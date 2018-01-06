America's ultimate cheese destinations
Eataly now has 30 locations worldwide, and the Salumi & Formaggi counter (pictured here in New York) is a cheese mecca.
Pilgrimage here to choose from more than 300 cheeses from Italy and America. A cheesemonger can help you decide.
A New York City institution, Murray's Cheese opened in Greenwich Village in 1940.
Murray's offers hundreds of specialty cheeses sourced from around the world. The store also offers specialty goods, beverages and classes upstairs.
Classes are offered upstairs, from Wine & Cheese 101 to Mozzarella Making.
Murray's opened a cheese bar and restaurant in 2012 just three doors down from its shop. Customize a cheese board, pair with a beverage and dine on full meals inside.
Murray's also has a stall at Grand Central Market for visitors passing through.
New York's newest cheese sensation is the French Cheese Board store in Soho.
Self-proclaimed a studio and lab, the immaculate shop feels like a museum with diagrams and infographics on how to cut cheese, French cheese regions, dairy cows and more opportunities to completely nerd out.
Of course in this museum, you can touch the cheese. A (beautiful) rotating selection is available for purchase.
Tastings, cooking lessons and more interactive activities will take place in the lab in the back of the store.
Beecher's Handmade Cheese opened in 2003 in Seattle's famous Pike Place Market and has become a local landmark.
Visitors can watch the cheese being made from windows in the store.
Beecher's offers more than a dozen varieties of its cheese in its stores and online. Visitors can taste cheese and purchase curds and cheesemaking kits in the shops as well.
Beecher's opened a cafe and restaurant in New York City near Union Square in 2011.
Visitors can also view production here.
In Madison, Wis., Fromagination offers more than 100 cheeses sourced locally throughout Dairyland. (You can order online, too.)
In New York's Little Italy, Di Palo's Fine Foods offers the city's largest selection of Grana Padano cheese, Italy's most popular.
Philadelphia specialty food store, DiBruno Bros., opened in the Italian Market (also called 9th Street) in 1939. More than 100 cheeses are offered, including truffle and fondue.
Across Central Park from New York's famous Zabar's, Eli's Market (named after Eli Zabar) offers carefully curated European and American cheeses. Cheese carts are prepared for the sister restaurant and wine bar (Eli’s Table and Eli’s Wine Bar 91) each night with wine pairings in mind.
New York's newest French mecca, Le District, hosts a formagerie in its market district with imported cheeses to peruse and platters for purchase.
Le District visitors can dine in with a cheese plate in the market.
In Boulder, Colo., Cured offers dozens of cheeses in its shop that includes gourmet goods, charcuterie and wine.
In San Diego, The Patio on Goldfinch hosts its own cheese cave, which guests can explore. Choose three to five cheeses for a tasting, or customize a meat and cheese board.
In Tampa, Haven stores more than 50 cheeses in its cave visible from the dining room. Guests can choose cheeses a la carte from the menu or go big with the chef's selection of 18.
In D.C., Lupo Verde offers more than 50 cheeses from Italy, which are stored with cured meats.
At the Walt Disney Concert Hall in LA, Patina Restaurant offers a slew of international cheeses from its cart. Guests can choose three to five for a tasting.
At Marais in Grosse Pointe, Mich. (a Detroit suburb), guests can choose three cheeses from a cart serving tableside. Many are imported from Europe, and the selection rotates seasonally.
At the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, Addison offers tableside cheese service with selections from Soyoung Scanlon of Andante Dairy in Petaluma, Calif. Scanlon ages cheese from France and makes her own with milk from her goats.
CUT Beverly Hills offers about 10 domestic cheeses on a rotating menu. Guests can choose three or five to taste with pairings at the bar.
In Portland, Ore., Urban Farmer Steakhouse rolls a cheese cart around the dining room nightly. Local and European cheeses are accompanied by accoutrements from the restaurant's rooftop garden and apiary.
At New York City's prominent restaurant Daniel, head fromager Pacal Vittu prepares the cheese cart with 25-30 selections from around the world. Cheese plates feature seasonal condiments as well.
In Austin, Texas, Jeffrey's rolls up a cheese cart after dinner. The selection is presented with black peppered nuts, local honey and fresh baguette slices, plus optional bottles of sherry and port.
Opened in 1938, Wisconsin Cheese Mart offers the state's largest selection of local cheese (more than 150 varieties). Order online or pair a tasting with beer at the Milwaukee shop's Über Tap Room.
In LA, Crossroads extends its plant-based menu to cheese with a tasting of all artisanal almond milk-based cheeses from Kite Hill.
