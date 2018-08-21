The fleet and hubs of American Airlines
American Airlines is tweaking its international route network, a move that will see the world’s largest carrier adjust its schedules across both the Atlantic and Pacific. The airline also is trimming routes to Mexico, Canada and Haiti.

In total, American will drop two destinations from its international route map – Glasgow, Scotland, and Puebla, Mexico – while adding three new ones, all in Europe: Berlin; Bologna, Italy; and Dubrovnik, Croatia. (Scroll to the bottom for a complete list of American’s itnernational schedule changes)

American will be the only airline flying nonstop between North America and both Bologna and Dubrovnik, based on current schedules. American plans to serve each of those cities with seasonal service from its hub in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia received four of the nine new international routes announced by American on Tuesday; seasonal lights from Philadelphia to Edinburgh, Scotland, begin April 2. But Philadelphia also was picked for three of the 11 international routes that American said it would end. The three destinations being dropped from Philadelphia are Glasgow, Scotland, and the German cities of Frankfurt and Munich.

In Asia, American said it planned to halt its high-profile route between Chicago O’Hare and Shanghai in later October while also reducing – but not eliminating – its Chicago-Tokyo schedule. 

“Our Chicago–Shanghai service is unprofitable and simply not sustainable in this high fuel cost environment and when we have opportunities to be successful in other markets,” Vasu Raja, American’s Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning, said in a statement.

Shanghai becomes the second China route American has announced plans to end this year from Chicago. In May, the carrier said it would suspend nonstop flights between Chicago O’Hare and Beijing, citing similar reasons. That route also will end in late October. 

As it did when it announced the end of Chicago-Beijing flights, American said it's seeking a “dormancy waiver” from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the route. If granted, such a waiver would allow American to hold on to the rights to the route with the hope of restoring it later. Flight rights for routes between the USA and China’s major airports are tightly regulated, and airlines typically compete vigorously to win rights to fly them.

American also will pare its existing schedule between Chicago O’Hare and Tokyo Narita, going from daily service to three times a week.

“These adjustments to our Asia service are necessary in this high fuel cost environment, but we remain committed to the network we’ve worked hard to build,” Raja added in the statement. “As with Shanghai, American will continue to serve Tokyo through our hubs in Dallas/Fort Worth and Los Angeles.” American also serves Beijing from both DFW and LAX.

Among other highlights of American’s announcement:

Phoenix gets a flight to Europe

American’s hub in Phoenix, where schedules are skewed heavily toward domestic and Mexican options, landed a coveted nonstop route to London Heathrow. American’s seasonal service connecting Phoenix to the British capital begins March 31 and will run through Oct. 26.

It will operate in addition to the existing Phoenix-London Heathrow service operated by American’s joint-venture partner British Airways.

LOCAL REPORTAmerican Airlines to offer new nonstop Phoenix-London flight (The Arizona Republic)

New York JFK takes a hit

American’s hub at New York JFK appeared to be the biggest loser in the international route shuffle. American is ending three JFK routes – to Dublin, Ireland; Edinburgh, Scotland; and Port-au-Prince, Haiti – and did not announce plans to add other options.

Hub shift for some European routes

Several of American’s European destinations simply had a shakeup in which hubs they are served from.

While Dublin will lose American’s seasonal route to New York JFK, a seasonal route to Dallas/Fort Worth will replace it next summer. American already offers either seasonal or year-round service to Dublin from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago O’Hare and Philadelphia.

Similarly, American’s year-round Frankfurt-Philadelphia route ends March 30, but a new year-round route from the carrier’s Charlotte hub starts March 31. Also, American’s seasonal New York JFK-Edinburgh route ends Oct. 27, but a new seasonal Edinburgh route is being added to American’s summer schedule next year from Philadelphia (starts April 2).

One less Canada option

American’s Los Angeles-Toronto nonstop flight will end Dec. 18. However, American will still serve Canada’s largest city from eight of its other hubs (Charlotte, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas Fort Worth, Miami, New York JFK, New York LaGuardia and Washington National.

American's full list schedule changes 

Dallas/Fort Worth

Dublin, Ireland: Seasonal service; One daily flight begins June 6 and runs through Sept. 28, 2019. Flights will be on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

Munich: Seasonal service; One daily flight begins June 6 and runs through Oct. 26, 2019. Flights will be on Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.

Philadelphia

Edinburgh, Scotland: Seasonal service; One daily flight begins April 2 and runs through Oct. 26, 2019. Flights will be on Boeing 757 narrowbody jets.

Berlin: Seasonal service; A schedule of four flights a week begins June 7 and runs through Sept. 28, 2019. Flights will be on Boeing 767 aircraft.

Bologna, Italy: Seasonal service; A schedule of four flights a week begins June 6 and runs through Sept. 28, 2019. Flights will be on Boeing 767 aircraft.

Dubrovnik, Croatia: Seasonal service; A schedule of three flights a week begins June 7 and runs through Sept. 27, 2019. Flights will be on Boeing 767 aircraft.

Phoenix

London Heathrow: Seasonal service; One daily flight begins March 31 and runs through Oct. 26, 2019. Flights will be on Boeing 777-200 aircraft.

Charlotte

Munich: Year-round service; One daily flight begins March 31. Flights will be on Airbus A330-200 aircraft.

Chicago O’Hare

Athens, Greece: Seasonal service; One daily flight begins May 3. Flights will be on Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.

CANCELLATIONS

Philadelphia

Glasgow, Scotland: Service ends Sept. 29. Currently, American is offering seasonal service, with a once-daily schedule flown with Boeing 757 jets.

Munich: Service ends March 30. Currently, American is flying a once-daily schedule flown with Airbus A330-200 jets.

Frankfurt: Service ends Oct. 27. Currently, American is offering seasonal service, with a once-daily schedule flown with Airbus A330-200 jets.

New York JFK

Dublin, Ireland: Service ends Oct. 27. Currently, American is offering seasonal service, with a once-daily schedule flown with Boeing 757 jets.

Edinburgh, Scotland: Service ends Oct. 27. Currently, American is offering seasonal service, with a once-daily schedule flown with Boeing 757 jets.

Port-au-Prince, Haiti: Service ends Nov. 3. Currently, American is flying a once-daily schedule flown with Boeing 737 jets.

Chicago O’Hare

Manchester, England: Service ends Sept. 3. Currently, American is offering seasonal service, with a once-daily schedule flown with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.

Shanghai, China: Service ends Oct. 26. Currently, American offers a once-daily schedule flown with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners

Dallas/Fort Worth

Puebla, Mexico: Service ends Dec. 18. Currently, American is flying a once-daily schedule flown with Embraer E140 jets.

Los Angeles

Toronto: Service ends Dec. 18. Currently, American is flying a once-daily schedule flown with Airbus A319 aircraft.

Fort Lauderdale

Port-au-Prince: Service ends Nov. 3. Currently, American is flying a twice-daily schedule flown with Boeing 737 aircraft.

