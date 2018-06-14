Tour Tel Aviv's Carmel Market
The designated market, which runs along HaCarmel Street, is jam-packed with veggie stands. And that’s only half of it: a web of alleyways and side streets channel the market in all directions, meaning that restaurants and cafes abound with market-fresh ingredients at every turn.
Approaching the market’s main drag from Magen David Square gets you into the thick of the produce stands which flank HaCarmel Street.
Carmel Market isn’t just for produce: a handful of vendors sweeten the lot and sell candy of all shapes and stripes. Expect a colorful assortment of two-toned gummies, sour and striped ribbons, and mounds of brightly wrapped chews.
Whether it speaks to the country’s quotient for influential tech or its resourcefulness in desert terrain, a variety of modified fruits and vegetables are among Israel’s unique, homegrown flavors. One of the most notable is the tomato; Israel invented early modifications of the cherry tomato and most recently developed what inventors are calling the world’s smallest tomato.
Walking southwest through Carmel Market — past a lengthy stretch of miscellaneous riff-raff, like phone chargers and plastic trinkets — you’ll find a corner shop with a sign that simply reads: Coffee at the market. “If I start here, I’ll stop for an espresso,” says Solomon. On the walls, tubes dispense beans from around the world while various brewing equipment (like copper Turkish coffee pots) are up for grabs. It’s not third wave coffee, by any means, but it’ll give your first step a classic jolt.
“Most of the garlic people are buying in Israel is coming from China — it’s not very fresh,” says Solomon of the conventional produce found in nearby supermarkets (this isn’t a huge surprise, considering that the bulk of the world’s garlic comes from China). Throughout Carmel market, however, you’ll find that local garlic bulbs abound with vibrant, purple streaks and stems still attached.
Founded in 1935, making it one of the oldest vendors in Carmel Market, Amrami is a seasoned shop for dried fruits and spices. In order to score anything from fresh turmeric to cumin and paprika, Solomon recommends arriving on the weekends — the owner sources and grinds spices every Thursday or Friday, which means the weekend’s lineup is especially fresh.
Beneath exposed lightbulbs, layers of herbs pile atop market tables like a tapestry of leafy greens. Spot common Israeli ingredients like parsley, cilantro and dill alongside daily specials like hearty kale and purple basil.
What looks like frosted cakes without sprinkles are actually wheels of flavored halva, a typical Middle Eastern sweet made from sesame paste. Here, flavors range from coffee to chili-flavored halva.
With so much to eat, Carmel Market bursts with thirst quenchers, too. Most popular is an array of produce stands which press fresh pomegranates into a tart juice.
Filled with anything from pistachio to coconut and peanut, trays of baklava are among the market’s staple sweets — sticky, glistening traps for anyone hoping to resist dessert.
Kanafah stands out amongst the sweets. The Palestinian dessert is a cheesy, syrupy pastry topped with a bright red-orange surface that can’t be missed.
Spot heaps of tulumba, piped fried dough soaked in syrup, a popular street sweet by way of Turkey.
Cubes of Turkish delights, infused with anything from rose water to mango, round out the decadent spreads.
As for natural sweets, the bulk of apples are grown in northern Israel, namely the Golan Heights and Galilee, where cooler temperatures suit varieties like Golden Delicious and Granny Smith. “The pink lady is sweet and very fashionable to buy right now,” says Solomon.
Not without local flavor, the vendor sporting a red cap as well as the market’s best apples (according to Solomon) shouts the name of his shop to the deaf ears of tourists: “F--- the world,” he chants.
Right before the southern entrance, Carmella is one of the stands from which chef Solomon sources produce for CoffeeBar — it’s one of the more recognizable stands at Carmel Market.
At Carmella, Solomon particularly recommends the artichokes and miniature zucchini.
Here you’ll also spot kohlrabi, which Ohad likens to a radish, but with a “less strong, more subtle flavor.”
