It's Thanksgiving eve. And before we gobble up turkey, slip into sweatpants and doze off to a Detroit Lions win, let's reflect on what we're thankful for — and recap the day's top headlines.
Food: Goodbye carb counting. This year, we sing the praises of gluttony
Consider this a permission slip: On Thanksgiving, you’re going to indulge, and you’re not going to feel bad about it. Need inspiration? We have hundreds of mouthwatering recipes at Thanksgiving.com, including a guide to the fattest, cheesiest Thanksgiving menu ever. You only live once, right? So give thanks for elastic and lean into the gluttony. An extra pound (or two) won’t hurt you.
Friends: Yes, you can celebrate sans family
If you're dreading family around the table on Thursday — and the political chatter bound to arise — why not split a bird between friends? Friendsgiving, the markedly millennial holiday, typically falls on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving or the Friday thereafter, according to the inimitable Urban Dictionary. Hosts make the turkey and friends bring the sides in a tradition popularized by an episode of "Real Housewives," or was it that turkey head episode of "Friends"? Anyway, here are 16 tips to pull off one epic Friendsgiving.
Football: First turkey, then pigskin
If you're a fan of the National Football League, Thursday might as well be Christmas. Starting at 12:30 p.m. ET, we get to gorge on three football games amid Thanksgiving meals. Here's what to expect:
- It's not Thanksgiving without a Lions game. They play the Bears.
- The surging Cowboys play the Redskins, who just lost their quarterback for the year.
- The Saints lead the NFL in scoring. The Falcons will try to stop them Thursday night.
We didn't forget the day's news. Here are the headlines:
- Chief Justice Roberts delivered a rare rebuke of President Donald Trump
- Three startling facts you didn’t know about the Camp Fire
- Move over Taylor Swift: Katy Perry is music's highest-paid woman
- Barack Obama popped in to visit volunteers at a Chicago food bank, helping as the charity prepares to feed people in need on Thanksgiving
- A health care company's founder shocked employees with a $20 million gift before Thanksgiving
Deals: After the feast, it's Black Friday
Once we've downed Thanksgiving meals and multiple rounds of leftovers, the Christmas season unofficially begins with Black Friday. If you want a head start, there are already deals available. But it's not just about what you can buy: Several stores are offering free stuff. If you plan to join the Black Friday masses, you need to prepare by checking store hours for major retailers. And if your Black Friday shopping includes beauty products, you'll be grateful for our decoding of all the hubbub around these chemicals.
