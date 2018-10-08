Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump

A new study indicates that Americans are more likely to believe porn actress Stormy Daniels than President Donald Trump.

The poll — from YouGov/The Economist — asked 1,500 respondents between Aug. 5-7, "who do you believe more?"

In total, 34 percent said they believe Daniels, according to the poll. 30 percent said they believed Trump, 30 percent said they don't believe either of them and 6 percent said they're both "equally trustworthy."

The biggest divide, predictably, was between political parties. Among Republicans, 72 percent said they believe Trump more compared to 5 percent for Daniels, while 63 percent of Democrats said they believe Daniels more compared to 4 percent Trump.

You can read the full study here.

