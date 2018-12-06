Discounts for Amazon Prime member are now available at Whole Foods Market 365 stores nationwide and at Whole Foods Market stores in a growing number of states. The program will extend nationwide this summer.
Amazon is bringing its new Prime Whole Foods Market discount to 10 more states starting Wednesday.

With the expansion, Amazon Prime members can save an extra 10% on many sale items and get exclusive offers on popular products at stores in 23 states, including California, Texas, Arizona and Georgia.

“We’re excited that Prime savings will be available at nearly half of our Whole Foods Market stores this week, giving more Prime members access to great deals just in time for summer,” said Whole Foods president and CEO A.C. Gallo in a statement.

The members-only discount launched May 16 in Florida and has expanded quickly. The program will be extended nationwide this summer and is already available at Whole Foods Market 365 stores nationwide. 

“Based on the positive customer feedback and successes we’ve seen over the past month, we’re accelerating our timeline to expand these savings to all of our U.S. stores,” Gallo said.

This week, Amazon also expanded its free two-hour Whole Foods grocery delivery to Baltimore, Boston, Philadelphia and Richmond. The service available for Prime members on orders over $35 is now available in 14 cities through Prime Now.

The program is currently available in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco and will continue expanding throughout 2018.

Whole Foods discount

Prime member deals are advertised with signs throughout Whole Foods stores and also are listed in the Whole Foods app.

To access them, Prime members must download the Whole Foods Market mobile app and sign in with their Amazon account, which will create a QR code that the Whole Foods cashier scans at the register.

Members can also link their cell phone number to their Prime account and provide a number at the Whole Foods checkout.

Learn more at www.amazon.com/primesavings and ww.wholefoodsmarket.com/amazon.

New states

Prime members can take advantage of Whole Foods' savings starting Wednesday in these additional states:

  • Alabama
  • Arizona
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Mississippi
  • North Carolina
  • Oregon
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Washington
  • The program is now available in all of California and Nevada. Previously, it was only available in the northern parts of both states.

Already available

The program was already available at Whole Foods Market 365 stores nationwide and Whole Food Market stores in the following states:

  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Florida
  • Idaho
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Missouri (Kansas City only)
  • Nevada
  • New Mexico
  • Oklahoma
  • Texas
  • Utah

USA TODAY reporter Elizabeth Weise contributed to this report.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko.

