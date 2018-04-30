Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone is often considered a luxury product, since budget-minded consumers generally buy cheaper Android devices. However, 82% of U.S. teens now own iPhones, according to Piper Jaffray's spring 2018 "Taking Stock With Teens" survey, compared to 78% in fall 2017.

Furthermore, 84% of those 6,000 respondents, who had an average age of 16.4, expected their next phone to be an iPhone. That represents a record high in forward demand, based on Piper's prior surveys.

That rising demand could boost sales of Apple's upcoming phones, which are expected to retain the iPhone X's form factor at lower price points. Piper Jaffray also noted growing interest in the Apple Watch, with 20% of teens planning to buy one in the next six months, up from 17% last spring.

Family income levels weren't deciding factors in iPhone ownership, since only 23% of respondents came from "upper-income" households, where the average household income was just more than $100,000 annually. However, the survey didn't break down iPhone ownership by model, so some teens were likely using older devices.

More: Foolish Take: 39% of Americans don't think Facebook is responsible company

More: A Foolish Take: Could Americans quit using social media?

More: 34% of U.S. senior citizens don't use the Internet, Pew study shows

Spend less time charging and more time living.

Reviewed / Michael Desjardin

Leo Sun owns shares of Apple. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has the following options: long January 2020 $150 calls on Apple and short January 2020 $155 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The Motley Fool is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news, analysis and commentary designed to help people take control of their financial lives. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

Offer from the Motley Fool: Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 2, 2018.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com