America's Wild and Scenic rivers
In 1968, 200 miles of the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway in Minnesota and Wisconsin was established as one of the original eight rivers under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. Whether you choose to canoe and camp amid the northwoods, or boat and fish surrounded by wooded bluffs and historic towns, the St. Croix is worth the trip.
Also one of the original 1968 Wild and Scenic Rivers, the Clearwater includes the Selway and Lochsa Rivers. With an average gradient drop of 31 feet/mile, Lochsa is the Nez Perce Indian word for “rough water.” Dividing the mountain-locked grandeur of north-central Idaho, the Lochsa roughly parallels Highway 12 and Lolo Trail, the historic route of the Lewis and Clark Expedition and part of the National Trail System, which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
Due to its deep, clear pools and riffles flowing amid boulders and horizontal columnar basalt rosettes, Oregon’s Molalla River is perfect for tubing, swimming, wading, sunbathing and fishing. Although it is an Oregon State Scenic Waterway, the Molalla River is not currently protected. It is, however, eligible to become a Wild and Scenic River through Congressional bills that recognize its outstanding recreational values.
The famous Giant Gap run of the even more famous North Fork of the American River Wild and Scenic River is one of the most challenging runs in northern California. Cliffs tower 2,000 feet above clear green streams, smashing a path through rapids choked with boulders. Heaps of mine tailings and an old cabin ruin border the course of this roller coaster ride through historic Mother Lode. While the awe-inspiring river canyon is best known for its thrilling whitewater, challenging hiking trails, excellent fishing, abundant wildlife and dramatic scenery contribute to its popularity and significance in the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System.
Protected in 1968, the Middle Fork of the Feather River was one of the first nationally designated Wild and Scenic Rivers. The river runs from it headwaters near Beckwourth, Calif., to Lake Oroville. Like many protected rivers, the adjacent lands range from primitive - lush brush and waterfalls - to highly developed - manicured golf courses and residential areas.
The Crooked Wild and Scenic River is noted for its ruggedly beautiful scenery, outstanding whitewater boating and a renowned sport fishery for steelhead, brown trout and native rainbow trout. Located in central Oregon, it offers excellent hiking opportunities with spectacular geologic formations and waterfalls. A paved portion of the 43-mile long Crooked River Back Country Byway winds its way through the river canyon.
Take a trip to gold country in Alaska. Canoeists along the Fortymile Wild and Scenic River can see modern prospectors working the river gravels, as well as remnants of several large historic dredges, as they float through thick stands of black spruce and tussocks that grow above the permafrost. It never truly gets dark here in summer, making more time for fun and exploring. The long days melt into a pink dusk that slowly transitions into a lengthy dawn. This is the longest river in the system with the main stem and tributaries stretching for almost 400 miles.
Canoeists can float from several days to weeks and follow in the footsteps of famous explorers Lewis and Clark as they traverse the geological folds and faults of “Breaks” country at Montana’s Upper Missouri Wild and Scenic River. The roadless canyon boasts broad vistas where fishermen are likely to catch goldeye, drum, sauger, walleye, northern pike, channel catfish, carp, smallmouth buffalo and paddlefish. Floaters might even spot some of the many elk and mule deer that inhabit the area, or they can scan the cliffs to get a glimpse of Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep.
The Delta Wild and Scenic River watershed in Alaska includes 150,000 acres of land, 160 miles of streams and 21 lakes, providing excellent habitat for over 100 species of migrating birds and waterfowl as well as grayling, whitefish, lake trout, burbot, and longnose suckers. Much of the watershed is surrounded by arctic tundra with grasses and sedges making it a popular place for berry picking and for migrating caribou. Recreationists who visit during the fall, winter and spring will often witness subsistence hunting and gathering activities.
Located in central Oregon, the Deschutes Wild and Scenic River is a playground for outdoor recreation with ruggedly beautiful scenery for hiking, biking and whitewater rafting, and is a renowned sport fishery for steelhead, brown trout and native rainbow trout. It’s the perfect place to #FindYourWay to adventure!
