A doughnut shop in each state
In Alabama, Magic City Daylight Donuts has two Birmingham locations with colorful glazed, iced and cake doughnuts that might be topped with cereal, candy or marshmallows. Closed Mondays.
Alaska's Dino's Donuts offers glazed raised, cake, mini and filled doughnuts with dozens of flavors in Anchorage. Closed Sundays.
Arizona's Bosa Donuts has 16 locations for raised, cake, devil's food and fancy doughnuts.
In Arkansas, Little Rock's Community Bakery offers glazed, cake and filled doughnuts with a handful of flavors, such as coconut iced and blueberry cake.
In California, Donut Friend offers 22 signature doughnuts and a DIY option in Los Angeles. Choose doughnut type, filling and topping to customize. Closed Mondays.
In Colorado, Habit Doughnut Distillery offers 20 creative doughnut flavors in Denver. Pastry chef Jason Graf infuses some of his fun flavors with whiskey (for ages 21 and up).
At four Connecticut locations, Donut Crazy crafts more than 20 over-the-top takes on doughnuts with toppings such as chopped peaches rolled in sugar or a piece of Double Bubble gum.
In Washington, D.C., Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken offers four signature doughnuts and four seasonal specials every month, such as strawberry rhubarb for spring.
At Delaware's New Castle Farmers Market, Dutch Country Donuts makes fresh doughnuts daily in front of customers.
In Florida, Valkyrie Doughnuts makes dairy-free, egg-free, vegan-friendly doughnuts in Orlando.
In Georgia, find family-owned Revolution Doughnuts at two locations and two farmers markets in Atlanta and Decatur. The more than 20 cake, yeast and filled flavors are made from scratch with natural ingredients.
Hawaii's Donut King hand makes yeast and cake doughnuts with local ingredients at Market City Shopping Center in Honolulu.
Idaho's Guru Donuts uses local, real ingredients for its handmade doughnuts in Boise. Choose from more than 20 seasonal flavors, from a rosewater-infused vanilla cake doughnut in the spring to a mojito rum-lime glaze with muddled mint drizzle on The Girl From Ipanema.
In Illinois, Do-Rite Donuts offers a dozen creative flavors a day, from Pistachio-Meyer Lemon to Valrhona Chocolate Cake, at three Chicago locations.
Indiana's The Dancing Donut offers more than 100 doughnuts in Indianapolis. Try unique flavors like Flour Child Granola, a yeast doughnut with a Greek yogurt glaze, honey and granola.
Hurts Donut has 16 locations and counting in the Midwest and Texas, including in West Des Moines, Iowa. Hurts Donuts makes more than 70 flavors, from Cotton Candy to Smores.
In Manhattan, Kansas, Varsity Donut offers more than 30 doughnut varieties in classic, JV and varsity categories with increasing intricacy.
Try a a Kentucky Fried Buttermilk Chicken Doughnut at female-owned and operated Hi-Five Doughnuts in Louisville. The food truck and Butcherblock storefront let guests build their own doughnuts with glaze and topping options. Closed Mondays.
Louisiana's Blue Dot Donuts is a coffee and doughnut concept from three police officers in New Orleans, where 40-50 varieties of doughnuts are made each day.
The Holy Donut uses fresh Maine potatoes in its doughnuts, with flavors like the Maine Blueberry Donut with Maine Blueberry Glaze, at its three locations (two in Portland, one in Scarborough).
In Maryland, third-generation family-operated Krumpe's Do-Nuts dates back to 1936 in Hagerstown, with about 15 old-fashioned doughnut options.
Established in 1955 in Saugus, Mass. Kane's Donuts now has an additional location in Boston for its seasonal doughnuts made with local and organic ingredients. Flavors might include Hibiscus, Boston Cream, or in June, Battle Cry Whiskey.
Detroit's Dilla's Delights is a tribute to the late hip-hop producer J. Dilla. The hip-hop-themed, family-run doughnut shop features 15 inventive doughnut names, such as Rico Suave Cinnamon Raisin Cake and McNasty Macaroon Cake (vegan options available).
In Minneapolis, Bogart's Doughnut Co. offers nine simple, fresh cake and yeast doughnuts, such as Brown Butter-Glazed.
In Mississippi, family-owned and operated Scarlet's Donuts hand makes fresh doughnuts at three locations in Tupelo.
