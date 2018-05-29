SAN FRANCISCO —Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says humans have to leave Earth for survival, and we can make our first step by building a city on the moon.

Without a move into space, society will stop growing because of environmental constraints. Only by leaving Earth and moving into the stars will we be able to survive, the founder of Blue Origin, a privately funded aerospace manufacturer and spaceflight services company, said in Los Angeles on Friday.

Bezos spoke at the International Space Development Conference, where he received the National Space Society's Gerard K. O'Neill Memorial Award for Space Settlement Advocacy.

Since his earliest days, Bezos has been fixated on space and space travel. He founded Blue Origin in 2000. When he was at Princeton University, Bezos was a chapter leader of the Students for the Exploration and Development of Space.

According to SEDS co-founder Peter Diamandis, Bezos told him in the 1990s that his plan was to first create an Internet book business, then use the profits to invest in space exploration, according to Air & Space magazine.

In Los Angeles, Bezos said that without access to space, humanity cannot move beyond the ecological and resource constraints of a single planet, he told Geekwire's Alan Boyle in a wide-ranging interview on stage.

Our species must move heavy industry to space, where it won't be subject to the constraints of gravity and where it can be powered by 24/7 solar power, leaving the Earth for people to live on and as a place for light industry, Bezos told the audience.

In his mind, this will happen within "decades, maybe 100 years," Bezos said.

His first objective is the moon, where he believes a lunar city must be built to house those who are ready to move off planet and to catalyze new exploration.

Blue Origin is busy working on a lunar lander designed to carry payloads of up to five tons to the moon. Bezos believes it could be launched by the 2020s.

Space exploration can't be the purview of just one nation, or even all nations, Bezos says. He wants the world to work on the problem, including NASA, other countries and other companies.

At least three other firms are working in this arena, including Elon Musk's SpaceX as well as United Launch Alliance (Lockheed Martin Space Systems and Boeing Defense, Space & Security) and Masten Space Systems (entrepreneur Dave Masten.)

Bezos is also eager to work with the European Space Agency on its idea for a Moon Village.

“It basically just says, look, everybody builds their own lunar outpost, but let’s do it close to each other. That way … you can go over to the European Union lunar outpost and say, ‘I’m out of eggs, what have you got?’ … Obviously I’m being silly with the eggs, but there would be real things, like, ‘Could I have some oxygen?’" Bezos told Boyle.

As the richest man on Earth, Bezos has the money and the commitment to make his dream happen. He said last year that he plans to sell $1 billion in Amazon stock every year to invest in Blue Origin.

He told the audience that he plans to continue this work whether or not the U.S. government is also supporting it, though he agreed that it would be a lot faster if done in partnership with NASA.

“One of two things will happen,” he told the crowd. “Either other people will take over the vision, or I’ll run out of money”

