A photo is worth a thousand words, and the one German Chancellor Angela Merkel released of the G-7 summit speaks volumes.

In the official photo from Germany, Merkel is standing and staring down President Trump, who is seated, staring back, with his arms crossed. Also in the picture: French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Merkel's own caption for the photo: "Day two of the G7 summit in Canada: spontaneous meeting between two working sessions."

The photo is telling because this is, after all, the image that Merkel wants to convey. Other photos from the summit show Merkel and Trump in conversation.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Trump speak together following the family photo on the first day of the G7 Summit, on 8 June, 2018 in La Malbaie, Canada.
Leon Neal, Getty Images

As well as Merkel glancing at Trump when he arrived late to the summit's gender equality breakfast.

President Trump speaks with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde as they attend the Gender Equality Advisory Council Breakfast during the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is at left.
Ludovic Marin, AFP/Getty Images

Compare those moments to when she and then-President Barack Obama sat next to each other at the G-7 summit in 2014:

U.S. President Barack Obama, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are seated together at a G7 working dinner in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday, June 4, 2014.
Charles Dharapak, AP

Merkel also worked with former president George W. Bush during his time in office, including at the G-8 summit in 2007.

President George W. Bush and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have an aperitif with other G8 leaders on the terrace of the Kempinski Grand Hotel in Heiligendamm, northeastern Germany, following a working session of the G8 Summit on June 7, 2007.
DAVID HECKER, AFP/Getty Images
2018 G-7 Summit
01 / 18
Canadian mounted police carry the Union and Canadian flags after the arrival of British Prime Minister Theresa May at CAF Bagotville airfield ahead of the G7 Summit, on June 7, 2018 in Saguenay, Canada. Canada will host the leaders of the UK, Italy, the US, France, Germany and Japan for the two day summit, in the town of La Malbaie.
02 / 18
People walk by anti G7 graffiti in Quebec City, Quebec, on June 7, 2018, ahead of the G7 leaders' summit.
03 / 18
Journalists are stationed at the Quebec City Convention Center on the eve of the G7 summit, June 7, 2018 in Quebec City, Quebec. Leaders of the world's seven richest democracies, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, will be attending the annual meeting.
04 / 18
On the eve of the G7 summit, journalists begin their coverage at the international media center, June 7, 2018 in Quebec city, Quebec.
05 / 18
A grocery sells "special G7" water and sandwiches before the first protest in in Quebec City on June 7, 2018, ahead of expected demonstrations during the upcoming G7 Summit.
06 / 18
Anti-G7 protestors gather for a demonstration in Quebec City, Quebec, June 7, 2018, on the eve of the leaders' summit.
07 / 18
People on street look at the policemen before the start of the G7 Summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on June 7, 2018. Leaders of the US, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, the United Kingdom as well as the European Union will gather in Le Manoir Richelieu in La Malbaie for the two day summit on June 8 and 9.
08 / 18
Activists gather to protest before the start of the G7 Summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on June 7, 2018.
09 / 18
Oxfam activists imitate the leaders of the G7 nations as they protest in support of the roles women take in managing their homes and working in paid jobs outside the home before the start of the G7 Summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on June 7, 2018.
10 / 18
Patrons on a patio watch as a G7 protest passes by in Quebec City on June 7, 2018.
11 / 18
A couple walks by as police officers in riot gear stand watch ahead of a planned G7 protest in Quebec City, Canada on June 7, 2018.
12 / 18
A woman shouts during a protest in Quebec City on June 7, 2018.
13 / 18
British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May, right, are welcomed as they arrive at CFB Bagotville, Canada, for the annual summit of G7 leaders on June 7, 2018. The event will be held in La Malbaie, in the Charlevoix region of Quebec.
14 / 18
European Council President Donald Tusk is greeted by Jean-Yves Duclos, left, minister of Families, Children and Social Development, as he arrives at the airport in Bagotville, Quebec for the annual G-7 summit on June 7, 2018. The event will be held in La Malbaie.
15 / 18
French President Emmanuel Macron greets a fan during a tour of Old Montreal on June 7, 2018.
16 / 18
Old Quebec stores are being barricaded June 6, 2018 in Quebec City for protection from demonstrations during the upcoming G7 summit.
17 / 18
Old Quebec stores are being barricaded June 6, 2018 in Quebec City for protection from demonstrations during the upcoming G7 summit.
18 / 18
President of France Emmanuel Macron speaks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his office on Parliament Hill during a visit in Ottawa, Ontario on June 6, 2018. Macron met with Trudeau and will attend the G7 summit in Quebec.