In a state where water is scarce, the magnitude and constant water flow of Arizona’s Fossil Creek Wild and Scenic River is rare. Its waters are supersaturated with calcium carbonate from artesian springs, giving it a blue-green color that attracts swimmers to its translucent pools. It has been described as the most diverse riparian area in Arizona and is one of the state’s few streams with only native fish.
A prime early-season whitewater destination, Oregon’s Owyhee Wild and Scenic River provides outstanding recreation opportunities, including rafting, drift boating, kayaking, stand-up-paddleboarding, hiking, photography, wildlife viewing, fishing, hunting and camping. Reddish-brown canyon walls sharply contrasted by the colorful, eroded chalky cliffs, reach up to 1,000 feet above sagebrush, grass-covered and talus slopes that form the river's edge. Cliffs occasionally drop hundreds of feet directly into the river.
New Hampshire’s Lamprey Wild and Scenic River has the largest quantity of anadromous fish in the Great Bay watershed. Local communities are vital to the management of this “partnership” river - a unique category of designated rivers managed through long-term partnerships between government and citizen stakeholders. Also rich in history, the area boomed through commercial and industrial growth centered around the use of falls on the river for saw and grist mills. Now it’s a great place to swim, canoe and fish in summer or ice-fish in winter.
The John Day Wild and Scenic River is the longest undammed river in Oregon. Located in the eastern part of the state, the section from Service Creek to Tumwater Falls flows through a number of colorful canyons, broad valleys and breathtaking terrain. It offers year-round recreation opportunities - from whitewater boating and camping to fishing and hunting, with snowmobiling and skiing in the winter.
Perhaps the epitome of a prairie river, Nebraska’s Niobrara Wild and Scenic River is known as a biological crossroads. Although passing primarily through private land, it also flows through the Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge and the largest single holding of The Nature Conservancy where bison have been reintroduced. The upper portion provides excellent canoeing, kayaking, and inner tube or tanking float trips.
Flowing through a deep gorge, wooded bluffs and rolling farmlands, the Little Miami Wild and Scenic River is located between Dayton and Cincinnati, Ohio, placing it within an hour's drive of over three million people. Public access to the river is readily available through many state and county parks, and canoe liveries paddle most of the river.
In subtropical Florida, the Wekiva Wild and Scenic River supports diverse plant and animal life, including the needle palm, shield fern, gopher tortoise, Florida Black Bear and American Alligator. Paddlers and fishermen can enjoy hour- or day-long trips on this river’s tranquil stretches.
Originally dating back to 1844, the Frenchtown Bridge on the Lower Delaware Wild and Scenic River is part of a historic river corridor that contains buildings used during Washington's famous crossing and Native American and colonial era archaeological sites and mills. The river is an important component of the Atlantic Flyway, one of four major waterfowl routes in North America.
Over the course of 13 million years, the Virgin Wild and Scenic River, designated in 2009, carved through the red sandstones of Zion National Park in Utah. This natural erosion created "The Narrows," one of the premiere hiking adventures - a permitted 16 mile in-water trek - in the United States. As the heat of the day yields to the cool of the desert night, hikers in and along the river corridor may see diverse wildlife including desert bighorn sheep, ringtail cats and Mexican spotted owls.
Kayakers and other advanced paddlers seek the challenging whitewater of the Bruneau Wild and Scenic River, which flows between the steep multi-colored cliffs of a deep, wild, and remote desert canyon. The Bruneau Wild and Scenic River runs through the Bruneau-Jarbidge Wilderness and, along with nearby protected rivers in southwestern Idaho, contains the largest concentration of sheer-walled rhyolite/basalt canyons in the western United States.