Chef Tal Ronnen creates larger cheese spreads for groups.
In Cincinnati, Orchids at Palm Court's chef Todd Kelly grows his own cheese from Ohio goats' milk.
The Valencay-style ash rubbed molded cheese develops in a walk-in cooler and is served in a cheese course.
In Brooklyn, Italian restaurant, Barano has a mozzarella bar chef/partner Albert Di Meglio selects a salted, smoked and stracciatella variety to order. An Antipasto Tasting choice of mozz, salume and verdure is also available.
At Blue Duck Tavern in D.C., cheese specialist Sophie Slesinger curates a nightly selection, sold by the ounce in the lounge.
Tru in Chicago maintains a cheese trolly between savory and sweet courses with 17-20 cheeses largely imported from France and covering cow, goat and sheep's milks. Choose three or five to taste.
In Norfolk, Va., The Birch specializes in beer and cheese. Choose from more than 20 cheeses to create a cheese board or the menu of more than 10 signature grilled cheeses.
In Jersey City, N.J., Third & Vine specializes in wine and cheese. Fromagers curate a rotating selection of at least 30 cheeses, and five hot cheese sandwiches are available. The staff will guide you to the perfect cheese plate and pairing.
At Ripple in D.C., chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley collaborates with a cheesemonger on the rotating selection of about 15 cheeses for cheese boards and a grilled cheese bar. Guests can customize their own or choose from swanky sammies like the Rich e Rich with truffle butter, mushroom duxelle and chèvre.
In West Hollywood, The Guild offers a build your own cheese board with four, six or eight cheese of the nine offered. The restaurant will add a retail shop with cheeses available for purchase this summer.
New York City's Bedford Cheese Shop started in Brooklyn in 2003 and expanded into Manhattan in 2012. Both stores offer a jaw dropping selection of cheeses from around the world.
New York City's Bedford Cheese Shop offers classes (often with pairings) at its Irving Place location.
CUT by Wolfgang Puck's New York City location delivers cheese tableside with this cart of indulgent offerings.
In New York City, no frills East Village Cheese offers selections from around the world detailed on white sheets of paper in colored marker in the window. The neighborhood landmark moved from 2nd Ave. to 7th St. (between 1st and 2nd Avenues) last year.
In Los Angeles' Grand Central Market, DTLA Cheese is a full-service monger offerings handmade and traditional cheese.

For National Cheese Day (June 4), we're celebrating drool-worthy display cases, carts and caves full of the ultimate comfort food.

Whether you prefer a soft brie, gooey mozzarella or real Parmigiano-Reggiano, there's a cheesemonger to curate the best options at these cheese eateries across the country. Shop for your own custom cheese plate at the best destinations — from famous brands, like Beecher's and Murray's, to markets with hundreds of selections, such as Eataly or Le District. Or leave it to the pros and order from decadent cases at fine-dining restaurants or cheese board menus at approachable cheese bars.

Browse the photo gallery above for some of the best places for cheese in America's major cities, and go all out with a grilled cheese below.

A great grilled cheese sandwich in each state
It's hard to pick just one grilled cheese at Melt because almost everything on the menu is a take on the classic sandwich in one form or another. This Birmingham restaurant, which started out as a food truck back in 2011, takes it to another level with the Mac Melt. The idea is basically mac and cheese in sandwich form, with the homemade pasta favorite stuffed in between two slices of Texas toast.
There's an entire grilled cheese section of the menu at Bread and Brew in Anchorage, Alaska, so you know this restaurant takes the sandwich pretty seriously. The OG is the classic choice, and the Aloha is the one to try if you're feeling adventurous. Glazed ham and pineapple chutney are added to the cheese, topped with homemade barbecue sauce, and served with a side of tomato soup to dip your sandwich into. Order a local craft brew, or something from further afield, from the rotating tap menu to wash it all down with.
The popular Phoenix grilled cheese-slinging restaurant Toasted closed its original location and will soon be reopening in the downtown area. That means people will have to wait a little while longer for outlandish sandwiches like the Fat Elvis (white cheddar, bacon, peanut butter, banana, strawberry jelly) and SoCal (Monterey jack, bacon, chicken). When it does open its doors again, keep your fingers crossed for the Trailer Park to be on the menu. The sandwich is made with American and cheddar cheese and chili, then crusted with Fritos and deep fried. Order it "dirty" with a hot dog on top.
If you need a grilled cheese delivered to your house in Fayetteville, Ark., Hammontree's Grilled Cheese is your best bet. There are several inventive options here (with equally appealing names), like the Parmageddon or Brie's Company. If you're in the mood for something sweet, try the simple Blueberry Grilled Cheese, made with mascarpone, fresh blueberries and cream cheese between grilled slices of pound cake.