In St. Louis and Clayton, Mo., Vincent Van Doughnut crafts inventive, indulgent flavors like a chocolate-glazed doughnut with a dusting of coffee and ganache, or a cheesecake glazed-doughnut with graham streusel and house-made caramel. Owner Vincent Brian Marsden won the Cooking Channel's 'Donut Showdown' in the season two premiere.
In Helena, Mont., The Dirty Dozen offers nearly 30 flavors, from pina colada to caramel apple.
In Lincoln, Neb., The Doughnut Hole hand makes fun flavors from banana to Nutella caramel.
Nevada's Pinkbox Doughnuts offers a wide variety of unique doughnuts, like the churro doughnut, in two Las Vegas locations and one in Henderson.
Heav'nly Donuts has 15 locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire with 35 doughnut varieties.
New Jersey's Purple Glaze Donuts hand makes fresh doughnuts daily with more than 35 flavors and vegan options in Asbury Park.
New Mexico's Rebel Donuts hand makes fun flavors at two locations in Albuquerque. Daily changing combinations might include Chocolate Dipped Red Velvet or Red Chile Chocolate Bacon.
New York's Doughnut Plant has served creative cake, yeast and filled doughnuts since 1994 with a sixth NYC location on the way.
North Carolina's Hole Doughnuts hand makes yeast doughnuts in an open kitchen in Asheville. A seasonal flavor changes every week.
Sandy's Donuts serves more than 15 fun flavors at two locations in Fargo, N.D. Try a Dirt & Worms or Espresso Bean.
Heather Morris uses all natural ingredients at Destination Donuts in Columbus, Ohio's North Market. Find flavors from Turtle to Lemon Triple Berry.
In Oklahoma, Holey Rollers offers a dozen pre-order flavors (such as Banana Walnut Sea Salt or Vanilla Lavender) and a daily changing menu at its mobile trailer and shop.
At seven Oregon locations, Blue Star Donuts sources local ingredients for more than a dozen regular brioche doughnut flavors, plus seasonal and vegan variations.
Pennsylvania's Federal Donuts specializes in creative doughnuts and fried chicken at six Philadelphia locations. Choose from about nine flavors, such as Cinnamon Brown Sugar or Strawberry Lavender.
In Providence, R.I., PVDonuts hand makes a variety of doughnuts with local and fresh ingredients. The ever-changing menu might feature flavors like Moon Pie (pictured), Dunkaroos or Keebler Chips Deluxe.
The Donut Experiment started in Florida and has a Greenville, S.C. location, among others. Diners choose the icing and toppings they'd like on the fresh cake doughnuts.
In Sioux Falls, S.D., Flyboy Donuts offers more than a dozen types of doughnuts with assorted frostings, toppings and fillings at its two locations.
Nashville, Tenn.'s Five Daughters Bakery is known for its 100-layer doughnut, which comes in five staple flavors, with seasonal and monthly specials. The bakery has expanded to three Tennessee locations, five in all.
In San Antonio, The Art of Donut hand makes fresh doughnuts with fun flavors and toppings.
In Park City, Utah, The Hungry Miner offers two specialties: doughnuts and hot dogs. Guests choose their own icing, drizzle and toppings for the made-to-order vanilla cake doughnuts.
Vermont's Cold Hollow Cider Mill is known for its cider doughnuts made fresh daily in Waterbury Center.
Virginia's Sugar Shack hand makes artisan doughnuts in Alexandria, Arlington and Richmond, with flavors such as lemon poppy cake doughnuts.
In Washington, Renee Erickson's General Porpoise has grown to four Seattle locations, where fresh doughnuts are filled with seasonal curds, custards, creams, jams and jellies.
Jolly Pirate Donuts has a few locations in Ohio and one in Huntington, W.V.
Wisconsin's Greenbush Bakery offers 40 cake, old fashioned and raised doughnuts daily at two Madison locations.
In Wyoming, Nom Nom Doughnuts delivers fresh homemade-from-scratch doughnuts to eight Jackson eateries daily.

America's craft doughnut shops and bakeries are always innovating with glaze, icing, fillings and toppings so fans never tire of the treat.

We found an independent doughnut shop or regional chain in each state (and D.C.) serving up inventive toppings, flavorful glazes and picture-perfect icing that make an art of the basic breakfast indulgence. Doughnuts serve as handheld vehicles for all kinds of food trends, from the cereal craze to vegan-friendly variations to infusing anything with alcohol (yes, there are whiskey doughnuts available).

