American Airlines’ Dreamliner takes off on test flight
American Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off for a test flight from Boeing's widebody factory in Everett, Wash., on Jan. 6, 2015.
American Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner lands at Boeing's widebody factory in Everett, Wash., after a test flight on Jan. 6, 2015.
American Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner lands at Boeing's widebody factory in Everett, Wash., after a test flight on Jan. 6, 2015.
American Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner lands at Boeing's widebody factory in Everett, Wash., after a test flight on Jan. 6, 2015.
As seen in this screenshot from Jan. 6, 2015, flight-tracking site FlightRadar.com shows the path of American Airlines' Boeing 787 test flight on the same day.

American Airlines announced plans to fly nonstop between Las Vegas and Tokyo Narita, but there’s a catch: The route will last just 11 days and cause a short-term change to American’s existing Tokyo service from Chicago. 

The Las Vegas-Tokyo nonstops, which start Jan. 4 and run through Jan. 14, coincide with the 2019 CES consumer electronics show – one of Las Vegas’ top corporate draws. The 2019 event is expected to bring more than 180,000 visitors to Las Vegas, according to projections from the city’s McCarran International Airport.

American plans to market the new Tokyo-Las Vegas option in conjunction with its frequent-flier and joint-venture partner Japan Airlines (JAL).

“Thousands of travelers from Japan and other parts of Asia make their way to Las Vegas every year for CES,” Shane Hodges, American’s managing director of Asia Pacific Sales, says in a statement. “The network and onboard experience offered by American and Japan Airlines as part of our Pacific Joint Business is world-class, and we are thrilled to make getting to the world’s largest technology event faster and easier than ever before.”

American will operate one daily flight between Tokyo Narita and Las Vegas during the period with 226-seat Boeing 787-8 “Dreamliners” that include 28 lie-flat business-class seats. 

PHOTO ARCHIVES: American Airlines shows off its Boeing 787 Dreamliner (story continues below)

American Airlines shows off its Boeing 787 Dreamliner
Captain Fergie Ferguson poses for a personal snap shot with an engine of American Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner at the airline's maintenance hangar at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Wednesday, April 29, 2015. American Airlines unveiled the new passenger jet to employees and media before it goes into service May 7.
Captain Bruce Johnson explains the cockpit instruments of American Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner at the airline's maintenance hangar at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Wednesday, April 29, 2015. American Airlines unveiled the new passenger jet to employees and media before it goes into service May 7.
Flight attendant Angie Wells checks out the seating accommodations of American Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner at the airline's maintenance hangar at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport April 29, 2015. American Airlines unveiled the new passenger jet to employees and media before it goes into service May 7.
Sarah Britt-Bush posses for a personal snap shot with the engine of American Airlines first Boeing 787 Dreamliner at the airlines' maintenance hangar at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airpor April 29.
Video screens are shown on the American Airlines first Boeing 787 Dreamliner at the airlines' maintenance hangar at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport April 29, 2015.
Captain Fergie Ferguson posses for a personal snap shot with the engine of American Airlines first Boeing 787 Dreamliner at the airlines' maintenance hangar at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport April 29, 2015. American Airlines unveiled the new passenger jet to employees and media before it goes into service May 7th. (AP Photo/LM Otero) ORG XMIT: DN105
Tony Hettlinge checks out the seating of American Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner at the airlines' maintenance hangar at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport April 29, 2015.
A flight attendant checks out the seating options of American Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner at the airlines' maintenance hangar at Dallas-Fort Worth International April 29, 2015.
American Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is parked in the airline's maintenance hangar at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on April 29, 2015.
Captain Bruce Johnson explains the cockpit instruments of American Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner at the airline's maintenance hangar at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on April 29, 2015.

However, American will modify its existing Chicago O’Hare (ORD)-Tokyo Narita (NRT) route to facilitate the Las Vegas option. During the nearly two-week window around the CES show, American’s flights on that route will instead operate through Las Vegas (LAS).  The westbound flight will depart Chicago with a stop in Las Vegas before continuing on to Tokyo. The return will operate nonstop from Narita to Las Vegas before flying on to O'Hare.

