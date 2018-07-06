PSA Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, plans to open a new maintenance facility at Pensacola International Airport.

The new facility is expected to create between 30 and 35 jobs and support PSA's efforts to grow its fleet by about 20 aircraft. PSA will be looking to hire personnel including mechanics, leads, inspectors and stores workers. 

In a news release, PSA said Pensacola International Airport was an ideal location for the new facility because the area provides a sustainable workforce, a strong local military presence and an abundance of technical schools.

PSA currently has seven other maintenance facilities at the following airports: Dayton, Ohio; Akron-Canton, Ohio; Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky; Norfolk; Charlotte; Greenville/Spartanburg, S.C.; and Savannah, Ga.

“The addition of PNS will enhance PSA’s reliability, provide much needed flexibility in meeting our maintenance program requirements, and ensure we meet our planned capture rate as we continue to grow,” Gary Pratt, PSA Airlines vice president of maintenance and engineering, said in a statement.

PSA is one of three regional subsidiaries owned by American. PSA,  along with Envoy Air and Piedmont Airlines, fly for American under the American Eagle brand. 

PSA's more than 3,900 employees operate more than 800 daily flights to nearly 100 destinations, according to the company's website. PSA operates 35 Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft, 39 Bombardier CRJ700 aircraft and 54 Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft. The airline expects to add additional aircraft, bringing its fleet count to 150.

Construction continues on the VT Mobile Aerospace Engineering hangar at the Pensacola International Airport in Pensacola on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Gregg Pachkowski/gregg@pnj.com

The city of Pensacola did not respond to requests for comment concerning PSA's new facility, but city officials have been working toward making the area a hub for the aviation and aerospace industries. The city has worked with local schools, colleges and universities to develop a workforce training pipeline.

In March, the state announced Pensacola International Airport had been awarded a $4 million grant for airport development, including improvements to facilities for education and training for the budding aviation workforce. 

PSA's announcement comes the same week that VT Mobile Aerospace Engineering Inc. will hold the grand opening of a new, 173,452-square-foot maintenance, repair and overhaul hangar at the airport. The city of Pensacola built the aircraft hangar complex on nearly 19 acres and is leasing the facilities to VT MAE for a 30-year term. The facility is expected to create roughly 400 jobs.

PSA expects to open its maintenance facility in October 2018.

For more information about the positions PSA will be filling at its PNS base operation, visit psaairlines.com/careers.