About a decade ago, the owners' sons launched a digital platform, now a phone app, which allows locals to order produce from Carmella and have it delivered straight to their door (slow food, but express delivery).
While travelers might not find much use picking through fresh produce, there are plenty of dried goods available at Carmel Market. Chief among them might be the plethora of dates, most of which are grown in desert groves planted more than half a century ago.
A smorgasbord of dried fruits, from strawberries to papaya and kiwis, make for another sweet and chewy takeaway.
Fresh olives, too, are easy enough to take with you, and they drive home the Mediterranean flavor peppered throughout Carmel Market.
Easy enough to bring home, spice blends made for home cooks span dried and ground chickpeas (for hummus), falafel mix, or seasoning for fish and meat.
Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper market in the Middle East without ample spices and herbs, which Carmel Market has in every color.
Israel’s relationship with seafood, namely shellfish, began to rise decades ago as non-kosher restaurants found a welcoming crowd in Tel Aviv. To that end, Solomon recommends the centrally located vendor, Raston, which sources all of its seafood from the Mediterranean.
“He works with a lot of restaurants and he brings a variety you can’t see a lot in Israel,” says Solomon, nodding to Raston’s selection. “I like the blue crabs, which are very small and sweet, and the crystal shrimps.”
Hugging Carmel Market’s central artery, a parallel street flanks produce stands with a meat market. Cutting to the chase, one of the worthiest names, Meatmarket, is as hip as a butcher gets along this block. Here, anything from roast beef to prime rib and dry-aged steak is displayed on black roasting pans.
Meatmarket’s owner, chef Yaron Kestenbaum, opened M25 a few years ago. The restaurant’s open kitchen stays close to the butcher shop’s heart — a literal 25-meter distance from the original shop. The cooks will prepare any fresh cut of your choice, from sirloin to prime rib.
Tiny eateries and hustling kiosks pepper the market, while larger restaurants (mostly svelte cafés with seats spilling onto the streets) pull fresh market flavors and young crowds.
A handful of staple joints cluster near the pedestrian intersection of HaCarmel and Rambam street. Tucked behind produce stands, what looks like a miniature synagogue is actually a front -- behind a sky-blue doorway, framed by windows embracing the Star of David, is Hummus HaCarmel, a restaurant which serves creamy, freshly made hummus that’s best eaten with a side of pickled veggie.
Nearby, Falafel Rambas almost always has a small crowd around its modest, metal counter. Following the tradition of his father, and using the same family recipe for decades, the owner’s tiny deep fryer cranks crunchy falafel.
In the same intersection, an outpost of BeerBazaar sits across from Falafel Rambam. While the bar has several locations throughout Tel Aviv (including a larger location just down the road), this open-air bar serves a taste of the small chain’s lineup: more than 100 local beers, some of which are house brews.
As for cheese, chef Solomon recommends Pinat Hagvinot Vehayain, a corner shop at the southern end of the market. “This is the best cheese in the market,” says Solomon of Pinat Hagvinot Vehayain. “Sixty percent is local, and the rest is imported mostly from Europe.”
At Pinat Hagvinot Vehayain, Solomon recommends getting a taste of the goat milk Labneh, a cheese with “the texture and richness of cream cheese” but with a sour cream tang, he says.
As for brands to consider, Solomon points to the sheep and goat milk cheese from Hameiri Tsfat Dairy — more than 170 years old, it’s considered to be the first dairy farm to have opened in Israeli.
If you’ve had your fill of farm fresh fare, Carmel Market is right in the middle of notable shopping streets — the best of which is just one block away.
From Carmel Market, head over one black to the cobbled Nahalat Binyamin Market where, on Tuesdays and Fridays, arts and crafts are on display up and down the street.
Here at Nahalat Binyamin Market, just around the corner from Carmel Market, all items besides replicas are handmade and sold by the artists themselves.