One of the original rivers designated in 1968, the popular Rogue Wild and Scenic River is nationally recognized for its high-quality whitewater boating and salmon fishing. It is home to chinook salmon, coho salmon, steelhead, cutthroat trout and green sturgeon, which travel upstream for more than 200 miles from Gold Beach, Ore., where the Rogue River enters the Pacific Ocean, to spawn in their natal streams.
In 2018 America celebrates the 50th anniversary of public rivers. The passage of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1968 created the National Wild and Scenic River System, which includes more than 12,000 miles of wild, scenic, and recreational rivers. The system protects specific segments of free-flowing, un-dammed rivers for water-based recreation, fish and wildlife habitat, scenery, geology, and cultural and historical uses.

The US Department of the Interior has provided beautiful views of public rivers (or those that might one day be protected by the act) in the gallery above, so scroll through, then look for more at @USInterior, the Interior Department's instagram account. Or get out on the water and #makeyoursplash this year to celebrate our protection of the rivers wild. 

Spring is blooming in national parks
From its rocky coastline to the top of Cadillac Mountain, Acadia National Park in Maine will take your breath away. Day or night, the sights and sounds of the park give visitors memories they’ll cherish for a lifetime. Famous for sunrise, the park is also a terrific place to enjoy the night sky. March is the start of the Milky Way season in the Northern Hemisphere -- when the brightest part of the Milky Way’s core is visible. Photo of the Milky Way from Little Hunters Beach.
Rhododendrons begin blooming along the Appalachian Trail and Blue Ridge Parkway in June. This medium sized shrub grows along exposed ridgelines in the rolling mountains of North Carolina and Virginia, putting on gorgeous displays of pink and purple.
These cute baby bighorn sheep put the baaahhh in Badlands National Park. On the rugged and colorful South Dakota landscape, bighorn sheep thrive as they scamper over steep rock formations and bound through the grasslands. April through June is the best time to see lambs playing in the park.
Wildflowers carpet the mountainside at Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument in California. Berryessa Snow Mountain has a wealth of natural, historical and cultural resources. It’s the perfect place for hiking, whitewater rafting, boating, traveling the rugged terrain in an all-terrain vehicle -- or taking in an epic view!
This is so cute! With grasslands, forests, tidal salt marshes and freshwater ponds, Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge in Delaware provides excellent habitat for a terrific variety of animals. Some live here year round while others stop by as they make their way along the Atlantic Flyway. This time of year, visitors can see eagles, hawks, ducks, geese and litters of cute baby foxes, like these two red fox kits.
Cahaba River National Wildlife Refuge in Alabama supports 64 rare and imperiled plant and animal species -- 13 of which are found nowhere else in the world. It’s home to largest known stand of Cahaba lilies, a beautiful plant that begins to bloom around Mother’s Day. It’s always a magnificent display.
Let’s welcome spring with a blanket of wildflowers at Carrizo Plain National Monument in California. Only a few hours from Los Angeles, Carrizo Plain offers visitors a chance to be alone with nature. Prominent features of the monument include the white alkali flats of Soda Lake, vast open grasslands and a broad plain rimmed by mountains. When conditions are right, numerous wildflowers can carpet the valley floor, creating a beautiful, but temporary landscape of color.
Blooming over the Tidal Basin like a gorgeous cloud, the cherry blossoms welcome over 1.5 million people to the National Mall and Memorial Parks during the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival. Over 3,800 trees color America’s front yard with shades of white and pink. Walking among the blossoms and touring the memorials in Washington, D.C., is an experience you’ll want to repeat.
Be prepared for sunrise splendor at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park. It’s a thrill watching the sun paint the sky from the park’s Pinnacle Overlook. Here you have views of Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee. On clear days, you can even see the Great Smoky Mountains in North Carolina -- a sight that’s 100 miles away!