Run by a father and his two sons, Badmaash is a hipster Indian restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles that's getting a lot of attention recently. One thing that jumps out, among all the Indian dishes, is the Bombay Grilled Cheese. The spicy sandwich on the weekend brunch menu combines aged cheddar cheese with Serrano chilies, onions and cilantro for a distinctively Indian kick.
At Sunny's in Denver, you'll find an eggs Benedict version of the classic. This American and cheddar grilled cheese is topped with sunny side up eggs (instead of poached), arugula and a healthy spoonful of hollandaise sauce, creating an instant morning classic.
In New Haven, Conn., Caseus Fromagerie Bistro boasts an amazing cheese selection and The Grilled Cheese, made with seven melted cheeses on thick-cut rye bread (add jambon or bacon lardons if you are so inclined). The eatery has a sister food truck, The Cheese Truck, that travels around town.
In Newark, Del., Home Grown Café has served an extensive menu of salads, burger and sandwiches for nearly 20 years. The grilled cheese here is made with freshly baked cheese bread for an extra dose of dairy, and packed with cheddar-jack, asiago, provolone and feta cheese. Tomato and basil oil round it out to offer a hint of acid and freshness to complement all that cheese.
In Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Big City Tavern's Bacon Marmalade Grilled Cheese incorporates an extra element on the outside - the sandwich is topped with a sunny-side up egg to give it an extra flavor pop. On the inside you'll find onion and dill Havarti between two crispy pieces of sourdough bread, with waffle chips on the side for crunch.
In Athens, Ga., Catch 22 serves a very popular grilled cheese that packs a spicy punch. Homemade sriracha cheddar bread acts as the vessel for melted smoked Gouda, manchego and Parmesan cheese. It's served with a side of tomato-basil soup, perfect for dipping.
An ice cream shop on the island of Kauai, Pink's Creamery happens to have a couple of distinctly Hawaiian grilled cheeses. The Original Hawaiian is made with Kalua pork, Muenster cheese and pineapple in between two slices of sweet Hawaiian bread, of course.
In Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese makes big and bold sandwiches packed with ingredients that push the definition of grilled cheese to the limit. The We Be Jam'in is made with three cheeses -- mozzarella, Gorgonzola and white cheddar -- along with turkey, slow roasted tomatoes, pesto, and the kicker, black pepper bacon jam.
There are two Jerry's locations in Chicago, both of which focus on the art of the sandwich with a seemingly endless menu. The grilled cheese section offers options like the Good Ol' American (mix of cheese on challah) or the Stoner (mac and cheese, hot sauce). The Nutball might be the most interesting with a mixture of cashew butter, applewood bacon, Swiss, provolone, cheddar, arugula and pepper jam dip on grilled multigrain bread.
In Indianapolis, Shoefly Public House has a long and deep beer menu that focuses on American craft brews from around the country. There's an elevated pub food menu to go along with it that happens to have an excellent grilled cheese called Drunken Onions. The sandwich has five cheeses (asiago, Gruyere, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan) as well as onions caramelized with burgundy, port, sherry, Marsala and herbs.
At The Cheese Shop in Des Moines, Iowa, The Cheese Bar boasts a wide array of cheeses for purchase and a cafe. Treat yourself to the Spanish grilled cheese, made with prosciutto, almond butter and quince paste, along with Prairie Breeze, Frisian Farms Gouda and quark. Add a "modifier" like bacon if you like, or a serving of spicy roasted tomato dip.
In Topeka, Kansas, The Wheel Barrel focuses on beer and grilled cheese. There are many sandwiches to choose from with both sweet and savory ingredients. If you happen to have had a few too many the night before, try the Hangover, made with smoked Gouda, sharp cheddar, bacon, two fried eggs and sriracha aioli, all packed into a sweet brioche.
Louisville's Blue Dog Bakery & Café serves its grilled cheese with Tillamook cheddar, bacon, cheese curds, cider vinegar onions and spicy mayo. Add a fried egg if you're really hungry.
Bringing a grilled cheese shop to the Big Easy fulfilled a lifelong dream for The Big Cheezy founders who now have two locations and a catering business. The New Orleans eatery offers inventive sandwiches with local flavors like alligator and crawfish sausage. The namesake sandwich, The Big Cheezy, packs Gouda, mozzarella, cheddar, pepper jack, Monterey jack and Parmesan into a triple-decker sandwich made with sweet Hawaiian bread.