Tel Aviv, Israel is home to more vegans, per capita, and more vegan restaurants, than any other international city. So where does the vegan capital of the world get all of its vegetables?

Carmel Market is an excellent place to start.

Known locally as Shuk HaCarmel, Carmel Market is the largest open-air market in Tel Aviv. From Magen David Square, and just 10 minutes by foot from the beach, a sea of low-slung stands and mismatched awnings rush about a quarter of a mile along HaCarmel Street, a pedestrianized street officiated in the 1920s.

What sets the market apart, according to Ron Harari, owner of Personalized Tours of Israel, is that “Carmel​ Market today is not just a food market.” Harari is referring to the chef-led restaurants and cafes which spill east and west along alleys and parallel streets, hugging the market on all sides and pulling daily flavors straight from produce stands — altogether making Carmel Market something like a buzzing utopia for foodies, for afternoon hangouts or drinks.

Long before it had a name, the market evolved on the fringe of Kerem HaTeimanim, a Yemenite neighborhood, which like much of Israel, was a matter of real estate; in the 1920s, the leader of the Zionist movement, Arthur Ruppin, along with Russian refugees who’d purchased neighborhood plots long before, spurred commercial development in the area, encouraging a clutch of stands to flourish into many.

Today, Carmel Market is more or less common ground for Israel’s young immigrant cuisine, a blend of North African, Middle Eastern, Mediterranean and more roots represented across market stands. While Jewish cuisine’s distinct ingredients can be hard to trace, patterns do emerge: like a golden hour of spice, baskets and tubs become a palette of deep red sumac, bright red saffron, earthy cumin and yellow turmeric. Bakers slice sheets of filo — locking each together with honey and layers of bright green pistachio — into diamond-shaped bites; vendors blanket tables in a green tapestry of fresh parsley, mint and cilantro; pomegranates line kiosks in a row like fresh bricks ready to be pressed into juice.

There are tangles of fava and green beans, gnarly rows of celery and turnip roots, whole heads of artichoke and garlic, and bursts of cherry tomatoes. Here, veggies get their moment in the sun.

“In Israel, the best product is going to be the vegetable,” says chef Ohad Solomon of Tel Aviv’s CoffeeBar on a recent walk through Carmel Market. No matter the season, veggies are in hot demand in this Mediterranean city, and since they’re especially abundant during Tel Aviv’s peak tourist seasons, spring and fall are some of the best times to visit Carmel Market.

Open every day of the week besides the Sabbath (Saturday), here’s what to taste while you’re there. Browse the photos above for a sampling, and see more market tours below.

Tour the Darajani Market in Zanzibar, Tanzania

Inside Africa's Darajani Market
Zanzibar has been an important maritime port for millennia. A stroll through the market, its current structure dating to 1904, affords a chance to see centuries-old traditions and a unique culinary heritage at the crossroads of civilizations.
Chef Lucas Wollman, of luxury hotel Kilindi, leads us through the market.
On Zanzibar, or Spice Island, the market is a chaotic collision of cultures. You can imagine the merchants of yesteryear bartering goods from all corners of the globe.
Locals visit among the produce stands.
Chef Wollman makes sorbet with the mabungo fruit.
Crazy-looking litchis sport prickly red spikes.
Stalls are brimming with 10 banana varieties including the dainty “lady finger” and the larger “elephant hand.”
A vendor prepares freshly pressed sugar cane juice with a vintage press.
Avocados are stored in a woven basket.
African avocados are light in color, displayed here in shades of yellow and green.
Large, vibrant cucumbers are stacked at a produce stand.
There are mountains of pineapples.
Cassave root is available for purchase.
Onions and ginger line one stall.
A man prepares onions with baskets ready.
Bright tomatoes are on display.
Delicious limes are available by the bag.
Giant jackfruits are available.
Bushels of leafy greens are available.
A local variety of spinach is available.
Lentils and beans fill multicolored sacks.
Spices and coconuts are on offer.
Peruse pyramidal piles of turmeric.
Colorful vats of dried hibiscus and spices will catch your eye.
Cinnamon overflows from burlap sacks.
Cloves of cinnamon are available as decorative objects for cars or souvenirs.
Shoppers can scoop up dried hibiscus.
Nutmeg is displayed beneath a red tarp.
Mint and cilantro are available.
Chef Wollman picks up a bunch of herbs at a stall.
Tubs of rice varieties show global grains.
Women wrapped in colorful khangas cook up chapatis over an open-air fire.
Chef Wollman purchases chapati, a flatbread like roti.
Colorful pasta fills bags of various shapes and sizes.
Before you even step into the fish market, the soft melodic hum of Swahili washes over you.
The morning auction is a musical sing-song as men, wearing traditional kofia (embroidered caps), call out their bids for the fresh catch of the day.
Piles of squid, tuna, barracuda and glistening octopus are artfully arranged on ceramic tiles.
The seafaring Swahili people are masterful fishermen.
Fresh fish are displayed in a basket.
Vendors standby at seafood stalls.
A seafood vendor cleans a large fish.
A variety of fish are on offer.
Dried octopus is displayed among other local catches.
Shellfish are organized neatly at the fish market.
Many fisherman still use the traditional dhows, canoes carved from mango trees.
Traditional bamboo fish traps are dropped into the sea.
Come face to face with chickens strutting on top of wicker cages.
Butchered chickens are displayed, feet up.
A butcher laughs in the meat market.
Goat hangs at the meat market.
Fabrics and other gifts are available among winding stalls.
Colorful soaps cover a market stall.
Beautiful baskets are for sale.
Woven baskets abound here.
Locals might ride in on a motorcycle.