More: Los Angeles launches a doughnut trail with June specials

Celebrate National Doughnut Day (June 1) at one of the fun destinations in the photo gallery above, and see more inspiration to have dessert for breakfast below.

Ohio's Butler County Donut Trail
In the heart of the Butler County Donut Trail, Hamilton, Ohio was the birthplace of noted children’s book author Robert McCloskey. He gained fame in the 1940s with “Make Way for Ducklings,” one of two books that earned him Caldecott Medals. One of his heroes was the fictional Homer Price, who invented a doughnut-making machine gone wild, as depicted here in a town mural.
Created in 2016 by the Butler County Visitors Bureau, the Butler County Donut Trail features 10 mom-and-pop doughnut shops. Participants collect stamps on a passport from each location to earn a free T-shirt.
Crystal Degiuseppe prepares a batch of dough at Jupiter Coffee & Donuts in Fairfield, Ohio. The shop’s a popular preliminary stop for folks traversing the Dixie Highway to Jungle Jim’s International Market. With two dozen varieties, Jupiter claims the largest choice of doughnuts on the trail. It also offers coffee made with fresh-roasted beans from Guatemala, Colombia and Papua New Guinea.
Miami University graduates Cindy Wallis and Gregg Trueb opened Jupiter Coffee & Donuts in 2014. A marriage between two Miami University grads is referred to as a “Miami Merger,” therefore the couple named a doughnut with maple fluff and candied pecans a Miami Maple Merger. Another popular variety is the Red Storm Roll, honoring the Great Red Spot on the planet Jupiter.
Donut Trail passports in hand, customers await their turn for a fresh doughnut and a confirmation stamp from the Donut Spot in Fairfield, Ohio. “Everybody loves doughnuts,” says Terri Niederman, who overtook the decades-old shop in 2009. Her sister, Diana Ramsey, later claimed her own spot on the trail in 2015.
Donut Spot is open from 3 a.m. to noon daily, and customers arrive early for the freshest pickings of glazed, chocolate-yeast and peanut butter-cream varieties. One finger-licking standout is the raspberry-filled doughnut with cream cheese icing.
Diana Ramsey, owner of Kelly’s Bakery in Hamilton, Ohio, displays an apple fritter that she says is a preferred treat of John Schneider, aka Bo Duke of “The Dukes of Hazzard,” when he passes through town. “People come from all over to experience the Donut Trail,” Ramsey says.
Fun and doughnuts go hand in hand at Kelly’s Bakery, says owner Diana Ramsey, who named the newest shop on the trail after her daughter, Kelly. “We like to do unique things for the kids like add mustache rings and candy eyes to our glazed doughnuts.”
Doughnuts are fried from midnight to 3 a.m. to assure there are plenty to go around until noon at Mimi’s Donuts & Bakery in Hamilton, Ohio. “Our goal is to not sell out every day,” says Amanda Gilbert, who slathers chocolate icing atop cherry-cake doughnuts. “We keep making more to keep everybody happy.”
Police officer Sherry Richardson must have thought she and others deserved a doughnut upon retiring from the Hamilton police force after 30 years. In 2015 the retiree opened Mimi’s Donuts & Bakery in Hamilton, Ohio.
You’ll need to arrive early at Ross Bakery, which opens at 4 a.m. six days a week, to get the sweetest selection of honey buns, Danish pastries and cream horns before they’re gone. The bakery, with two locations in Hamilton, Ohio, has been going strong for more than 30 years.
An employee drops a “delectable” stamp on a Butler County Donut Trail passport, signifying a qualifying purchase and a notch toward earning a free T-shirt from the Butler County Visitors Bureau.
Vera Slamka holds a tray of doughnuts inside Central Pastry Shop of Middletown, Ohio. The treats include the store’s bestselling cake doughnuts called “Uglies.” For 33 years, Slamka and her husband, John, have owned Central Pastry, which was established in 1949. “You must keep the quality high,” Slamka says. “Everything is done from scratch.”
Strawberry Delights are a specialty item at Central Pastry Shop in Middletown. They’re made with white cake, strawberries and cream, and showcase Central Pastry’s cake baking and decorating services.
Tyler Collins sheets dough at Milton’s Donuts in Middletown, Ohio. Milton’s makes its doughnuts and icing from scratch every day using age-tested recipes. “When my husband and I took it over, we wanted to make sure the process never changed,” says co-owner Amy Byrne.
