A man watches President Trump and Kim Jong Un on a broadcast at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea.

Lee Jin-man, AP

WASHINGTON — Now that President Trump's meeting with Kim Jong Un is on the schedule — again — aides are scrambling to fill in the details of an unprecedented summit with a challenging agenda focused on North Korea's nuclear weapons.

While Trump hailed the June 12 meeting in Singapore as a positive step forward, little more than a week after he canceled it over a public tiff with Kim, the president also played down expectations. The U.S. faces a tall order in getting North Korea to surrender all of its nuclear weapons programs.

"It's really a get-to-know-you kind of a situation," Trump said.

Saying he doesn't expect to sign any major agreements while in Singapore in less than two weeks, Trump told reporters at the White House that the meeting is the start of a "process" toward a deal on complete and verifiable denuclearization of North Korea.

No easy task, foreign policy analysts said.

In granting a summit to Kim — the first North Korean head of state to meet face-to-face with a sitting U.S. president — Trump has conferred immense prestige on a leader he once denounced as "Little Rocket Man." That means Trump needs to get something tangible out of a summit that will draw intense global scrutiny, analysts said.

"There's got to be a balance here between 'get-to-know' and a detailed blueprint" for moving forward, said Aaron David Miller, a former negotiator for U.S. secretaries of State from both parties.

Miller said the summit needs at least good visuals, meaningful words in a communique signed by both parties, and "some structured process of a follow-up."

Kim and the North Koreans are also going to want things from the Americans, likely a reduction in economic sanctions that have damaged their economy.

Many analysts are skeptical North Korea will ever agree to give up its nuclear weapons, which Kim sees as a guarantee of security for his country. The North Koreans have made no firm public commitment to denuclearization, even as it lobbies the United States and other allies to lift economic sanctions that have further damaged an already struggling economy.

Sung-Yoon Lee, professor of Korean Studies with the Fletcher School at Tufts University, said Kim may already have won by securing the summit and agreeing to talk about nuclear weapons. The prospect of negotiations could undercut Trump's efforts to pressure China and other countries into withholding economic aid from North Korea unless it gives up its nuclear weapons.

Predicting a "political and economic bonanza" for the North Koreans, Lee said that "Kim will have ensnared Trump in an open-ended, drawn-out negotiation process, rather than the start of a negotiated agreement, which will enable Kim to buy time and money with which to perfect his own nuclear posture review."

As officials work out an agenda, advance teams are securing hotels, meeting places and security arrangements in Singapore for a summit to be held in just ten days.