The northeastern U.S. will get a side dish from Siberia this Thanksgiving: potentially record-cold temperatures.

How cold? Temperatures in the morning will start off near zero degrees in northern New England and only about 30 degrees in southeastern Virginia, AccuWeather said.

Howling winds will add to the weather misery: There will be below-zero wind chills over much of the Northeast. Temperatures at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York will be in the upper teens to low 20s.

Afternoon highs won't be much better, only reaching the teens in northern Maine to the upper 30s in the lower Chesapeake Bay region. It will likely be among the coldest, if not the coldest, Thanksgiving ever recorded from Maine to Virginia, the National Weather Service said.

A commuter makes a sub-zero trek through Chicago on Jan. 6, 2014. That cold snap was due in part to the polar vortex, which is forecast to make another appearance later this week.

The Northeast U.S. will endure some of the coldest weather on Earth on Thursday, even more frigid than notorious cold spots such as Iceland, Norway or Alaska.

Normal morning lows across much of the Northeast US are 28-32°F inland and closer to 36°F in the cities along the coast.



Thanksgiving morning 🦃 -- record low temperatures: 25-35°F below normal.

ECMWF 12z temperature anomaly map (not actual temperatures): pic.twitter.com/uLQss1srzu — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) November 20, 2018

The intensity of this cold is even stunning to meteorologists: "I've been making weather maps for almost 20 years now ... and I'm still shocked by this level of cold for Thanksgiving," weather.us meteorologist Ryan Maue tweeted. "Please be careful because wind chills will be even colder."

Folks spending any length of time outdoors at parades or football games will be at risk for hypothermia and frostbite.

Thursday night will be "incredibly cold," the weather service in Boston said.

And Black Friday could be even colder than Thanksgiving was in some places for door-busting bargain hunters, Maue said.

Dangerous cold is expected for those of you planning to brave outdoor festivities #ThanksgivingDay as wind chills dip into the single digits & BELOW ZERO for some areas. We'll time out your #travel so you can get to your destination timely & safely. See you TONIGHT on #WUTV 5-8pm pic.twitter.com/D0xNyRFW5u — Weather Underground (@wunderground) November 20, 2018

The source of the frigid weather is from the other side of the world: "The cold air for Thanksgiving originated over Siberia about a week ago, moved over the Arctic Ocean, and is now being forced south toward us via a large dip south in the jet stream," according to the weather service in New York City.

The only good news about the weather is that it' will be a rather brief cold snap. Temperatures should rebound to near average readings in the 40s and 50s over the weekend.

Elsewhere, the other weather trouble spot on Thanksgiving will be in the western U.S., where welcome rain and snow will help douse wildfires but could also lead to floods and mudslides.

Anyone planning on lining the streets of NYC on Thursday morning to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade should plan on bundling up - the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature could fall as low as 0 F: https://t.co/p0HdK5mAAK pic.twitter.com/XG3r23fAIH — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) November 21, 2018

