshoe trails linking the communities of Aspen, Snowmass and Basalt.
22. Cost to Visit Anaheim, Calif.: $1,452.62; Meals: $306; Drinks (including beer): $53.76; 3-night hotel stay: $408; Airfare: $684.86. Savings tips: Travelers who want to save time and money when visiting Disneyland should schedule a trip during the off-season — September through November or January through March. This is when the park tends to be less crowded and hotel room rates are generally lower. And those who only want to drop into Disneyland for a day should buy a one-day pass for a "value" season date to get the lowest possible price. Low-cost or free activities: The nearby Fullerton Arboretum suggests visitors make a $5 donation to check out its gardens and exhibits. The garden also offers Saturday morning yoga classes at $13 per session for annual arboretum members and $15 for non-members.
21. Cost to Visit San Diego: $1,455.54; Meals: $330; Drinks (including beer): $50.76; 3-night hotel stay: $383; Airfare: $691.78. Savings tips: Vacationers can save money in both San Diego and Anaheim with a Southern California CityPASS. The multi-park pass will set you back $353 for people ages 10 and up, and you can also add admission to the San Diego Zoo or Safari Park for an additional $42. But for those planning to visit Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, SeaWorld San Diego and LEGOLAND California, investing in a CityPASS could save you at least $151.99. Adding on the zoo or Safari Park boosts the savings by another $10 per person. Low-cost or free activities: San Diego abounds with beaches, hiking and biking trails for outdoor enthusiasts. Those looking for a little athletic inspiration can visit the U.S. Olympic Training Center in nearby Chula Vista. It offers free staff-guided or self-guided informational tours of the facility.
20. Cost to Visit Breckenridge, Colo.: $1,457.26; Meals: $345; Drinks (including beer): $52.68; 3-night hotel stay: $415; Airfare: $644.58. Savings tips: Breckenridge is one of the best getaways for solo travelers. But even if you're visiting alone, take advantage of savings opportunities. Search sites like Liftopia to buy discounted ski lift tickets in advance. But shop early because good deals sometimes sell out. Multi-day passes can also cut costs. For example, a one-day Epic Pass for a day early in the ski season costs $98 when purchased in advance online, while a three-day adult pass will set skiers back $279. Low-cost or free activities: Breckenridge features several museums and historic sites that offer free admission with a suggested $5 donation. Check out the Summit Ski Museum to learn more about the history of the sport in the region. Visit the Barney Ford Victorian Home to get a glimpse of the life of escaped slave, entrepreneur and civil rights activist Barney Ford.
19. Cost to Visit Portland, Ore.: $1,474.28; Meals: $306; Drinks (including beer): $51.84; 3-night hotel stay: $474; Airfare: $642.44. Savings tips: You can save money on your hotel costs in this expensive U.S. city by sharing a bathroom at the Crystal Hotel. While this historic hotel’s king rooms offer individual bathrooms, its unique queen and double twin rooms feature access to bathrooms down the hall. Rates for Oct. 19 offered a savings of at least $70 for guests opting for rooms with common bath facilities. Low-cost or free activities: Portland is known as the City of Roses for good reason. To get a look at some stunning specimens, check out the free International Rose Test Garden in Washington Park. The site offers free public tours daily. Washington Park is also home to the free Hoyt Arboretum and an expansive children's playground.
18. Cost to Visit Los Angeles: $1,496.62; Meals: $360; Drinks (including beer): $59.76; 3-night hotel stay: $392; Airfare: $684.86. Savings tips: The airport offers LAX FlyAway bus service to and from several stops in the area, including Hollywood and Long Beach, with one-way fares between $8 and $10. After arriving in the sprawling SoCal city, try getting a room in the area you want to explore so you can save time and money traveling on foot. Want to split time between Hollywood and the beach? Consider switching hotels mid-stay since traffic tie-ups can be a nightmare. Low-cost or free activities: Strolling Venice Beach is always free. For a less leisurely walk, try hiking through Griffith Park to the Griffith Observatory, which offers free admission and access to telescopes. Hiking Runyon Canyon is also a fun, free activity — it's also one of the best places to spot celebrities in L.A.
17. Cost to Visit Jackson, Wyo.: $1,514.06; Meals: $294; Drinks (including beer): $42.06; 3-night hotel stay: $398; Airfare: $780. Savings tips: Some of your favorite celebrities are known to visit this hot spot — but that doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune on your vacation. Check the Jackson Hole Traveler, a locally produced print and online travel guide, for deals and discounts. For example, its current specials include a 10 percent online booking discount code for a float trip in Grand Teton National Park. Low-cost or free activities: The Bridger Gondola offers free evening rides from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Once there, grab dinner or drinks at Piste Mountain Bistro, where the deck offers peak views and the bar offers two-for-one drinks after 8 p.m.
16. Cost to Visit Atlanta: $1,551.40; Meals: $330; Drinks (including beer): $44.40; 3-night hotel stay: $464; Airfare: $713. Savings tips: Move around Atlanta with MARTA. One-way fares for the transit system are $2.50 each. Visitors who plan to take the train often might want to invest in a three-day pass for $16. Low-cost or free activities: Get inspired at the Carter Center, which offers Conversations at the Carter Center that bring together policymakers, experts and special guests to discuss important world issues. Many of these events are free but require online reservations.