“While we are primarily offering this flight for LAS-NRT-LAS, we are also allowing customers to use this route to continue on to ORD on the same aircraft,” American spokeswoman Nichelle Tait says to USA TODAY’s Today in the Sky blog

Japan Airlines’ nonstop Tokyo Narita-Chicago O’Hare will continue to operate as normal during the period, preserving a nonstop option for American frequent-fliers via its Japanese partner. 

American’s normal Tokyo Narita-Chicago O’Hare schedules will resume Jan. 15.

The move is an interesting one for American. The nonstop Las Vegas option gives the airline a chance to try an unusual route at a time when demand will be high because of CES. 

Conversely, the 11-day break of the carrier’s Chicago-Tokyo option in early January comes during what is typically one of the softest periods of the year for most U.S. airlines. Theoretically, that would give American a low-risk window to try the Las Vegas route while also letting it briefly pare capacity during what typically is period of lower-than-normal bookings. 

BY THE NUMBERSThe fleet and hubs of American Airlines

The fleet and hubs of American Airlines
The tail of an American Airlines Boeing 777 peeks out of a hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
Two American Airlines Boeing 757 tails pass one another at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June 2015.
An American Airlines Airbus A330 lands at London Heathrow in March 2016.
Crews push an American Airlines Boeing 757 out of a gate at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on June 27, 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in January 2015.
Business class aboard American Airlines' Boeing 777-300. The 777-300 joined the fleet in 2012.
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-200 taxis to the gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in May 2014.
An American Airlines Airbus A321 jet lands at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 2, 2015.
The old livery of American Airlines, seen on a retired MD-80 jet in Roswell, N.M., in August 2015.
An American Eagle Embraer ERJ-145 regional jet takes off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Aug. 5, 2015.
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-900 regional jet taxis toward the runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Oct. 31, 2015.
An American Eagle Bombardier Dash-8 turboprop waits for departure from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Oct. 31, 2015.
An American Eagle Embraer E170 jet passes in front of the iconic Hollywood sign while on final approach to Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 taxis to the gate after landing at Los Angeles International Airport in November 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 777-300 arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 757-200 lands at New York's JFK Airport on Jan. 16, 2016.
An American Airlines MD-80 rockets out of Reno-Tahoe in February 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 departs London Heathrow on March 6, 2016.
A series of American Eagle tails dot the G concourse at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 787 'Dreamliner' lands at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on April 24, 2016.
Surrounded by Delta Air Lines jets, an American Airlines Airbus A320 taxies out for departure on April 30, 2016 in Atlanta.
An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 taxis to the gate after arriving to Frankfurt, Germany, on June 26, 2016.
An American Airlines Airbus A319 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 22, 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
An American Airlines Airbus A321 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lands in Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lands in Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin, seen on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
American Airlines' economy cabin, seen on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
American Airlines' new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, seen at Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 737 taxis into a gate at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 taxies for take-off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
American Airlines jets sit ready for departure from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
An American Airlines MD-80 lands at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
A welcome sign for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. DFW was American's busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of Charlotte. The Charlotte airport was American's second-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
A child walks through the airport in Miami. Miami International was American's third-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of Chicago. Chicago's O'Hare airport was American's fourth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of Philadelphia. Philadelphia International Airport was American's fifth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
Phoenix, AZ skyline Credit: phlens/iStockphoto, Getty Images Thinkstock GETTY ID#: 501833343
A welcome sign for Los Angeles International Airport. LAX was American's seventh busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of New York. American counts its operations operations at JFK and LaGuardia airports as a combined hub, though JFK is the busier operation. JFK was American's eighth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015. LaGuardia was ninth.
An American Airlines flight flies over the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The Washington Reagan National Airport was American's 10th busiest hub in 2015.
