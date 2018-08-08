Rep. Chris Collins was arrested Wednesday after a federal grand jury indicted him on insider trading charges and lying to federal agents.

The New York Republican is only the latest sitting member of Congress to be indicted since 2005.

The others were:

Rep. Tom DeLay, R-Texas

The former House majority leader was indicted in 2005 on charges of criminally conspiring with two associates to illegally funnel corporate contributions into Texas state elections in 2002. He was convicted in 2010 and sentenced to three years in prison, but he remained free while he appealed. His conviction was overturned in 2013.

Rep. William Jefferson, D-La.

The congressman was indicted in 2007 on charges of accepting about a half million dollars in bribes – $90,000 of which was hidden in his freezer before being discovered by the FBI. He was convicted and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska

The senator was indicted in 2008 on charges of failing to properly report gifts from an oil company executive that Stevens allegedly used to renovate his home. He was found guilty, but his conviction was later overturned.

Rep. Rick Renzi, R-Ariz.

The congressman was indicted in 2008 on charges of corruption and money laundering in connection with a bribery, extortion and influence-peddling scandal involving a federal land exchange that included property in Arizona. He was convicted in 2013 on 17 felony counts and served three years in prison.

Rep. Michael Grimm, R-N.Y.

The congressman was indicted in 2013 on 20 counts involving tax fraud in connection with a Manhattan restaurant that he owned with others. He pleaded guilty to felony tax evasion and was sentenced to eight months in prison.

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.

The senator was indicted in 2015 on bribery and fraud charges that stemmed from $660,000 in campaign contributions that helped Menendez get re-elected in 2012. He was cleared of the charges early this year after the Department of Justice asked a federal court to dismiss the 2015 indictment.

Rep. Chaka Fattah, D-Penn.

The congressman was indicted in 2015 on charges of racketeering and taking an illegal $1 million campaign loan that he repaid in part with government money. He was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Rep. Corrine Brown, D-Fla.

The congresswoman was indicted in 2016 on fraud and conspiracy charges tied to allegations that she and two associates solicited donations for education scholarships for minority students and then diverted most of the funds to their own accounts. She was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to five years in prison.