15. Cost to Visit Seattle: $1,557.20; Meals: $375; Drinks (including beer): $53.04; 3-night hotel stay: $475; Airfare: $654.16. Savings tips: Skip the taxi, and take the Link light rail instead. The line between Angle Lake and the University of Washington includes an airport stop and also has stations at popular sites including Chinatown and Pioneer Square. Adult fares range from $2.25 to $3.25, depending on trip distance. Low-cost or free activities: The Chateau Ste. Michelle winery offers a complimentary tour and tasting to give visitors a glimpse of the wine-production process in the Columbia Valley. The winery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
14. Cost to Visit Memphis, Tenn.: $1,688.16; Meals: $306; Drinks (including beer): $43.44; 3-night hotel stay: $525; Airfare: $813.72. Savings tips: Music buffs who plan to visit Graceland, Sun Studio, Stax Museum and the Memphis Rock 'n' Soul Museum should opt for a Backstage Pass. The $84 pass offers a 17 percent discount over individual admission prices to the four attractions. Low-cost or free activities: Take in The Peabody Hotel Duck March through the Grand Lobby to the historic hotel’s fountain. The free procession happens twice daily, at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
13. Cost to Visit Chicago: $1,718.72; Meals: $360; Drinks (including beer): $52.32; 3-night hotel stay: $648; Airfare: $658.40. Savings tips: The Go Chicago Card offers discounts on attractions, including the Field Museum of Natural History and Shedd Aquarium. Savings and pass prices vary depending on which options you choose. Low-cost or free activities: The Lincoln Park Zoo is just one of many free features in Lincoln Park, which boasts five playgrounds, a cultural center and more.
12. Cost to Visit Charleston, S.C.: $1,731.32; Meals: $339; Drinks (including beer): $42.72; 3-night hotel stay: $602; Airfare: $747.60. Savings tips: King Street closes to car traffic for its Second Sunday event, which often features food and drink samples. Many bars and restaurants along the shopping thoroughfare also offer brunch menus and Sunday drink specials. Low-cost or free activities: Visit the Charleston City Market or take a trip to the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, a 28-acre remnant of an expansive rice and indigo plantation that dates back to the 18th century.
11. Cost to Visit Boston: $1,815.12; Meals: $382.50; Drinks (including beer): $57.84; 3-night hotel stay: $697; Airfare: $677.78. Savings tips: Seek lodging bargains at boutique hotels and bed-and-breakfasts. For example, room rates at the Oasis Guest House typically range from around $156 to $259 in October, which adds up to a three-night total as low as $468. Low-cost or free activities: The Samuel Adams Brewery offers free tours — and tastings if you’re over 21. The suggested $2 donation goes to local charities or Brewing the American Dream, the beer maker’s nonprofit program to boost budding food and beverage business owners.
10. Cost to Visit Sedona, Ariz.: $1,815.68; Meals: $286.50; Drinks (including beer): $39; 3-night hotel stay: $841; Airfare: $649.18. Savings tips: Check out the Visit Sedona site, which offers discounts on everything from spa packages to psychic readings. For example, the site operated by the Sedona Visitor Information Center offered a buy one, get one half-off deal on tickets to the recent Red Rocks Music Festival. Low-cost or free activities: Hike to a spot where you can experience Sedona’s famous energy vortexes or explore the shopping, food, flamenco and farmers market at the Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village.
9. Cost to Visit Nashville, Tenn.: $1,898.04; Meals: $316.50; Drinks (including beer): $45.36; 3-night hotel stay: $813; Airfare: $723.18. Savings tips: The Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority operates a free Music City Circuit for tourists and locals alike. The bus and van service offers stops at popular attractions including Ryman Auditorium and the Country Music Hall of Fame. Low-cost or free activities: Sample Music City’s offerings at the honky-tonks on Lower Broadway, which rarely, if ever, charge a cover. Many early shows at The Bluebird Cafe are also free, although a minimum food or drink purchase is required.
8. Cost to Visit Asheville, N.C.: $1,916.24; Meals: $309; Drinks (including beer): $43.26; 3-night hotel stay: $730; Airfare: $833.98. Savings tips: If you visit the Biltmore Estate, purchase tickets online at least seven days in advance to save $10 per person off the regular $50 to $75 ticket price. You can buy a second-day visit for $15. Low-cost or free activities: The outdoor mecca offers a multitude of hiking trails and is known for its scenic beauty and burgeoning music scene. Downtown Asheville abounds with street performers. Visitors can also check out performances at pubs like Jack of the Woods, which often offers free shows.
7. Cost to Visit Philadelphia: $1,921.28; Meals: $360; Drinks (including beer): $46.92; 3-night hotel stay: $759; Airfare: $755.36. Savings tips: You can save money when visiting this expensive U.S. city by catching a show at the Walnut Street Theatre. It offers $20 and $40 tickets in rows Q and R of the mezzanine that can be purchased in advance for its Mainstage shows. Or, buy remaining half-price tickets in other sections online on the day of the show using the promo code WSTDAY. Low-cost or free activities: Brush up on your American history at the Liberty Bell Center and Independence Hall. Both are free, although Independence Hall requires tickets for some days and times.
