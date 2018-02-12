From world leaders to average citizens, people around the world have joined in mourning former President George H.W. Bush, who died in his Houston home Friday night at age 94.

On Monday, the man who has been heralded for a lifetime of public service and his level-headed handling of the collapse of the Soviet Union will lie in state within the Capitol Rotunda in Washington. According to the Architect of the Capitol's website, Bush will become the 35th individual, and 12th president, to be formally honored there.

Federal officials released a schedule Saturday outlining the plans for the president’s body to travel to Washington before its return to Houston for burial. Here’s a look at the plans for Washington and Texas. (all times EST).

Joint service members rehearse the arrival of former President George H.W. Bush to the U.S. Capitol, on Dec. 2, 2018, a day before he will lie in state in the rotunda in Washington.

Monday, Dec. 3:

11:30 a.m. – A departure ceremony is held at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston.

3:30 p.m. – An arrival ceremony is held at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

4:45 p.m. – An arrival ceremony is held at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, followed by a short service.

7:30 p.m. – The public can begin to pay its respects as Bush lies in state until 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Tuesday, Dec. 4:

Bush lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda.

Wednesday, Dec. 5:

All day – A day of mourning is held across the nation, as declared by President Donald Trump on Saturday.

10 a.m. – A departure ceremony is held at the U.S. Capitol.

11 a.m. – A state funeral is held for Bush at the Washington National Cathedral.

1:15 p.m. – A departure ceremony is held at Joint Base Andrews as Bush's remains return to Houston.

5:30 p.m. – An arrival ceremony is held at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base.

6:45 p.m. – An arrival ceremony is held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston.

7:45 p.m. – Bush lies in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church until 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Thursday, Dec. 6:

11 a.m. – A funeral service is held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church.

12:15 p.m. – A departure ceremony is held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church.

1:30 p.m. – Bush's casket leaves by train for College Station, Texas. A funeral procession will travel on George Bush Drive toward the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station.

4:45 p.m. – An arrival ceremony is held at Texas A&M University.

5:15 p.m. – Bush is buried in a family plot behind the Bush library complex, alongside his wife and former first lady, Barbara, and daughter Robin.

America mourns George H.W. Bush Former President George H.W. Bush's service dog, Sully, lying in front of his casket on Dec. 2, 2018. A guest to the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in University Park, Texas passes by a painted portrait of Bush's father, the late 41st President George H.W. Bush -- painted by former Pres. George W. Bush -- and a memorial wreath, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Tiffany Utterson, right, and her children, from left to right, Ella, 11, Ian, 10 and Owen, 8, place a wreath outside the gated community entrance to the home of George H.W. Bush Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Houston. Flags on the National Mall fly at half-staff to honor the passing of former President George H.W. Bush in Washington, Dec. 1, 2018. A statue of George H.W. Bush with flowers stands near downtown in Houston, Dec. 2, 2018. A moment of silence is observed in the memory of former President George H.W. Bush during the NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Dec. 2, 2018. Caroline Cyboran, of Kingwood, Texas, looks at an exhibit while visting the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in College Station. Bush has died at age 94. Family spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush died shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. President George H. W. Bush is honored prior to the SEC championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A messages lies among flowers left at the base of a statue of George H.W. Bush outside the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in College Station. Flowers are placed at the foot of a statue of George H.W. Bush outside the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in College Station. The US flag flies at half-staff at the White House in tribute to former US President George H. W. Bush, on Dec. 1, 2018, in Washington, DC. Bush, who guided the US through the end of the Cold War and launched the international campaign to drive Iraqi strongman Saddam Hussein's forces from Kuwait, died on November 30, 2018, at his home in Houston. He was 94. Kalob Duke, 6, of College Station, Texas, sits behind the desk in a replica of the Oval Office exhibit at the George H.W. Bush Library and Museum Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in College Station. A man pays his respects to former President George H. W. Bush at a makeshift memorial across from Walker's Point, the Bush's summer home, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Kennebunkport, Maine. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. Caroline Western, 3, of College Station, Texas, touches at a statue of George H.W. Bush inside the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in College Station. A visitor takes a photo of a painting of George H.W. Bush inside the George H.W. Bush Library and Museum Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in College Station. A passer-by cleans off the historical marker near the birth home of former United States President George H. W Bush in Milton, Mass. on Dec. 1, 2018. Visitors to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum sign condolence books Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in College Station. Flowers lay at the statue of former United States President George H.W. Bush near the Presidential Library in College Station, Texas on Dec. 1, 2018.

