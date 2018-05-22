America's beloved burger restaurants
The place where the hamburger was invented, Louis’ Lunch is a freestanding shack like a State Fair pavilion -- and often has a line -- in New Haven, Conn.
White Castle opened in 1921, before McDonald’s or Burger King, and is known for inventing the slider. The chain has close to 400 restaurants.
McDonald’s dates back to 1940 in in San Bernardino, Calif., and the concept has exploded to more than 36,000 locations around the world.
California-based In-N-Out Burger has built an almost cult-like following since its first store opened in the Los Angeles area in 1948. There are now 300 locations in six states.
Burgers are cooked to order and brought to your table at Whataburger. After nearly 70 years, there are 800 locations spanning a dozen states in an unbroken line from Arizona to Florida -- and most are open 24 hours a day.
Burger King began in 1954 in Miami and has grown to more than 13,000 locations.
One of the hottest fast food chains in the world, Five Guys has opened more than 1,000 locations since its 1986 debut in Virginia. Outposts come in all shapes and sizes, from strip mall storefronts to freestanding restaurants like this one.
Shake Shack has grown to nearly 100 national locations and outposts in a dozen other countries since its humble beginnings in New York's Madison Square Park. The restaurant uses 100% all-natural Angus beef and high-quality ingredients free of antibiotics or hormones.
Smashburger began in Denver in 2007 and has grown to more than 350 locations worldwide. Nine signature burgers are made to order with four protein options, or customers can craft their own.
Launched in the Falls Church, Va., in 2005, Elevation Burger has nearly three dozen locations in 10 states (and some abroad). The chain has tapped into consumer desire for natural foods and grass-fed beef.
Wahlburgers began in a Boston suburb and has expanded to 17 states and Canada. The chain makes its propriety beef blend with brisket, chuck and short rib, and other proteins and plant-based options are available on the seven signature burgers.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar has nearly 20 locations in Texas, California, Colorado and Arizona. The fast-casual concept sources fresh, quality ingredients and offers a variety of beef substitutes from turkey to tuna.
BurgerFi began in Florida in 2011 and has grown to almost 100 locations from coast to coast. The chain prides itself on 100% natural, hormone-free, antiobiotic-free, angus beef (and offers a custom veggie patty and the plant-based Beyond Burger).
Burgerim began in Israel in 2008 and has grown to more than 160 locations, including dozens in nine states (and counting). The global chain lets diners customize one, two, three or a party box of 16 mini burgers (2.8 ounces), with three buns, 10 patties, five sauces and nine toppings (cheeses, fried egg, mixed greens, etc.) to choose from.
Bareburger began in New York City and has grown to nearly 50 locations as widespread as Dubai. The chain uses organic, all-natural ingredients and offers a variety of proteins, including bison and plant-based patties.
Bobby Flay began fast-casual concept Bobby's Burger Palace in 2008, which has grown to more than 15 locations, including Cincinnati, D.C., and Las Vegas (pictured).
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay serves more than a dozen signature burgers at Gordon Ramsay Burger in Planet Hollywood Las Vegas. Fans will find a Hells' Kitchen Burger, U.K. Burger and Foie Burger among the options.
Epic Burger began in Chicago in 2008 and has grown to eight locations in Chicagoland. The chain offers all natural, non-processed food, including beef, chicken and plant-based burgers.
M Burger has six Chicagoland locations with six burger options, including Cooper's Cheeseburger with Cooper sharp American cheese, and the Impossible Burger.
Chicago's Billy Goat Tavern is known for its double cheeseburger, the subject of a recurring SNL skit in the past. Fans recognize the "cheezborger" and "cheeburger" names, and the 1/8-pound burger patties are cooked to order on a flattop grill.
Family-owned and operated since 1928, The Varsity is an Atlanta landmark with 10 burger options, including chili and cheese variations.
Grindhouse Killer Burgers has seven Georgia locations including two in the Atlanta airport. Diners choose a beef, turkey or veggie grind then customize the size and toppings, or choose one of seven signature burger styles.
Farm Burger began in Decatur, Ga. (pictured), and has grown to a dozen locations in six states. The restaurant sources locally and serves grass-fed beef, plus vegetable and alternative protein options (even a seasonal pasture-raised pork burger). Find five blackboard burger options or choose the build-it-burgers customization option.
