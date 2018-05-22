February's #avgeek photo gallery
Sporting a what almost appears to be a cape, this United Airlines Boeing 737 is seen departing Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on a foggy January morning.
The MD-11 to fly regular commercial passenger flights takes off on its last flight ever. Here, it departs Seattle on Jan. 12, 2015, en route to an aircraft 'graveyard' in California.
A heavily modified Boeing 747-400 'Dreamlifter' taxies for takeoff from Everett, Wash, on Jan. 6, 2015.
A Kenya Airways Boeing 737-800 lights up a taxiway at Seattle's Boeing Field on Jan. 8, 2015. The field is near Boeing's 737 factory in Renton, Wash.
Pilots from on board the last MD-11 to fly regularly scheduled passenger flights hold up a sign greeting well-wishers and aviation enthusiasts during a stopover in Seattle on Jan. 11, 2015. The jet, formerly owned by KLM, was en route to a California aircraft 'graveyard.'
The last passenger MD-11 jet overshadows a parking designator of the same during a stopover at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Jan. 11, 2015. The jet was en route to a aircraft 'graveyard' in California.
American Airlines' first Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner departs Paine Field in Everett, Wash., on its delivery flight to Dallas on Jan. 23, 2015.
A Delta hangar in Seattle shows support for the Seahawks football team a few days before Super Bowl XLIX.
The city of Los Angeles stretches for miles as seen from a Delta flight on Jan. 27, 2015.
Flight attendant trainees hone their skills in a full-scale Boeing 747-400 training fuselage in Taoyuan, Taiwan on Jan. 28, 2015.
Purple and blue hues from a sunset kiss an engine of an EVA Airways 747-400 over the Pacific on Jan. 30, 2015.
The beautiful scenery of San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area as seen from a United flight on Jan. 31, 2015.
Southwest jets trade places at a rainy Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Jan. 31, 2015.
Honeywell's unique Boeing 757 test bed airplane under the desert sun at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 2, 2015. The large housing covering it is used to monitor, repair, and swap test engines that the company is producing.
Gone are the economy seats that used to grace this ex-Eastern Airways 757. They've been replaced with testing stations to monitor Honeywell equipment now on board.
Many typically standard passenger features are missing from inside Honeywell's Boeing 757 test bed, such as window and wall covers.
Piping, ducting, and wiring norally hiddden from view from passengers has been removed from the cabin of Honeywell's Boeing 757 test plane, seen here in Phoenix on February 2, 2015.
A next-generation weather radar system, known as intuVue, is installed for testing on board Honeywell's Boeing 757 test plane, seen in Phoenix on Feb. 2, 2015.
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 lands in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on February 2, 2015.
San Antonio's Terminal A ticketing hall is seen largely empty on a Saturday afternoon in February.
Ready for its next passenger, a Royal Laurel Business Class seat sits empty at a gate in Los Angeles on this EVA Airways Boeing 777. (Jan. 27, 2015).
Pilots aboard a Southwest Boeing 737 prepare for an early-morning departure from San Diego on Feb. 7, 2015.
A US Airways Airbus A321 jet climbs out of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Feb. 2, 2015.
Rarely seen in the aviation world, the upper deck of an EVA Airways Boeing 747-400 stands ready for boarding in Taipei on Jan. 30, 2015.
A flight attendant with EVA Airways carriers a kids meal to a waiting passenger on a Hello Kitty-themed flight on Jan. 29, 2015.
A flight data recording device - also known as a 'black box,' despite the color - rests in a display at the EVA Air training center near Taipei, Taiwan.
A LAN Boeing 787 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Jan. 27, 2015.
Etihad's first Boeing 787-9 is delivered from Seattle on Jan. 3, 2015.
Notes of affection and thanks grace the exterior of the world's last passenger MD-11 jet. The jet made a stopover in Seattle en route to an aircraft 'graveyard' in California.
An EVA Air jet in a Hello Kitty paint scheme lands at Taipei-Taoyuan airport on Jan. 29, 2015.

If the airport feels a little more crowded this summer, it’s not your imagination.

Airlines are expecting the busiest summer in the history of U.S. air travel, estimating that 246.1 million passengers will fly with U.S. airlines between June 1 and Aug. 31, 2018. That averages to about 2.68 million passengers per day during the period, according to the summer forecast issued Wednesday by the trade group Airlines for America (A4A).

The group pointed to a strong economy and “historically low airfares” for helping fuel what’s expected to be a record summer for travel.

“As the economy grows along with household net worth, passengers are taking advantage of persistently low airfares for their summer travel plans,” John Heimlich, A4A’s Chief Economist, said in a statement.  

The summer passenger numbers forecast by A4A would be a 3.7% increase from last the total last year, when a then-record 237.3 million travelers flew on U.S. airlines during the same period. Collectively, A4A says U.S. airlines have added 116,000 extra seats to their summer schedules in anticipation of the 2018 spike in passengers. 

Elsewhere, A4A said average fares remained low heading into this summer.

“Through 2017, inflation-adjusted airfares continued to fall, averaging less than 2010 fares both with and without ancillary fees included,” the group claimed in its statement. “In constant 2017 dollars, a round-trip 'all-in' ticket averaged $363 in 2017, well below the 2010 average of $380.”

Looking just at the past few years, A4A said that if adjusted for annual inflation, the price of domestic air travel – including fees – had fallen by 12.5% since 2014.