Jay Byrne, co-owner of Milton’s Donuts, presents a tray of doughnuts in the store that has been a fixture in Middletown for decades. When the previous owner planned to close in 2014, Byrne and his wife, Amy, who are school administrators, purchased the business. “This was such a legendary place in Middletown that we couldn’t let that happen,” Jay Byrne says.
Customers are welcomed early in the morning at Stan the Donut Man in West Chester Township, Ohio, as a line is likely to form shortly after 6 a.m. Stan Crowe and family have been making doughnuts for five decades.
Freshly made doughnuts take center stage at Stan the Donut Man in West Chester Township. The shop regularly features several tempting varieties of cake doughnuts.
Martin’s Donuts, in Trenton, Ohio, has turned out a variety of sweet, baked goods for nearly two decades. Owned by a local family, Martin’s is well known for its apple fritters, which also can be found at Hidden Valley Fruit Farm in nearby Lebanon.
“Sold out,” reads a sign at the Oxford Doughnut Shoppe in Oxford, Ohio, at 10 a.m. on a recent Sunday. The half-century-old store serves hand-cut, kettle-fried yeast doughnuts from 6 a.m. to sellout, Wednesday through Sunday.
America's bakeries make cool takes on croissants
New York City's French bakery and cafe, Maman, offers half a dozen takes on croissants at its Nomad location.
In addition to traditional croissants, Maman offers croissants dipped in a variety of white chocolate flavors, such as espresso, lavender or orange blossom, at its Nomad location.
Maman Nomad offers croissants dipped in white chocolate matcha.
Epicerie Boulud has three New York City locations in Lincoln Center, the Plaza Food Hall and Westfield World Trade Center (pictured).
The market and cafe offers traditional croissants and four variations on the pastry.
Executive chef boulanger Francois Brunet crafts almond, Nutella, raspberry and olive croissants at Epicerie Boulud.
Sister eatery to the West Coast's popular Mr. Holmes Bakehouse, Supermoon Bakehouse offers eight takes on croissants (plus cruffins) in New York City.
Bi-color croissants come in matcha and lemon, chocolate, and raspberry white chocolate flavors topped with white chocolate matcha shards, cacao nib nougatine and cacao powder, and raspberry white chocolate shards respectively.
Supermoon Bakehouse has even offered a croissant with spiced mulled wine.
New York City's Union Fare is largely credited with starting the crazy croissant trend in 2016.
The multi-concept restaurant and food hall's bakery serves birthday cake, matcha, fruitty pebbles and more flavors on and inside croissants.
There's even a red velvet stuffed croissant at Union Fare.
At The Darcy Hotel in Washington, D.C., Lil'B Coffee & Eatery offers Southern-inspired baked goods, breakfast and lunch.
Chef David Guas serves a Baklava Croissant soaked in honey and pistachios.
Lil'B's Everything Croissants are filled with whipped chive cream cheese.
In early 2017, Union Square Hospitality Group opened a casual sister restaurant to New York City's Union Square Café called Daily Provisions.
Daily Provisions pastry chef Daniel Alvarez makes an Everything Croissant coated in everything seasoning with cream cheese piped into the center and smoked salmon available upon request.
Pastry chef Jessica Weiss turns Italian croissants into Cannoli Cornettos with ricotta, dark chocolate and sugar glazed pistachios at Daily Provisions' sister eatery, Caffe Marchio in New York's The Redbury hotel.
Opened in 2017 in San Antonio, La Panadería is a Mexican-influenced bakery specializing in bread.
Pastry chef David Cáceres adds a touch of tequila to the sweet almond cream in his twice-baked Tequila Almond Croissant.
In Los Angeles, Cake Monkey offers "individually sized layer cakes" plus pies and snacks.
Pastry chef Elizabeth Belkind crafts six kinds of croissants including a Sage, Gruyere, Sea Salt croissant, and an Everything Cream Cheese Jalapeno Croissant.
Cake Monkey's Chorizo & Cheddar Croissant is overflowing with cheese.
In Austin, Texas, Mattie's Bake Shop offers sweet and savory croissants on Saturdays and Sundays with brunch.
Mattie's sweet croissant is served with milk chocolate hazelnut ganache.
Friends & Family opened in Los Angeles' East Hollywood neighborhood in 2017.
The bakery and cafe offers breakfast, brunch, lunch and pastries from chef Roxana Jullapat.
Heritage grains are used in the Sonora Wheat Croissant along with other pastries.