Flip Burger Boutique has locations in Atlanta and Birmingham, where carefully sourced burgers are hand made. Choose from Angus beef, locally farmed pork, sustainable seafood, bison, lamb (pictured) and more.
Park Burger has four Denver locations where all natural beef and fresh ingredients are used in 11 signature burgers and six Park Burger variations. Other proteins include buffalo, lamb, tuna, turkey and veggie.
Colorado's Bingo Burger has locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo with fire-roasted Pueblo chiles mixed into Colorado grass-fed beef patties. Diners can also choose from five other proteins (even salmon and lamb) and build their own burger.
With three locations in Colorado, including Colorado Springs, Crave Real Burgers serves fresh ground chuck, featuring everything from pork and lamb to chorizo and buffalo, on 17 signature burgers, all certified Colorado Proud.
Chef/owner Troy Guard designed a dozen burger styles at Tag Burger Bar in Denver. Diners choose from five proteins to go with a slew of topping combinations.
Michigan's Brome Modern Eatery has locations in Dearborn and Detroit, which offer organic, grass-fed beef burgers, plus fish, chicken, vegetable and plant-based options. Unique toppings include cherry pepper relish, corn salsa, ghost pepper jack cheese and smoked turkey bacon.
Bru Burger Bar has seven locations in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio, including Cincinnati and Indianapolis. Choose from more than a dozen signature burgers by the chef, including a bourbon burger, lamb burger and garlic three-cheese burger.
Michael Symon's B Spot has six locations in Cleveland, Columbus and Detroit. The celebrity chef offers a dozen signature burgers and a build your own option with six patties to choose from.
Family-owned Burgerhaus has four Indiana locations, which combine USDA prime beef with internationally inspired flavors, such as The Cozumel burger with pineapple, or The Monaco with fine wine mayo.
Punch Burger serves grass-fed Angus beef, and all-natural ground duck and turkey from Indiana farms at its Indianapolis and Carmel, Ind., locations. The restaurant has nine specialty burgers and a build your own option.
Zombie Burger uses a custom three-cut beef burger blend for its 20 to 30 over-the-top burger options at four Iowa locations (two in Des Moines). Diners choose their patty and size for over-the-top burgers like the Walking Ched with breaded and deep fried macaroni, a cheese bun and more.
Burger Boy of San Antonio has two locations in the Texas city serving single, double and triple burgers.
Luxe Burger Bar has locations in Providence, R.I., and Springfield, Mass. The restaurant sources 100% purebred USDA certified Hereford beef from small farms for its eight signature burgers, and its Build Your Own Burger menu boasts eight proteins, six buns and a slew of toppings.
5 Napkin Burger opened in Hell's Kitchen in 2008 and has grown to four New York City locations and one Boston outpost. The restaurant is based on a signature 10 oz. burger made from all natural Aspen Ridge Angus chuck and served with gruyere, caramelized onions, rosemary-garlic aioli ­and a white potato roll, which began at sister restaurant Nice Matin.
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer opened in New York City in 2015 and has expanded to three NYC locations and one in Las Vegas with its award-winning burgers.
New York City's hole-in-the-wall Superiority Burger boasts a James Beard Award-nominated plant-based patty made from beans, grains and tofu.
Guy Fieri has more than 30 restaurants, many of which serve indulgent burgers. Guy's Burger Joint serves the Plain Jane patty (pictures) with 80/20 ground chuck on select Carnival cruise ships, and Guy Fieri's Kitchen + Bar serves a bacon mac-n-cheese burger in Baltimore, Las Vegas, Philadelphia and beyond.
Umami Burger began in Los Angeles in 2009 and has grown to more than two dozen locations. The restaurant offers a dozen signature burgers with a variety of proteins, such as the Manly Burger (pictured) with house beer-cheddar cheese, bacon lardons, smoked-salt onion strings, Umami ketchup and a mustard spread.
Cheeseburger in Paradise is a quintessential restaurant in Hawaii. It originally opened in Lahaina in 1989 and has grown to multiple locations and variations (including brewpubs) in Maui and Waikiki.
