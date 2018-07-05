This is a nest-like structure, created by Formosan termites, was made in 2005 from the wood they eat and their own saliva. The photo was taken at David Rae Morris' home.

Courtesy of David Rae Morris

HOUSTON — Swarms of winged bugs are invading Houston-area neighborhoods from Fifth Ward to the suburb of Baytown, Texas.

The insects are an aggressive species called Formosan termites, and pest specialists don't know how to eradicate all of them once they've established a colony in an area, University of Florida etymologists say.

“What you’re seeing are winged individuals that are the kids. They’re job is reproductive," said Bryan Springer of Coastal Exterminating in the Houston suburb of La Porte. "They’re starting new colonies. They’re not expanding old colonies. They’re literally starting new colonies.”

Though this species, initially discovered on Taiwan but probably native to southern China, is only one of more than 3,000 termite species worldwide, a single colony of Formosan termites may contain several million insects compared to several hundred thousand bugs for subterranean termite species native to the United States, according to the University of Florida.

And Formosan termites can spread out looking for food up to 300 feet in soil, which means if they've found your woodpile, tree or fence, your wooden house may be next on their menu.

As of 2016, colonies had been discovered in parts of 12 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, according to the University of Florida, whose bug scientists became interested in the early 1980s when a colony was first discovered the state in Hallandale, Fla.

The Formosan termite swarms for a couple weeks around Mother’s Day every year, Springer said. The termites are often seen at night right around dusk.

“An average termite colony of this species can eat a complete two by four stud in 30 days,” Springer said.

Swarmers are drawn to light, and seeing them could be a sign of a serious problem.

“Somewhere within a couple hundred feet of the house there’s at least one colony of these termites. It doesn’t mean you have them in your house, but it certainly means you need to pay attention,” Springer said .

Tammy Russell has gotten the message loud and clear.

“They’re really bad, so my termite guy is coming in a week,” Russell said.

In the meantime, she’s following experts’ orders.

“If you don’t want to have termites in your hair, in your clothes, under your clothes, anywhere else, you need to go inside and cut off the lights,” Russell said.

Coastal Exterminating is partnering with Texas A&M University to research chemicals and methods of treatment for Formosan termites. People in the Houston area whose property is determined to have Formosan termites may qualify for free treatment as part of the study.

Range of Formosan termites

As of 2016, Formosan termites had established colonies in 10 states.

Source: Nan-Yao Su, University of Florida