6. Cost to Visit New Orleans: $1,929.26; Meals: $381; Drinks (including beer): $39.90; 3-night hotel stay: $866; Airfare: $642.36. Savings tips: To save money at one of the best tourist cities, New Orleans, start your happy hour in your hotel. If you stay in the French Quarter, you can take your drink outside — as long as it’s not in a glass or metal cup — and enjoy it on the way to dinner. So, stocking up on alcohol at the liquor store rather than buying all your beverages at a bar can save some cents. Low-cost or free activities: People watch on Bourbon Street, and then duck into a bar to enjoy some jumping jazz by local musicians. The Jazz Playhouse has a one-drink minimum per person, per set, for each show, but otherwise operates without a cover charge — unless music lovers want to spring for preferred seating.
5. Cost to Visit Savannah, Ga.: $1,942.06; Meals: $360; Drinks (including beer): $44.88; 3-night hotel stay: $699; Airfare: $838.18. Savings tips: When visiting this expensive U.S. city, consider investing in a Savannah ePass. The app offers discounts on dining, shopping, attractions and more. Visitors can purchase the 72-hour Weekend Getaway Pass for $4.95. Low-cost or free activities: Take a stroll through City Market, which features shopping, dining and other attractions. For example, there's an Art Center where you can watch local artists in action. A little more than a mile away, you’ll find 30-acre Forsyth Park, home to a famous fountain that’s a touchstone for tourists and locals alike.
4. Cost to Visit New York City: $1,958.58; Meals: $465; Drinks (including beer): $59.40; 3-night hotel stay: $667; Airfare: $767.18. Savings tips: Home-sharing sites can cut your hotel costs significantly in New York City. For example, the average nightly rate in New York for Airbnb offerings from Oct. 19 through 21 was $136, which would add up to $408 for a three-night stay. But book early for the best selection. Low-cost or free activities: Exploring Central Park is fun and free any day. The park also offers a variety of free tours and activities, including various welcome and garden tours.
3. Cost to Visit San Francisco: $1,976.04; Meals: $405; Drinks (including beer): $61.80; 3-night hotel stay: $729; Airfare: $780.24. Savings tips: Flying into or out of another airport in the San Francisco area can sometimes add up to significant savings on your travel costs — a tip that could help you save on travel to several of the most expensive U.S. cities. For instance, the least expensive round-trip flight between the New York area and San Francisco International Airport for Oct. 19 through 22 leaves from Newark, N.J. And vacationers with flexible travel dates can sometimes save even more. Low-cost or free activities: Although many attractions in Golden Gate Park charge admission, visitors can see sites such as the Buffalo Paddock for free. Those who want to learn to shake a leg should plan their visit for noon Sunday, when Lindy in the Park offers free half-hour swing dance lessons for beginners.
2. Cost to Visit Washington, D.C.: $1,977.64; Meals: $375; Drinks (including beer): $58.68; 3-night hotel stay: $664; Airfare: $879.96. Savings tips: Washington, D.C., operates a Circulator service that offers a National Mall route. Individual rides cost $1, and passengers who pay with a SmarTrip transit fare card can even re-board for free if it’s within two hours of when they boarded on their last Circulator trip. Low-cost or free activities: The Smithsonian Institution is largely federally funded, which helps keep admission to its 17 museums and galleries in the capital city, as well as the National Zoo, free to the public. Most monuments in the National Mall and Memorial Parks are also free to visitors.
1. Cost to Visit Napa, Calif.: $2,448.90; Meals: $540; Drinks (including beer): $63; 3-night hotel stay: $1,267; Airfare: $578.90. Savings tips: When in Napa, one of the most expensive U.S. cities to visit, you can always find ways to save money. For example, the Napa Valley Welcome Center offers a complimentary VIP concierge service that can help you plan and book trip details. Visitors can stop by the center once they arrive in wine country for the latest coupons, deals and discounts. They can also preview special offers, such as a 20 percent discount on a private reserve tasting at Beringer Vineyards, on the welcome center website. Low-cost or free activities: Take a hike to walk off some of that wine. The Land Trust of Napa County offers several free hikes, although advance registration is required. Upcoming options include a “Newell Preserve Raptor Migration” hike and an easy “Family-Friendly Hike in the Redwoods.”
Free things to do in every state
Alabama: Unpack forgotten treasures - If you’re looking to hit a fun, bucket-list-worthy site, visit the Unclaimed Baggage Center in Scottsboro to browse the 40,000-square-foot store for free. If you do want to spend a few bucks on souvenirs, you can often pick up lost treasures here for a fraction of their value. When you’re done, head over to the Museum of Alabama in Montgomery to take a journey through pre-history, the Civil War and more as you examine hundreds of artifacts. Admission to the museum is free.