In Portland, Maine, it's almost mandatory that a grilled cheese contain lobster. The coastal city is known for its lobster rolls, so why not combine the two? The Highroller Lobster Co. started as a food cart in 2015 and now has a brick and mortar location serving lobster in various ways, along with burgers and hot dogs. The Lobster Grilled Cheese combines fresh Maine lobster with Jarlsberg and Cabot cheese on an English muffin loaf. Order some lobster ghee on the side if you really want to get decadent.
In Nottingham, Md., Ravage Deli makes sandwiches with sustainable ingredients, focusing on local farmers and producers. The grilled cheese here has to have some of the local seafood -- in this case, crab. The Maryland Crab Grilled Cheese combines a Boar's Head cheese blend, Maryland crabmeat and Old Bay aioli, on your choice of bread.
There are two Real Deal locations in Boston: West Roxbury and Jamaica Plains. At both you will find a Melts section of the menu, featuring something called the Grown Up Grilled Cheese. This sandwich starts with smoked Gouda and adds smoked brisket and caramelized onion, packing it all between two slices of grilled Scali - a type of Italian bread that is a Boston specialty.
Zingerman's Delicatessen opened in 1982 in the college town of Ann Arbor, Mich., and serves a dizzying array of sandwiches made with ingredients like chopped liver, chicken salad, pastrami and smoked fish. The No Whey Goat is made with goat cheese, roasted broccoli, capers, garlic, chili flakes, olive oil and pecorino Romano on a grilled Paesano roll.
It gets pretty cold in St. Paul, Minn., and grilled cheese is always a good option to warm you up. The St. Paul Cheese Shop has a variety of cheese sandwiches made with Breadsmith country white bread and served with tomato soup. A riff on the classic is the Calabro whole milk mozzarella melt with tomato-garlic confit, almost like a melted Caprese salad.
In Natchez, Miss., The Camp Restaurant hosts a beer garden with a view of the Mississippi River. Try the Pimento Grilled Cheese with house-made pimento cheese and crab boil-seasoned onion rings.
In St. Louis suburb Ballwin, Mo., The Wolf sources ingredients from Missouri farmers and ranchers as much as possible, with a list of producers on its website so you can see where everything comes from. The Double Dill grilled cheese is made with dill Havarti and dill pickles on rustic Italian bread. There's also a Sweet & Salty version of the sandwich that includes three types of cheese, honey and sea salt.
In Bozeman, Mont., Paulies has it all - daily sausage specials, wraps, milkshakes and quesadillas. You can also find a classic grilled cheese and a Brisket Melt packed with brisket, pepper jack, cheddar, tomato and barbecue sauce between two pieces of sourdough bread.
In Lincoln, Neb., HopCat offers a huge menu with beer, something called crack fries (French fries loaded with a variety of toppings), and the Madtown Grilled Cheese. This sandwich combines Havarti, smoked Gouda and Muenster cheeses with apple slices, garlic aioli and honey. It comes with apple-tomato soup on the side.
The newly opened Esports Arena inside the Luxor Las Vegas features dishes from celebrity chef Jose Andres. On a menu of handheld items for gamers using remotes, The Grilled 4 Cheese melts manchego, provolone, blue and goat cheese together in a panini press with a side of honey mustard for dipping.
In Manchester, N.H., Waterworks Café makes the Grown-Up Grilled Cheese with Gruyere, provolone, cheddar, smoked bacon and tomatoes, between two slices of Texas toast.
In Hoboken, N.J., Halifax features local and sustainable ingredients. The grilled cheese here mixes white cheddar and Monterey jack, with a sweet and smoky touch from smoked onions and apple marmalade.
In Albuquerque, N.M., Cheesy Street food truck serves a variety of sweet and savory grilled cheese sandwiches. Go local with the Albuquerque Turkey, made with turkey, sliced tomato, a cheddar-jack blend, and of course, hot New Mexico green chiles.
One of New York City's best whiskey bars, Noorman's Kil offers a gourmet grilled cheese menu. The Karen looks simple, but the combination of fromage blanc, Gruyere, New York sharp cheddar and Havarti works very well.
In Charlotte, N.C., Papi Queso Truck hosts a pop-up kitchen at Sycamore Brewing. Most of the sandwiches come on French Pullman loaf bread with several filling options. Extra decadent, the Pig Mac is stuffed with Carolina heritage pulled pork, mac and cheese, bourbon onions, sharp cheddar, sea salt and herbs, served on pain de mie bread.
In Fargo, N.D., locals warm up at Pounds during long winters. Try the Artichoke Melt, a vegetarian grilled cheese with spinach, cream cheese, roasted red peppers, parmesan, and of course, artichokes.
