Frances Anne Fortner poses for a picture.

Special to Clarion Ledger

JACKSON, Miss. — The city bears responsibility for not barricading the road around a manhole whose cover had been reported askew earlier, Jackson's mayor said Monday — a problem that could have played a role last week in the death of a high school student on the way to her graduation rehearsal.

Frances "Franny" Fortner, 18, a senior at Jackson Academy was driving Thursday to Christ United Methodist Church in her mother's convertible when the car hit what may have been an uncovered manhole and flipped. The car landed upside down, killing her.

Fortner would have received her diploma this past Friday. Her funeral will be Saturday.

"The city of Jackson failed to appropriately secure the site at the time we learned the manhole was not secured," Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said. "We owe a responsibility to the Fortner family, and we owe that acknowledgment to the citizens of Jackson."

► May 20: Struggling with the death of someone else's only child, as a parent

► May 18: Couple who survived Charlottesville attack wed, honor slain friend

► May 18: At least 1 dead after graduation shooting in Georgia, police say

A Jackson police officer inspected the manhole after an earlier complaint and believed it was bolted down. The city's Public Works Department was notified, but no barricade was put up.

Despite the admission, the mayor was equally clear on another point. The private company, Superior Asphalt, tasked with manhole repair work on Ridgewood Road where the accident occurred was still under contract with the city.

Lumumba and Public Works Director Robert Miller disputed the company's claim that work on the road had been completed and turned over to the city.

► Jan. 3: 'Some of her last words were her vows': Bride dies 18 hours after wedding

► March 2017: Terminally ill student dies after meeting her idol Beyonce

Superior had not submitted a certification of completion and no city inspection had been done, Miller said. Superior paved the road and was in the process of doing manhole repair.

Work still remains to be done, he said.

"The notion that you can complete a job from one manhole to another manhole doesn't line up with the facts," Lumumba said.

► June 2015: Houston student dies in crash on way to graduation

► May 2015: Notre Dame senior dies day before graduation

Details of how the accident occurred remain under investigation, the mayor said.

"We offer our condolences and we take responsibility for our failures," he said.

Follow Justin Vicory on Twitter: @justinvicory

Honoring the life of Frances Anne Fortner Frances Anne Fortner (left) poses for a picture with a friend. Fortner, a senior at Jackson Academy, was killed in a car accident on May 17, 2018, when her vehicle hit an uncovered manhole in Jackson. 01 / 15 Frances Anne Fortner (left) poses for a picture with a friend. Fortner, a senior at Jackson Academy, was killed in a car accident on May 17, 2018, when her vehicle hit an uncovered manhole in Jackson. 01 / 15

.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com