Alaska: Visit a gold rush boom town - Visiting a national park is one of the coolest and cheapest activities for the family. So relive Alaska’s gold mining days at Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Skagway. Not only is admission free, but you can also take a complimentary ranger-led tour to visit the historic district that houses more than 20 boom town buildings. Feel like you’re away from it all without ever leaving Anchorage at Kincaid Park, featuring more than 37 miles of trails, a sandy beach and critters ranging from moose to porcupines.
Arizona: Marvel at monuments - The Arizona State Capitol Museum in Phoenix is an ideal spot to learn about the state’s history. When you’re done, head over to the Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza. You can take a photo beneath the gun from the USS Arizona and browse other memorials tucked into the lush lawns.
Arkansas: Hike along the Buffalo National River - Visit the Buffalo National River to learn more about Arkansas’ zinc mining history. Activities like canoeing and horseback riding cost extra, but visitors can see this breathtaking site for free on foot.
California: Gaze at the stars - At night, scope out the stars from the beautiful Griffith Observatory. Admission to the building and access to the telescopes are always free, as is parking — a rarity in Los Angeles. You can still see the stars during the day — the ones from the movies, that is. Spend the day in Hollywood, Beverly Hills or even Santa Monica and keep an eye out for your favorite celebrities.
Colorado: Explore the Garden of the Gods - If you want to visit a free landmark, be sure to check out the breathtaking views of red rock monoliths at Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs. Drive through the park, take a hike or stop by the Visitor and Nature Center to see flora and fauna displays that include dinosaurs.
Connecticut: Visit the Weir Farm - Get in touch with your artistic side at Weir Farm National Historic Site in Wilton. Once the home of Julian Alden Weir, a key figure in American Impressionism, this historic site is sure to inspire. You can borrow art supplies on site to create your own masterpiece, or take a free tour of the Weir House to explore the studios and learn more about the artists’ techniques.
Delaware: Tour breweries - Take a free tour of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in Milton — the brewery pours one of the best beers for your buck. The first-come, first-served tours run regularly during scheduled hours. If you have to wait a bit, show your ID and enjoy a few free samples while you pass the time.
Florida: Have fun at Disney Springs - Can’t afford the VIP treatment at the Disney Parks? Don’t sweat it — you can have free fun at Disney Springs. Window-shop and check out live music at Exposition Park. If you have kids, take them to The LEGO Store’s dream world, featuring huge Disney models and a “Pick-a-Brick” Wall.
Georgia: Decode a mysterious monument - Often referred to as America’s Stonehenge, the Georgia Guidestones tower in Elberton is an impressive 19 feet tall. The granite monuments bear a 10-part message in 12 languages. No one knows who’s responsible for this creation — or why it was created.
Hawaii: See a hula show - You don’t need to shell out a lot of money to experience Hawaii’s culture and customs. In fact, you can see graceful dancers in free hula shows at various spots, including the Shops at Mauna Lani. If you’re more the DIY type, look for free hula classes at the Royal Hawaiian Center.
Idaho: Follow the Moose Trail - Follow in the hoof prints of a beloved children’s book character on the Mudgy Moose Trail in Downtown Coeur d’Alene. The trail features five life-size statues of Mudgy as he seeks his mousy friend, Millie. The trail starts at Tubbs Hill and winds 2.25 miles through town to Independence Point.
Illinois: See something strange - When you visit Chicago, be sure to take some creative pictures of the city as reflected in the famous stainless steel “bean,” also known as Millennium Park’s “Cloud Gate.” If that’s not out-of-the-ordinary enough for you, head to the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville. The site houses an array of peculiar devices, such as a spanking machine and trick chairs.
Indiana: Follow the Cultural Trail - Get up close and personal with Indianapolis culture by strolling or biking the Cultural Trail. You can see public art and beautiful landscapes along the way. Or, explore Indiana’s Amish Country by driving down Heritage Trail, where you’ll see horse-drawn buggies and charming shops. You can score self-guided audio CD tours for the journey at the visitors’ center in Elkhart County.
Iowa: Find your inner Trekkie - Visit Riverside, the future birthplace of James T. Kirk, captain of Star Trek’s Starship Enterprise. If you’re a sci-fi fan, the best time to visit is during Trekfest in June. Last year’s festivities included a number of free events, such as face painting and a sci-fi swap meet.
Kansas: There’s no place like Wamego - Head to Wamego in the fall and take in OZtoberFest, a free public event in the downtown area. Last year’s event included an Oz marketplace with photographs and paintings and plenty of Oz characters for photo ops. If you’re over 21, stop by the Oz Winery in downtown Wamego and get free samples as part of the daily wine tasting.
Kentucky: Drink bourbon - Kentucky is known for its bourbon, so why not take a tour of the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort? All tours are complimentary, and the Trace Tour doesn’t require a reservation. You’ll see bourbon barrels and get to sample some of the best local liquor. Extend your travels on a bourbon trail road trip.
Louisiana: Go on a voodoo tour - It’s rumored that New Orleans is home to some of the most haunted places on Earth. For a good scare, book a “pay what you like” ghost tour through Free Tours by Foot and visit some of the spookiest haunts in New Orleans, including Pirate’s Alley and The Hotel Monteleone.