Melt Bar and Grilled has become something of an Ohio grilled cheese institution, with more than a dozen locations. Pair elevated grilled cheese sandwiches with craft beer, with options like the Parmageddon. The unique sandwich is made with potato and onion pierogis, Napa cabbage kraut, sautéed onions and sharp cheddar cheese.
In Oklahoma City, The Mule is a good place to relax with a beer and some melted cheese. The Macaroni Pony is a true gut-buster, packed with chipotle barbecue pulled pork, three-cheese mac and cheese, and pickles between two slices of jalapeno cornbread.
In Bend, Ore., Tennessee's Grilled Cheese food cart makes a plethora of sandwiches with meat and veggie options. Owner Chris Honey shows his Tennessee roots with options like the Memphis Melt, packed with smoked Gouda and pulled pork. The sandwich pictured here is the Million Dollar, made with fontina, asiago, Parmesan, mozzarella, tomato puree spread and bacon.
Meltkraft's two Philadelphia locations get their cheese from the grass-fed cows of Valley Shepherd Creamery in New Jersey. In the pair's Reading Terminal Market location, try the Melter Skelter, a messy and tasty grilled cheese made with VSC Melter Skelter Raclette-style cheese, pickled green tomatoes, jalapeno, barbecue chips and watercress.
Rhode Island's Red Stripe has locations in Providence and East Greenwich. This signature Red Stripe Grilled Cheese combines semi-soft Italian Bel Paese cheese, prosciutto, pesto and poached pear, with a side of tomato soup.
In Charleston, S.C., Cory's Grilled Cheese pays tribute to the region with its Low Country sandwich, made with Palmetto pimiento and Muenster cheese, avocado and bacon on sourdough bread - one of the many grilled cheese creations you will find on the menu here.
Sioux Falls, S.D.'s Cheese World sells many types of cheese, along with wine of course, as well as a menu of inventive grilled cheese sandwiches. The 69th and Western is named for the corner where the store resides and includes barbecue potato chips, Bavarian smoked cheese, Muenster, roast beef, and signature barbecue sauce.
Bobby McFerrin would not worry, he'd be happy about The Mockingbird's Don't Worry Brie Happy grilled cheese sandwich in Nashville, Tenn. Chef Brian Riggenbach combines melted brie with pepper jelly in between slices of multigrain baguette, with a bit of chimichurri for some spice.
Burro Cheese Kitchen serves up grilled cheese sandwiches in a shipping container converted into a food stall in Austin, Texas. Try the Texas-inspired Waylon and Willie, made with sourdough rye, cheddar, Gouda, caramelized onions, pepperoncini and spicy maple bacon sauce.
Grilled cheese seems to be the perfect food to make on a flat top in a food truck, and Utah's The Mouse Trap capitalizes on that with sweet and savory sandwiches in Provo. The Nicolas Cage is thusly named because "it will be gone in 60 seconds," according to The Mouse Trap team. The sandwich is made with pulled pork, sharp cheddar, Granny Smith apples and a brown sugar glaze.
At the Woodstock Farmers' Market in Vermont, find a delicious grilled cheese called the Quechee Gorge, made with smoked Vermont cheddar, provolone and Parrano cheeses, tomato and Honeycup mustard between two slices of garlic Parmesan bread.
In Norfolk, Va., The Grilled Cheese Bistro makes sandwiches with names like The Rabbi, Hangover and Meathead. The Don Quixote might be the most famous, melting together Gouda, caramelized onions, sautéed oyster mushrooms, roasted red peppers and olive tapenade. This sandwich is a vegetarian's dream.
Seattle's famous Beecher's Handmade Cheese makes a variety of grilled cheese sandwiches in Pike Place Market, from basil and tomato to one with Dungeness crab.
In Wheeling, W.V., The Cheese Melt food truck serves what it calls "grown up grilled cheese." In 2016, owner Thomas Gilson won Judge's Choice at the Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Recipe Showdown for his signature Beale Street sandwich. It combines hot pepper and Gorgonzola cheese, smoked bacon, apples and kale.
If there's one thing Wisconsin is known for, it's cheese. In Milwaukee, Camino is all about the cheese, specifically grilled, as well as beer. The Kimcheese offers an interesting Korean take on the grilled cheese, combining kimchi with American, Swiss and provolone, on sourdough.
Miss Sara's Gourmet Grilled Cheese is a seasonal food truck, so you'll have to wait until early June for it to reopen in Casper, Wyo. Once it does, be prepared for a menu full of grilled cheese, soup and fries. For dessert, try the Sweet Cheese, made with sweetened cream cheese, Nutella and bananas.