Tour Budapest's Great Market Hall

Tastes of Great Market Hall in Budapest
Budapest's Great Market Hall, or Central Market Hall, opened in 1897. Its beautiful roof is made by the Zsolnay company with Pyrogranite, and is of the same variety found at several of Budapest's major sites, including Matthias Church and the Hungarian Parliament building.
The Great Market Hall's top floor offers a small selection of prepared foods, along with many souvenir stands.
Lángos is a Hungarian street food specialty. “We never make it at home,” Barath says. It consists of a chewy, hot piece of fried dough with assorted toppings.
While the sign may say “classic style,” that's not the case for this rendition. “I would never eat it like this,” Barath says, though visitors often enjoy toppings which move the dish closer to the realm of a pizza or gyro. Sweet toppings such as Nutella may be used as well, though it would not be traditional by Hungarian standards, either.
“Hungarians eat it with cheese, sour cream and garlic,” Barath says. This classic, deceptively simple rendition is the best way to appreciate lángos. The key is hot dough with the right texture – chewy and soft on the inside, just a touch crispy – that hasn't sopped up much grease.
Brumy is one of the popular lunchtime vendors at Great Market Hall. The owner, Imi, produces hearty Hungarian fare. It's recommended to show up in the late morning to avoid the lunchtime rush.
A loaded plate from Brumy showcases tarhonya pasta, sausage and potatoes, and sauerkraut and pork stew. Tarhonya, reminiscent of oversized couscous, is toasted in oil then cooked in water.
A lone customer is perched at the lone bar and cafe on the market's upper floor. Locals may visit the stand for a drink or coffee, or just to catch up with friends.
The main level of the market welcomes visitors with produce, meats and cheese. Barath recommends avoiding the vendors up front and heading towards the back, to find better products with more favorable pricing.
A gift bag of paprika showcases three varieties of the spice. The bags here are from the town of Kalosca, one of several major producers, and the symbols shown on the bags are traditional to the town.
A jar of spicy paprika paste may be served on the side of a traditional goulash or other soups and stews, so the person enjoying it can make it more spicy if they wish.
All types of paprika are available for sale at the market. Whole, dried peppers, as well as hot, sweet and smoked paprika powders, and paprika paste are among the offerings.
This tube of paprika paste is a popular choice, and convenient for travel – whether that's bringing it home after vacation, or keeping it in your bag when you go to restaurants.
A market vendor offers an eye-catching pepper and garlic display alongside a near endless assortment of paprika, as well as additional spices and seasonings.
Cracklings of all varieties are popular in Hungary and widespread at the market, including pork, duck and goose. The cracklings shown here, while made fresh, won't last as long as pre-packaged varieties.
Smoked pork fat, or szalonna, is available for purchase in large hunks. “Spreading lard on bread is very traditional,” Barath says. It's also melted and used in any number of dishes, from stir fries to pasta.
“We eat every part of the animal,” Barath says. “I like to eat the brain.” She'll mix up veal brain in an omelet or stir fry it separately, while pigs hooves are used to make a gelatinous soup which is served cold. Intestines and organs are widely used, and another traditional Hungarian dish is rooster testicle paprikash. “It's creamy... just pretend you don't know what it is."
Hungary is the second largest producer of foie gras in the world, trailing France. Duck and goose liver are available fresh or canned, with canned being the more expensive option.
Duck and goose fat is available for purchase from butchers, for use in making cracklings or to cook the liver in. Leftovers can then be used to slice and spread onto bread.
Look for butcher signs showcasing Hungarian Grey Cattle and Mangalitsa pigs. The Mangalitsa is a prized, hairy Hungarian breed, and is sought after for its flavor and fat content, while the Hungarian Grey Cattle is another domestic specialty and in-demand breed.
Pick salami is a highly touted brand made simply with pork, fat and spices. Ensure the label is properly affixed to any salami sold as “Pick,” as imitations have been known to appear in the market.
Pick salami is offered in a tasting of different cured meats. On either side of the plate, the dark red hue of the charcuterie is from – you guessed it – paprika.
The market boasts a number of stalls offering cheese and other dairy products, including yogurt, sour cream and milk. Sour cream is an essential ingredient in Hungarian staples including lángos and paprikash. Signs saying akció are offering sales and discounts. However, it's recommended that visitors avoid such meats or cheeses at the market, as they may be close to expiration.
The Konyakmeggy is a popular Hungarian sweet. It's a chocolate bonbon made with sour cherry and Cognac.
The Túró Rudi is a common Hungarian chocolate, showcasing a cottage cheese filling flavored with lemon zest. “Our cottage cheese is more like your farmer's cheese,” Barath says. Expect a filling reminiscent of a canoli's, though drier in texture.
Strudel is a common baked good in Hungary, available in both savory and sweet varieties. For the former, try an authentic cabbage strudel, which is heavy on salt and pepper, and for the latter, try sour cherry. The thin dough is chiefly important as a container for the filling, not for flavor.