Sea turtles are often sighted around Dry Tortugas National Park. Originally named Las Tortugas (Spanish for The Turtles) by Ponce de Leon in 1513, this collection of small sand and coral islands is famous for the abundance of sea turtles that annually nest in the area. Five species of sea turtle are found in the waters of south Florida, and spring is nesting season for the turtles.
Wildflowers carpet the hillside at Gila Box Riparian National Conservation Area. The 23,000-acre area is truly an oasis in the desert with four perennial waterways that are the lifeline for this remarkable place. The Gila River canyon section, known as the Gila Box, is composed of patchy mesquite woodlands, mature cottonwoods, sandy beaches and grand buff-colored cliffs. Bonita Creek -- popular for birdwatching, hiking and picnicking -- is lined with large cottonwoods, sycamores and willows. Cliff dwellings, historic homesteads, Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and over 200 species of birds make this year-round watery Arizona spot worth the drive.
Whatever you are looking for in a national park, chances are Golden Gate National Recreation Area in California has it -- the hardest part is deciding what to see first. You can explore the ruins of Sutro Baths and nearby Sutro Heights Gardens, fish at Fort Point, bike along the waterfront and across the Golden Gate Bridge, watch the sunset over the ocean at the Cliff House or just enjoy the spectacular views of the Golden Gate at one of the many overlooks.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park is one of the largest protected areas in the eastern United States where black bears can live in wild, natural surroundings. Bears inhabit all elevations of the park -- with an estimated 1,500 bears living in the park. Bear cubs are usually born in the winter and emerge from their dens in late March or early April. Bears can run 30 miles per hour, can swim very well and are good tree climbers like this baby bear pictured here. Bears can live 12-15 years or more, but animals that have access to human foods and garbage have a life expectancy of only half. Do your part by using the park’s bear-proof dumpsters and disposing of all garbage properly.
Owens Peak Wilderness in California includes the rugged eastern face of the Sierra Nevada. The mountainous terrain has deep, winding and expansive canyons -- many containing springs with extensive riparian vegetation. Vegetation varies considerably with a creosote desert scrub community on the bajadas, scattered yuccas, cacti, cottonwood and oak trees in the canyons and valleys and a juniper-pinyon woodland with sagebrush on the upper elevations. In the spring, the wildflowers are pretty great too.
Small shorebirds with sand-colored plumage, piping plovers flock to beaches along the east coast, Great Lakes and northern great plains to nest from mid-March through mid-May. Piping plover populations are on the rise, thanks to the work of many partners. But with fewer than 4,000 on the Atlantic coast, each one makes a difference. Photo of a family of piping plover at Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge in Maine.
It’s the best time of year! The first baby bison of spring was recently spotted at Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge in Colorado. Calves are orange-red in color, earning them the nickname “red dogs.” They can walk within 3 hours of birth, and before long, nursery groups of calves will romp around together, never far from their mothers’ watchful eyes.
One of the most widespread owl species, the great-horned owl is known for its tufted ears, which are used to camouflage the bird with its surrounding. You’ll have to look closely to see the tired mamma as the two owlets peek over the nest’s top. Photo from Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.
With many different species of seals living along the world’s coasts, these animals display an amazing variety of size and behavior. However, they all have something in common: really cute pups. Mostly born during the spring and summer months, seal pups are completely helpless and require a great deal of attention and protection from their mothers. This photo of a seal pup was taken at Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area, which extends out from the Oregon coast into the Pacific Ocean. The offshore islands are a year-round refuge for harbor seals.
American martens are common at some public lands across the Rockies and upper Great Lakes like Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota. Part of the weasel family, martens can grow up to two feet long and live in old forests. Despite being adorable, they are mostly solitary creatures. This cute face is another reason we’re looking forward to spring.
A gorgeous early spring morning shot of Yosemite National Park in California. Pictured here is part of the Yosemite Valley, which is home to many of the park's famous cliffs and waterfalls. Peak runoff typically occurs in May or June, with some waterfalls (including Yosemite Falls) often only a trickle or completely dry by August.
