An Aer Lingus Airbus A330 was taken out of service Wednesday after its wing clipped a concrete wall as it was being towed to a gate at San Francisco International Airport.

No one was injured in the incident, but it did result in some damage to the aircraft.

The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. local time, coming shortly after Aer Lingus Flight 147 had arrived to San Francisco from Dublin. Citing an airport spokesman, CBS affiliate KPIX reports that the jet “was being taxied in by a tractor into the terminal when the tractor crew misjudged the turn and the wing clipped a concrete pillar.”

The San Francisco Chronicle adds "after the plane was towed to the gate, green paint from the plane’s wing tip was clearly visible on the concrete post."

Aer Lingus confirmed the incident to the Irish Independent, saying that “a full investigation into the incident is underway.”

The carrier also canceled the jet’s scheduled return to Dublin that was supposed to operate as Aer Lingus Flight 146. “Aer Lingus apologizes for the inconvenience caused to impacted guests,” the airline said in its statement to the Independent.

Those who had arrived on Flight 147 ended up being stuck onboard the aircraft for about an hour after the plane clipped the airport building.

Maira Louise of Belfast, Ireland, was among those on the flight. She described the moment of impact to NBC Bay Area, saying: "It was a bang, a good bang. Kinda made you go forward and back in your seat again … .”

By the end, though, she told NBC that most passengers were eager to get off the aircraft after the long flight from Ireland. “(E)eryone was shouting, can we get off can we get off?"

IN PICTURES: Aer Lingus aircraft at London Heathrow

Aer Lingus aircraft at London Heathrow

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com