Maine: Tour Victorians - Download free tours from the Greater Portland Landmarks website and then put on your comfy walking shoes. You can visit Victorian mansions in the Western Promenade, follow the stained glass trail or stroll through historic districts.
Maryland: Walk a wooden boardwalk - Visit Battle Creek Cypress Swamp near Prince Frederick to explore trails and a quarter-mile boardwalk through the country’s northernmost stand of bald cypress trees. While you’re there, opt to go bird-watching or take a self-guided tour.
Massachusetts: Follow the Freedom Trail - You can’t follow the yellow brick road in Boston, but you can follow a red line that guides you along the 2.5-mile Freedom Trail. Visit 16 official sites that are significant in the history of the American Revolution, from the Old Corner Bookstore to the site of the Boston Massacre. And don’t forget about Faneuil Hall, which hosted America’s first town meeting. These days, you can shop, eat and enjoy live musical performances in the market.
Michigan: Chase waterfalls - Taking a trip to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is one of the most beautiful free things to do in Michigan. The four-season park provides the perfect backdrop for picnics, hiking or a day at the beach. Plus, the area boasts quite a few waterfalls, including Miners Falls with its 50-foot drop over a sandstone outcrop.
Minnesota: Walk in a Sculpture Park - Visit a thriving artist residency program at Franconia Sculpture Park in the St. Croix River Valley. You can explore the 43 acres and view more than 100 works of art.
Mississippi: Visit Kermit - Visit the birthplace of Kermit the Frog on the banks of Deer Creek in Leland. Here, you’ll see the famed frog sitting on a log playing the banjo, as well as displays about his creator, Jim Henson, who grew up in the area along the creek.
Missouri: Get a cup of coffee - Skip your latte for a day, and get your caffeine fix for free at The Roasterie in Kansas City. Free public “cuppings” — or coffee tastings — generally take place on the first and third Thursday of the month. The Roasterie also offers complimentary tours, so you can learn about the coffee-making process.
Montana: Heat up in a hot spring - If you’re looking for free things to do in Yellowstone — which offers fee-free dates — take a dip in the Boiling River hot spring. According to the National Park Service, it’s one of the few legal thermal soaking areas in Yellowstone. Keep in mind that the river is closed in the spring and early summer, and there are no lifeguards on duty.
Nebraska: Have fun on wheels - If you can’t visit Stonehenge this summer, Carhenge is the next best thing. Located north of Alliance, the structure is built from classic automobiles that have been painted gray. You can also remember the innocent fun of childhood roller skating — or the fierce competition of roller derby — at the National Museum of Roller Skating in Lincoln. See numerous exhibits, including roller skating competition highlights, 19th-century roller skate patents and much more.
Nevada: Cheer on hot air balloons - If you’re going to Nevada in September, don’t miss the Great Reno Balloon Race. During this hot air balloon race, which takes place from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, you’ll witness a rainbow of around 100 balloons racing one another across the sky. Pahrump holds its own free hot air balloon festival in Petrack Park. The event takes place in February and features a hot air balloon glow show, in which the balloons synchronize to music and light up the sky.
New Hampshire: Have a brew - Beer lovers rejoice: Merrimack Brewery lets you experience the beer brewing experience from “Seed to Sip.” Take a free Anheuser-Busch brewery tour — as a bonus, you can meet the famed Budweiser Clydesdales in the Clydesdale Hamlet.
New Jersey: Visit a state-of-the-art museum - Visit Princeton University’s historic campus and spend a few hours browsing through the Princeton University Art Museum. With more than 90,000 works of art spanning from ancient to modern times, the museum is one of the best in the country.
New Mexico: See a neon sunset - In Tucumcari, jump on Route 66 to see buildings and artwork that hearken back to the heyday of highway travel. During daylight hours, view the beautiful murals painted on the sides of buildings. As the sun sets, watch historic neon signs blaze along the highway.
New York: Stroll America’s most famous park - Bring your camera and head to Central Park, located in the heart of New York City. The 843-acre park holds many treasures — like the Conservatory Garden, Belvedere Castle and a sprinkling of fountains and ponds.
North Carolina: Mine for gold - Explore the first gold mine found in the USA. at Reed Gold Mine in Midland. Tour the mine for free, but bring $3 if you want to try your luck panning for the shiny stuff.
North Dakota: See super-sized sites - You’ll be fascinated by these large metal sculptures as you drive down the Enchanted Highway in Gladstone. The monolithic roadside art includes giant fish, grasshoppers, a tin family and other amusing pieces. Then, take your picture in front of the “World’s Largest Buffalo” monument at Frontier Village in Jamestown. The prairie town features original frontier buildings from around the state, as well as stagecoach and pony rides, which do cost money.
Ohio: Go up, up and away - If you have a military buff or airplane lover in the family, take a trip to Dayton’s National Museum of the United States Air Force to see military aviation at its finest. You’ll find exhibits featuring aircraft from World War II and the Cold War, a space gallery where you can explore a NASA shuttle and much more.
