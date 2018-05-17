There's something about Capriccio Bubbly Sangria that's doing well, something, to its drinkers.
Twitter is bombarded with stories of people getting quite foggy after a night imbibing on the drink, which is 13.9% alcohol and "bursting with fruits and bubbles," its advertisements read.
It's left such an impact that drinkers are comparing it to Four Loko, a boozy, sweet, once-caffeinated drink known to get people so hype, and so turnt, federal regulators had to get involved.
The problem with Four Loko and other alcoholic drinks was the caffeine jolt allowed people to drink more, and thus get too drunk as a result. In 2010, Four Loko nixed the caffeine from its recipe.
It doesn't appear Capriccio contains anything special. USA TODAY was unable to reach out to Florida Caribbean Distillers, a Florida-based company that identifies the drink as one of its brands.
On its website, the company boasts Capriccio as the No. 1-selling Sangria in the Caribbean. The drink, despite its potency, has drawn interest from curious drinkers.