Exclusive first look: TWA Hotel unveils room design

The TWA Hotel's rooms will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and views of either the airfield or the TWA Flight Center building.
The entrance to hangar where the TWA Hotel unveiled a mock-up showing the new standard rooms for the JFK airport hotel that's expected to open in 2019.
Adrianne Hick modeling a vintage 'jungle green' uniform by Dalton of America that was worn by flight attendants during winter seasons between October 1968 through 1971.
Adrianne Hick, modeling a vintage flight attendant uniform, leads the way into Room 528 -- mock-up in a JFK airport hangar that showed what the standard rooms will look like at the anticipated new TWA Hotel.
MCR CEO Tyler Morse shows off a mock-up plan for the standard rooms at the anticipated new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK airport.
This is what the bathrooms will look like in a standard room at the new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK Airport.
Guests staying at the new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK Airport will get TWA-themed toiletries.
Guests staying at the new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK Airport will get TWA-themed toiletries. "We encourage people to steal stuff," said MCR CEO Tyler Morse, before adding: "Not a ton of stuff."
A mock-up in a hangar at JFK's Airport housed a realistic, life-size representation of what the room areas will look like at the new TWA Hotel when it opens in 2019.
TWA Hotel showed off this mini-bar area as part of a reveal of what its standard rooms will look like at the hotel when it opens in 2019. The retro flight attendant uniforms will not be included.
A full-scale mock-up for the TWA Hotel shows what guests can expect in standard rooms once the property opens in 2019. The rooms will include mid-century furniture and rotary phones.
Standard rooms at the new TWA Hotel will feature refurbish rotary-dial phones and retro-style TWA-branded stationary.
MCR CEO Tyler Morse shows off the blackout shades in the life-size mock-up of a typical standard room that will be featured in the new TWA Hotel.
Work desks in the standard rooms at the new TWA Hotel will be behind the beds, affording guests a view of either the airfield or the iconic TWA Flight Center terminal building.
MCR CEO Tyler Morse shows off a life-size mock-up of a typical standard room that will be featured in the new TWA Hotel.
A vintage 1960s-era TWA pilot hat was among the props brought out as the TWA Hotel unveiled the design for its standard rooms. The hotel is expected to open in 2019.
Beds at the TWA Hotel will be positioned so that guests can see out the window as they fall asleep or after they wake up.
Standard rooms at the new TWA Hotel will be cozy, but they'll feature mid-century aesthetics and nods to its now-defunct namesake airline.
Work desks in the standard rooms at the new TWA Hotel will be behind the beds, affording guests a view of either the airfield or the iconic TWA Flight Center terminal building.
MCR CEO Tyler Morse with various test items used in planning the rooms for the TWA Hotel.
The TWA Hotel's rooms will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and views of either the airfield or the TWA Flight Center building.
TWA-branded items -- like this water glass -- will be stocked in rooms for guests staying at the new TWA Hotel once it opens at New York's JFK Airport in 2019.
Standing in a workshop room at a hanger at New YOrk JFK, MCR CEO Tyler Morse shows off some of the numerous pencil designs that were considered for guest rooms.
It didn't look like much from the outside, but this mock-up created a life-size model showing a hallway and standard hotel room planned for the new TWA Hotel.
The AirTrain passes in front of the old TWA Flight Center terminal, which will be the hotels lobby. The new hotel wings under construction on either side will house the property's 512 guest rooms.
MCR Tyler Morse leads a tour through the old TWA Flight Center terminal building April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become part of a mammoth 200,000-square foot lobby that connects two wings of hotel rooms.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. The terminal's iconic Solari split-flap flight departure boards are being restored, though they will no longer show active flight information.
MCR Tyler Morse leads a tour through the old TWA Flight Center terminal building April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become part of a mammoth 200,000-square foot lobby that connects two wings of hotel rooms.
MCR Tyler Morse leads a tour through the old TWA Flight Center terminal building April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become part of a mammoth 200,000-square foot lobby that connects two wings of hotel rooms.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018, as it undergoes reconstruction. Lounge areas will be restored as part of the TWA Hotel's 200,000-square foot lobby.
The prominent central clock that became a signature piece of the TWA Flight Center.
Aging signage from the old TWA Flight Center sits in the terminal building on April 6, 2018. The building is being repurposed as a 200,000-square foot lobby for the TWA Hotel that will open in 2019.
Looking over the old terminal building, now under reconstruction. It will be the hotel lobby. Tyler Morse CEO, MCR, pointing out the Popes Room, where Pope John Paul II rested on a NYC visit in 1979.
Seen here is one of the old TWA terminal's iconic flight tubes. They'll remain and will connect the TWA Hotel lobby to the guest-room wings, the JFK AirTran and to Terminal 5 that's used by JetBlue.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018, as it undergoes reconstruction. Lounge areas will be restored as part of the TWA Hotel's 200,000-square foot lobby.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
The prominent central clock that became a signature piece of the TWA Flight Center.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
MCR Tyler Morse leads a tour through the old TWA Flight Center terminal building April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become part of a mammoth 200,000-square foot lobby that connects two wings of hotel rooms.
Tyler Morse CEO, MCR, pointing out the 'Popes Room,' where Pope John Paul II rested on a NYC visit in 1979.
A look out of the old TWA Flight Center on April 6, 2018, as it is being refurbished to become the TWA Hotel lobby. One wing of the new hotel visible through the terminals glass.
One of two new wings flanking the old TWA Flight Center are seen rising from inside the terminal building on April 16, 2018. The new wings will house 512 guest rooms.
Seen here is one of the old TWA terminal's iconic flight tubes. They'll remain and will connect the TWA Hotel lobby to the guest-room wings, the JFK AirTran and to Terminal 5 that's used by JetBlue.
Jets line up for departure during at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special to USA TODAY