Oklahoma: Take a trip to Totem Pole Park - Visit one of the most extensive and oldest folk art displays in the state at Ed Galloway’s Totem Pole Park in Foyil. The centerpiece is a 90-foot carved totem pole — the largest on the property.
Oregon: Stop to smell the roses - Stop and smell the roses — literally — at the International Rose Test Garden in Washington Park. Portland is known as the City of Roses, and you’ll discover why as you walk among more than 10,000 rose plantings in the oldest continuously operated rose test garden in the country.
Pennsylvania: Take a covered bridge tour - See Pennsylvania’s iconic covered bridges for yourself on a self-guided tour. Although they’re found throughout the state, it’s best to start in Lancaster County, Lehigh Valley or Bucks County. You can download a tour online.
Rhode Island: Experience fire, water and beauty - Fire and water meet in dramatic fashion in Providence. At WaterFire, fire performers tend to roughly 100 large bonfires on river platforms, keeping them burning until late at night. Dates for 2018 won’t be posted until spring, but you can expect events to start in April and run through early November.
South Carolina: Remember baseball greats - Stop by the home of a baseball icon at the Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum and Baseball Library in Greenville. The free museum houses artifacts associated with Shoeless Joe’s career and life.
South Dakota: Step Into a storybook - Bring the kids or unleash your own inner child at Storybook Island in Rapid City. The free theme park features favorite children’s storybook characters and is open from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Cruise down the 22-mile Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway, which is particularly beautiful when decked out in autumn foliage. You’ll probably recognize the canyon from the film “Dances With Wolves.”
Tennessee: Dance down Honky Tonk Highway - If you’re looking for free things to do in Tennessee, don’t forget about the Music City. Head to Nashville to take advantage of free live music throughout the year and drive down the Honky Tonk Highway — also known as the Broadway Historic District. You can pop into cover-free juke joints and bars.
Texas: Go bat watching - Mexican free-tailed bats are the state’s official flying mammal, and you can watch them emerge from their colonies at sunset, if you know where to look. Head to the Waugh Drive Bridge in Houston or San Antonio’s Camden Street Bridge to see these animals fly for free.
Utah: Get out of this world - You can check out free, mind-blowing exhibits at the Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City. Marvel at Newton’s Daydream, a two-story, audio-kinetic maze sculpture featuring moving balls and instruments.
Vermont: Taste maple syrup - Don’t leave Vermont without sampling some authentic maple syrup. You’ll find plenty of maple farms in the Green Mountain State, and some of them offer free tastings. At Sugarbush Farm in Woodstock, for example, you can get free admission and try four grades of pure Vermont maple syrup.
Virginia: Check out Mount Trashmore - Landfills don’t usually make the list of must-see sites. If you’re planning a trip to Virginia Beach, however, you should definitely stop by Mount Trashmore. Created from an abandoned landfill, this unique, 165-acre spot features picnic areas, playgrounds and free equipment rentals.
Washington: Indulge in candy - Who can say no to free candy? Take a free, self-guided tour of Boehm’s Candies in Issaquah and grab a free sample at the retail shop afterward. You can also check out Liberty Orchards in Downtown Cashmere. Known for its chocolates, Turkish delight, orchard bars and more, the shop offers free candies to visitors.
West Virginia: See Civil War sites - If you want to see some of the most historic sites, visit a Civil War battle site at Carnifex Ferry Battlefield State Park in Summersville. Hike trails through the battlefield and check out breathtaking views of the Gauley River.
Wisconsin: Scope some concrete art - Some people take a vacation to get away from concrete, but the Wisconsin Concrete Park in Phillips is a must-see spot. Named one of Wisconsin’s top seven man-made wonders by Travel Wisconsin, the park holds more than 200 concrete works by folk artist Fred Smith.
Wyoming: Escape to Medicine Mountain - Hike up Medicine Mountain to see the mesmerizing Medicine Wheel. This sacred Native American archaeological site features 28 radial rows of rocks that form a circular pattern of stones.
Washington, D.C.: Stop by the Smithsonian - Don’t miss any of the free things to do in Washington, D.C. Aside from touring the White House and other free monuments, you can check out more than 1,500 animals at the National Zoo and millions of artifacts at the National Museum of Natural History. Entrance to all Smithsonian museums is free, so you’ll never run out of things to do or see in our nation’s capital.
Best and worst US cities for your wallet
30. San Francisco: San Francisco is one of the most expensive cities in the U.S. if you live there, and it’s certainly not much cheaper to visit. It ranks as the worst vacation city because costs are high across the board. In fact, only one other city — New York — has drink costs as high as San Francisco’s, and San Francisco has the second-highest food costs at $75 for a three-course dinner for two. However, there are a few things you don’t have to shell out big bucks for in San Francisco. For example, you can take a free walking tour of the Golden Gate Bridge, and stroll through Chinatown or visit Fisherman’s Wharf.
29. New York: Be prepared to open your wallet wide if you want to visit the Big Apple. New York has the highest food and drink costs on our list — expect to pay at least $80 for dinner for two and $7 for a beer. And it has the fourth-highest cost of airfare in our rankings — $380. But you can keep your costs down in New York by visiting free attractions like Central Park, the 9/11 memorial and the Brooklyn Bridge. Avoid expensive attractions, like baseball games at Yankee Stadium, to cut vacation costs.
