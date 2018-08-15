Angie Harmon is 46 and feeling fit!

The actress and self-titled "#shehulk" posted a photo to Instagram Wednesday of herself lying on the beach in a string bikini – and she looks fierce!

"Happy Hump Day!" she captioned the photo, which shows off her killer tan and toned body.

The "Rizzoli & Isles" star appears to be spending time at the beach with friends and family for her birthday, which was on Aug. 10.

Among the group is her boyfriend, "General Hospital" actor Greg Vaughan, 45, and their children from previous marriages. 

Harmon was married to football player Jason Sehorn from 2001 to 2016. They share three children together. Vaughan shares three children with ex-wife and actress Touriya Haoud.