Stripburger is an all outdoor restaurant at Las Vegas' Fashion Show Mall. The eatery opened in 2007 and sources 100% all-natural Brandt Beef from Brawley, Calif., for its burgers, and offers a turkey burger and the Impossible Burger.
Burger Lounge serves grass-fed burgers at more than 20 California locations and one in Las Vegas at Aria.
Fatburger began in 1952 in Los Angeles and has grown to more than 70 locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Washington and abroad. There's a XXXL Fatburger with three half-pound patties and the Impossible Burger is available.
In Manchester, Conn., Artisanal Burger Company prides itself on local ingredients, in-house grinding and handmade burgers. The restaurant makes a Banh Mi chicken burger, salmon burger, wild mushroom burger, ramen burger, and the Rise and Shine burger with a waffle bun.
Stufrageous serves burger patties stuffed with everything from jalapeños or green chiles to pineapple or pepperoni, in Mesa, Ariz. Choose from 14 signatures or stuff your own with one of nine cheeses and more than a dozen stuffings.
Chef Johnny Hernandez serves Mexican-influenced burgers at Burgerteca, which opened in San Antonio, Texas in December.
Minneapolis has its own signature burger, the Jucy Lucy: two ground beef patties with melted American cheese in between. And there are two places to try it, one is the 5-8 Club (pictured).
Matt's Bar is the other home of Minneapolis' Jucy Lucy.

Memorial Day happens to be National Hamburger Day (nearing the end of National Hamburger Month), and while we don't need an excuse to enjoy a juicy burger, we can't resist celebrating the restaurants perfecting one of America's favorite foods.

Burger variations seem as limitless as the comfort food's continually evolving dining concepts. America has national and regional burger chains, burger bars, burger boutiques and go-to drive-throughs. We choose from fast food, fast casual or gourmet; we build our own with all kinds of patties and toppings; or we trust celebrity chefs' customizations.

25 best burgers in Phoenix: If you've got a hamburger craving, here's where to go

Ever-growing burger brands gain followings with all-natural, grass-fed beef; plant-based patties; fresh ingredients on top; and branded or house-baked buns. Meanwhile, old-school burger institutions, like The Varsity in Atlanta and Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago, stand the test of time.

See the photo gallery above for popular burger chains, legendary landmarks and trendy new concepts across the country, from where the burger was invented to the many restaurants where it's reinvented.

Where to try plant-based burgers and menus
Made from coconut oil, potato and wheat proteins, soy, and little else, the Impossible Burger is an entirely plant-based item designed to emulate the flavor and texture of beef.
The Impossible Burger aims to combat climate change by alleviating the agricultural footprint of traditional meat and dairy production.
Chef Brad Farmerie serves the Impossible Burger at his New York City restaurants, Public and Saxon + Parole.
The Impossible Burger is served with mushroom purée, roasted oyster mushrooms, sherry onions and truffle cream at Saxon + Parole.
Bareburger, an organic chain with 44 branches worldwide, offers the Impossible Burger at its flagship Manhattan location.
Bareburger serves its Impossible Burger with American cheese, dill pickles, little gem lettuce, stout onions and special sauce on a brioche bun.
Daniel Humm is serving a haute veggie burger at The NoMad in New York City.
The NoMad Bar veggie burger comprises lentils, cremini mushrooms and piquillo aioli.
Bobby Flay introduced his first-ever meatless patty at Bobby’s Burger Palace this month, nearly 10 years after he opened his first location.
Bobby's Veggie Burger features a patty made from barbecue wild mushrooms, chickpeas and quinoa, and is topped with smoked American cheese, tomato, pickles, kale, romaine and red pepper chipotle mayo.
Try the burger at all 17 Bobby's Burger Palace locations in Connecticut, D.C., Florida, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Meanwhile, the six-dollar veggie headliner at Superiority Burger, a Manhattan counter approximately the size of one parking space, nabbed a James Beard Award nomination last year.
The signature Superiority Burger contains a patty made from beans, grains and tofu, topped with muenster cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato and dill pickle.
Just below street level in New York City, Blue Hill sources ingredients from nearby farms for dishes such as chicken fried carrot steak, served with potatoes and beet ketchup.