28. Philadelphia: In Philadelphia, airfare and hotel costs are high, which is why it’s one of the worst vacation cities. The average round-trip airfare is $386, and the average price of a hotel room is $148. Plus, the city’s safety rating is among the lowest on our list. Fortunately, you don’t have to pay anything to see some of the most famous attractions in Philadelphia, like the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall.
27. Washington, D.C.: Not only is the nation’s capital one of the most popular travel destinations in the U.S., it’s also one of the most expensive. Although the average hotel price is reasonable, the cost of food and drink in Washington, D.C., will put a big dent in your budget — $70 for dinner for two and $6 for a domestic beer. Fortunately, some of the city’s top attractions — such as the museums and galleries that are part of the Smithsonian Institution — are free.
26. Los Angeles: The home of Hollywood is one of the most expensive places to visit. Hotels cost $116 per night, and food and drink costs in LA can put a dent in your travel budget. The cost of a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is $65, and a domestic beer costs $6 on average. But there is no shortage of things to do and see in LA — including plenty of free attractions like the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Sunset Boulevard and Santa Monica Pier.
25. St. Louis: At $131 a night, St. Louis has some of the most expensive hotels compared with the other cities on this list. Plus, it also has low safety scores. On the plus side, you can drink for cheap — domestic beers cost an average of $4. And you can visit a variety of free attractions, including the St. Louis Zoo, and the city’s Science Center and Museum.
24. Atlanta: Food and drink costs are fairly reasonable in Atlanta, but the Southern city has pretty expensive hotels — expect to spend $121 per night. It’s also among the least-safe cities on our list. But if you do go to Atlanta, be sure to take advantage of free activities like its year-round music festivals and outdoor yoga classes.
23. Baltimore: You can find cheap flights to Baltimore, but food and drink are on the expensive side. The city is also the second-least safe city on this list. On the plus side, many of Baltimore’s attractions don’t cost a dime to visit, including its Inner Harbor, monuments and many of its museums.
22. Boston: It’s far from cheap to visit this popular destination. Boston has the fifth-highest hotel cost on our list — $128. Plus, food and drinks are pricey. You can save money in Boston, though, by visiting its many free attractions — such as Boston Common, Boston Public Garden, the Freedom Trail, Samuel Adams Brewery and the USS Constitution.
21. Kansas City, Missouri.: You can drink for cheap in Kansas City, which has the second-cheapest beers of all the cities on this list. But that won’t make up for its pricey hotels, which cost $139 a night. Fortunately, you can do a lot of sightseeing for free in the City of Fountains, and see it all on the KC Streetcar, which doesn’t cost anything to ride.
20. Chicago: Chicago flights and hotels are relatively affordable, but you’ll have to pay a good amount for food and drinks once you’re there: A three-course meal for two averages $60, and domestic beers cost $5. It’s also one of the least-safe cities in our ranking. You can save money on your trip to the Windy City by visiting Navy Pier, Millennial Park — home to the famous “Bean” sculpture — and the Lincoln Park Zoo, none of which cost anything to see.
19. Houston: Getting to Houston will set you back a whopping $383 on airfare. But once you’re there, hotel, food and drink costs are relatively low. While in Houston, catch a performance at the Miller Outdoor Theatre, take a boat tour of Port Houston or visit the Lawndale Art Center — all of which don’t cost a thing.
18. Miami: You can find affordable hotels in Miami, but be prepared to spend on dining out: A three-course meal for two there costs an average of $73.50. With weather that’s sunny and warm most months, you can hit the beach for free once you’re there.
17. Charlotte, North Carolina: Getting to Charlotte isn’t cheap. With round-trip domestic flights costing an average of $412, it’s the most expensive city to fly to on this list. Hotels are on the lower end at $82 a night, and food and drink costs are about average. The Southern destination is a good choice for people seeking free outdoor adventures, from strolling around the UNCC Botanical Gardens to fishing and hiking at Reedy Creek Park and Nature Preserve.
16. Dallas: Food and drink are relatively affordable in the Texas city, but hotels are the priciest of any city on this list, with an average of $185 per night. You can try to offset that cost by exploring the city for free — including the Dallas Arts District — on the McKinney Avenue Trolley.
15. Columbus, Ohio: Hotels and flights for Columbus are on the more expensive end, but you can dine well in the city for a reasonable amount: A three-course meal for two costs about $50. The city is home to numerous parks and festivals, which you can enjoy free of cost.
14. San Jose, California: Located in Silicon Valley, San Jose isn’t just a destination for techies. Visitors can take advantage of numerous free attractions and activities, such as the New Almaden Quicksilver Mining Museum, the San Jose Heritage Rose Garden and Castle Rock, a popular hiking destination. And getting there is affordable, with flights averaging $301.
13. New Orleans: If you want to visit New Orleans for its nightlife, you won’t blow your budget on drinks. The cost of a drink here is the third-lowest of any city on our list at just $4 for a domestic beer, on average. Plus, airfare is among the lowest in our rankings. And you can enjoy the gardens, architecture and street performers in the city’s best-known attraction — the French Quarter — for free. But keep in mind New Orleans is the No. 3 least safe city on the list, which pulls it down in the rankings of best vacation spots.
