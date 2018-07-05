2018 James Beard Award winners The James Beard Foundation (JBF) honored chefs, restaurants and more stars in the food industry at its 28th annual awards gala on May 7. 01 / 12 The James Beard Foundation (JBF) honored chefs, restaurants and more stars in the food industry at its 28th annual awards gala on May 7. 01 / 12

The James Beard Foundation (JBF) honored chefs, restaurants and more stars in the food industry at its 28th annual awards gala on Monday.

Carla Hall hosted the event at Chicago’s Lyric Opera where the red carpet and awards were broadcast live on Twitter. Advocacy for community, culture, diversity and equality echoed throughout the evening in response to the theme, RISE.

“I rise for making sure there’s a seat at the table for everyone,” Hall said on stage, after referencing food as diplomacy on the carpet – where food policy, reducing waste and eradicating hunger continually came up.

“These annual James Beard Awards are emblematic of culinary greatness in every sense, when culture and conduct are as important as the cooking and the craft,” said JBF CEO Clare Reichenbach. “And tonight we proudly celebrate those who epitomize our values for embracing and cultivating cultures of respect and inclusivity where all can thrive.”

Surprises came early when a pastry chef — Camille Cogswell of Zahav in Philadelphia – claimed the venerable title Rising Star Chef of the Year; and the Outstanding Pastry Chef award went to the Birmingham, Ala., finalist, Dolester Miles of Highlands Bar & Grill, which was later named Outstanding Restaurant after being nominated 10 years in a row. Rodney Scott surprised as well, winning Best Chef: Southeast for his whole hog barbecue at Rodney Scott's BBQ in Charleston, S.C.

"All the rest of the finalists were just great people," Scott said backstage. "I've eaten at their places and met with them and hung out with them, and to be rated just with them in one category is amazing and to win — wow."

Other region's best chefs include:

Best Chef: Great Lakes, Abraham Conlon of Fat Rice in Chicago

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic, Jeremiah Langhorne of The Dabney in Washington, D.C.

Best Chef: Midwest, Gavin Kaysen of Spoon and Stable in Minneapolis

Best Chef: New York City, Missy Robbins of Lilia in Brooklyn

Best Chef: Northeast, Karen Akunowicz of Myers + Chang in Boston

Best Chef: Northwest, Edouardo Jordan of Salare Restaurant in Seattle

Best Chef: South, Nina Compton of Compère Lapin in New Orleans

Best Chef: Southwest, Alex Seidel of Mercantile Dining & Provision in Denver

Best Chef: West, Dominique Crenn of Atelier Crenn in San Francisco

"Almost half of our nominees this year are women," said Akunowicz, a four-time nominee. "Nothing could make me happier."

MORE CHEFS: Women chefs in each state

Crenn, featured on season 2 of Netflix's Chef's Table, asked the entire audience to rise and repeat after her, "I rise for equality, for humanity and mother earth."

The winner of rising for humanity, José Andrés was named 2018 Humanitarian of the Year in February after feeding more than a million meals in areas affected by natural disasters.

"I didn't feed anybody — we fed many," Andrés said on the red carpet. "In Houston, in Puerto Rico, in the fires in Ventura in California, the problem was real and I only saw men and women coming together with a very big problem but very simple solution: people were hungry, let's just start cooking, and that's what we did all together."

Andrés' moving speech on stage, accepting the award on behalf of other humanitarians, was followed by the big finale — Best New Restaurant: JuneBaby in Seattle, and the outstanding awards, including Outstanding Service: Zuni Cafe in San Francisco, Outstanding Restaurateur: Caroline Styne of The Lucques Group in Los Angeles, and Outstanding Chef: Gabrielle Hamilton of Prune in NYC.

See the full list at jamesbeard.org and more highlights in the photo gallery above.

2017 James Beard Award winners The James Beard Foundation Awards recognize the best chefs in each region, best new restaurants, bar programs, outstanding service and more in the restaurant industry each year. 01 / 14 The James Beard Foundation Awards recognize the best chefs in each region, best new restaurants, bar programs, outstanding service and more in the restaurant industry each year. 01 / 14

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com