Popular chain Shake Shack's non-meat option, the ’Shroom Burger (right), is made with a crisp-fried portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheeses, then topped with lettuce, tomato and ShackSauce.
Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten eschews animal proteins and their facsimiles for vegetable-forward plates at his newly opened abcV restaurant, a plant-centric sequel to his James Beard Award-winning ABC Kitchen, in Manhattan.
Avocado lettuce cups are served with toasted cumin, serrano, lime and pepitas at ABCV.
Pittsburgh chefs Kate Lasky and Tomasz Skowronski move vegetables to the center of the plate at Apteka, a nationally acclaimed Bloomfield spot serving hearty, vegan takes on Eastern European fare.
Apteka's Kapusta z Boczniaki consists of butternut squash miso, savoy cabbage with beer broth and oyster mushroom.
Pierogi is served with sauerkraut, mushroom, potato, celeriac and roast apple at Apteka.
Great American burgers and hot dogs
America’s original hamburger is served very similarly to the way it was presented more than 100 years ago, always cooked medium rare.
The original Whataburger is much wider than the normal fast-food burger, at 5 inches, requiring two hands, but the patty is still thin. It's better in the double version.
Every burger is cooked to order, one at a time. The chain has two patty facilities where it grinds its own meat using whole cuts from regular distributors. The thick-sliced tomato, onion and crispy lettuce are noticeably superior to their competitors. A burger with the works, which includes the signature "spread" – think Thousand Island dressing – becomes a substantial and fairly tasty combo.
The burgers, an 80/20 chuck blend, are cooked to order, making Five Guys more of a fast-casual approach than true fast food. The regular-size bacon cheeseburger features two patties plus a choice of toppings, including grilled onions.
The beef is 100% certified organic, grass fed, free range and ground daily in each individual restaurant. The standard Elevation Burger is a double with two patties, and there's a high level of service.
The Terlingua features Angus beef, chile con carne, Tillamook cheddar, corn Fritos, Sassy Sauce, red leaf lettuce, white onion and beefsteak tomato.
Chef/owner Nick Badovinus aims for an eclectic garage aesthetic at Off-Site Kitchen in Dallas.
The chef sources beef from Nebraska using only shoulder meat for his fabulous, funky burgers, from a basic bacon cheeseburger on a Village Baking Company roll (pictured), to the Locals Only, with mustard, bacon, American cheese and sliced jalapeño.
American Coney Island has been a fixture in downtown Detroit for a century. The humble hot dog was made famous here.
The most common order at American Coney Island is two Coney dogs “all the way” with chili, onion and mustard.
Nathan's is the most famous hot dog eatery in the world, and home to the annual International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island.
Here chili dogs are served with New York-style grilled red onions and sauerkraut at Nathan's Famous.
In Southwestern Connecticut, family-owned Blackie's has served the same hot dogs with a signature hot pepper relish since 1928.
The hot dogs are the main attraction and are custom made for Blackie’s to their recipe specifications by local sausage producer Martin Rosol of New Britain, Conn.
Japadog has a mix of carts, trailers, trucks, stands and brick-and-mortar locations in Vancouver and Southern California.
The main event is the Kurobuta pork, a hot dog made entirely with a prized heritage breed pork that is used by fine-dining chefs. All are served in custom buns made by a secret local bakery, and are only a base for one-of-a-kind toppings, from yakisoba noodles to dried seaweed.
Dannys Drive-In is a true, humble, roadside stand famous for fried hot dogs in Stratford, Conn.
Oil-fried hot dogs are especially popular in southern Connecticut, and Danny's have a slightly crunchy casing that is visibly blistered and split by the intense heat. The thin frank has a nice snap and is appreciably spicier and more flavorful than most dogs. Here, the Super Dog comes with melted cheddar cheese and lots of real bacon.
In Clifton, N.J., Rutt's Hut is a beloved roadside dining institution established in 1928. The old-school saloon and family-friendly fast-food counter is famous for deep-fried hot dogs.
If you simply order a hot dog, it is deep fried but served medium, like this, not "ripped." Still, you can note the slight blistering of the casing from its bath in hot oil.