12. Seattle: Seattle hotels are among the cheapest, and airfare falls in the middle compared to the other vacation cities. But food and drink can be expensive, with the average three-course dinner for two costing $60, and domestic beers going for $5.50 on average. It’s the most expensive city for foodies overall, a separate GOBankingRates study found. You can keep spending in check, though, by taking advantage of the free things to do there. For example, enjoy samples from vendors at Pike Place Market, one of the oldest continuously operated farmers markets and home to the original Starbucks coffee store.
11. Portland, Oregon: Portland hotels are relatively expensive at $125 a night, but food costs in the Pacific Northwest city are among the lowest. To keep a vacation in Portland affordable, enjoy the city’s free offerings, such as brewery tours, Forest Park and public art.
10. San Diego: San Diego is one of the safest cities on our list — and it also has affordable hotels, with rates averaging $76 a night. With plenty of beautiful beaches and numerous neighborhoods to explore on foot, including La Jolla Cove, Old Town and the Gaslamp Quarter, it’s easy to have fun in the SoCal sun while sticking to a budget.
9. Detroit: Foodies should head to Detroit, which has the most affordable food of any of the destinations included on this list. It also has cheap drinks, with a domestic beer going for an average of $4. In addition to cheap food and drinks, there are also lots of free places to go in Detroit, including the MBAD and Detroit Historical Museums, antique stores and art galleries. Hotels are cheap too, with rooms for $65 a night — but be cautious while traveling there because it has the lowest safety rating of all the cities.
8. Milwaukee: Hotels, flights, food and drinks are all affordable in Milwaukee, but its poor safety rating brings it down a couple of notches in our ranking. While there, you can take a free brewery tour, enjoy some free live music and take advantage of lakefront hiking trails.
7. Phoenix: Travelers on a budget who want to explore the Southwest should head to Arizona’s capital. Airfare to Phoenix is relatively low at $327 for a domestic round trip, and drinks are the third-cheapest of all the cities on this list. There are plenty of free and affordable things to do, such as hiking through the Sonoran Desert, strolling in the city’s arts district or learning about Native American culture and history at the Heard Museum.
6. Denver: Denver ranks No. 6 on our list of vacation spots because airfare to the Mile High City is affordable, with the average domestic airfare at $301. However, the city’s nightly hotel rate falls in the middle at $90 a night. In a city known for its breweries, the cost of a beer is about average at $4.50. And if you’re a beer lover, Denver has a Beer Trail that includes 35 of the city’s breweries along its route.
5. Austin, Texas: Austin is a hot spot for music lovers thanks to its live music scene and big-name festivals like South by Southwest. It makes it onto our list of best vacation spots because of its affordable accommodations and high safety score. But airfare to Austin costs more than flights to most of the other vacation spots — $346 for a round trip. You can offset the cost of a flight, though, by taking advantage of free and low-cost things to do in the city — such taking a dip in the popular Barton Springs Pool.
4. Salt Lake City: If safety is a concern, consider vacationing in Salt Lake City. It has the best safety ranking on our list. Safe doesn’t mean boring, though. Salt Lake City offers plenty of outdoor recreation, arts and culture, and scenic attractions, such as the Great Salt Lake. The average airfare to Salt Lake City is on the pricier side, however. A round-trip flight costs just under $350, on average.
3. San Antonio: Get your fill of Tex-Mex and a variety of other cuisines for a bargain in this Texas city. San Antonio has the lowest food costs in our rankings — just $30 for a three-course meal for two. The cost of a drink is also the lowest at $3.50 for a domestic beer, but the average airfare is relatively high at $359 for a round trip. While there, you can see many of San Antonio’s hot spots and historic sites by biking, strolling or taking a river cruise along the River Walk.
2. Las Vegas: Although Sin City is known for its lofty prices, the cost of traveling to and staying there is actually quite low. It’s the cheapest city to fly to, with an average airfare of $233. And because there are so many discount options, Las Vegas has the lowest average hotel price on our list — just $48 per night. If you can’t make it this summer, consider going in the spring — it’s the most affordable spring break destination in the U.S., a separate GOBankingRates study found. However, you will spend more on food and drink in Vegas than in some of the other best vacation spots on our list. You could also easily blow your budget at the casinos if you’re not careful.
1. Orlando, Florida: A vacation at Disney World can be expensive, but the city where it’s located — Orlando — is the most affordable vacation destination on our list. There are plenty of inexpensive things to do outside of Disney World. Plus, airfare, food and drink costs in this Florida city are among the lowest in our rankings. The average cost of a flight is just $246.
No matter where you want to go, there are ways to save money on travel, including taking advantage of credit card rewards, finding free accommodations by house-sitting or doing a home exchange, and price shopping for cheap flights. Plan ahead and find things you can do for free at your destination of choice, so you don’t end up overspending while you’re there. And because you should indulge on vacation, look for cities with affordable food and drinks.