An assortment of fruits and peppers are presented at a produce vendor inside the market. As shown with these lemons from Spain, signs for produce are supposed to indicate the countries of origin. However, that's not always the case.
White carrots are popular in Hungary when in season, and are often sold in bunches with regular carrots for use in stews and other dishes. “Like salt and pepper, they're always together,” Barath says.
Hungarian honey is a popular product available for sale by certain vendors in the market. A wide range of flavors and styles are available, including the “royal jelly” used as nutrition for larvae and queens.
Bags of uncooked tarhonya pasta are available for sale at the market. For consistent size, Barath prefers those which have been sorted by machines rather than by hand. Tarhonya is prepared by toasting in oil, then boiling.
Lavender is a specialty product from Hungary available in the market. It's commonly sold in little aromatic pouches, showcasing its pleasant scents.
Jams made from different fruits are available for purchase and are sometimes known as “cheese” when prepared in a dense, chewy paste and flavored with spices such as cinnamon and cloves.
Tokaji, or Tokay, is a sweet wine from the Tokaj region. It's traditionally measured in “puttonyos,” referring to how many baskets of mold-affected grapes have been added to the wine. As more baskets, or puttonyos, are used in a particular wine, both price and sweetness increase. However, the system is being phased out as producers seek to emphasize terroir and other qualities, according to Juhász, the sommelier at Corso.
While pálinka “is our national drink,” Juhász says, another Hungarian spirit is Unicum. It's an herbal liqueur with approximately 40 herbs included in its secret recipe.
Pálinka is enjoyed at any time, in any setting, even in the middle of the morning. Here, Barath shares some of her family's homemade pálinka. “Don't ask me what flavor,” she says. Any Hungarian-grown fruit may be used to make the spirit, with plums, cherries and apricots among the most traditional choices.
The market's basement showcases a display on the country's wine production, including a map of its 22 wine regions. Tokaj is by far the most prominent and internationally known Hungarian wine region, while the second most prominent is Eger.
Locally foraged mushrooms in Hungary are popular, but potentially poisonous and dangerous. The market includes a dedicated mushroom inspection center, and any vendor who wants to sell in the market must get each variety inspected each day, obtaining a certificate. “Without the certificate, you can't sell,” Barath says.
A vendor showcases multiple varieties of local mushrooms which have met approval and are now available for sale by weight. The back area of the main floor fills with local farmers and foragers on the weekends, while weekday visitors may find only a few options.
The market has glass cases on display to classify and identify mushrooms, advising consumers and purveyors which mushrooms are safe to eat and which are poisonous.
The basement of the market is dedicated to fish vendors and fermented products. In land-locked Hungary, fish is not a prominent meal choice except for during the Christmas season. As such, the basement is little-explored, although its fermented and pickled products are worthy of attention.
Vendors often include faces in their jarred wares, or spell out words such as Budapest or Hungary. It's not traditional per se, but more of an attention-grabbing tactic to appeal to visitors.
The top level of the market is predominantly dedicated to souvenirs. Haggling is encouraged, however only when paying in cash. While euros are accepted, better prices will be had when paying with Hungarian forint.
Elaborate Hungarian lace and weavings are popular souvenirs. Different regions of production showcase different designs and motifs.
Hungarian porcelain is available from several regions and producers. The town of Kalosca, a major paprika producer, showcases little peppers and flowers in its signature designs, which are often rimmed in gold. Zsolnay is an expensive and renowned porcelain company, revered for its roof tiling seen across Budapest.
Cooking supplies are available for purchase in the market's basement. These pots are used to cook goulash in the traditional manner, by hanging over open flame. According to Barath, goulash means “herdsmen,” as the soup originated as a fortifying meal made on the move by herdsmen away from home.
Without many food vendors at the market a meal in town is the best way to try certain signature tastes, such as goulash. Keep in mind goulash in Hungary is different from what you may expect. “Goulash here is a soup, not a stew,” Barath says, and paprika is used liberally not just for color, but as the key flavor ingredient. Try the spicy, crowd-pleasing rendition at Corso, served with housemade biscuits.
With Hungary's large production of foie gras, it's a common component to meals in both traditional and modern restaurants. Try it in pâté form at Corso, where it's topped with a seasonal fruit jam, and enjoyed with a dense Hungarian biscuit.
Mangalitsa pork is prized for its tender, flavorful meat. Corso showcases the pork in a modern presentation of a traditional dish, served over a thick vegetable stew and mashed potatoes, and garnished with bacon made from the same breed.
Pálinka is traditionally taken in shot form, but to make it more appealing to visitors, Corso offers a variety of the brandy alongside sweet pairings.
An evening view of Buda Castle is not to be missed. Corso's prime location along the Danube offers this stunning scenery alongside its food and drink, although certainly, the castle is hard to miss.
